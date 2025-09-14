Sorry Barry, St Johnstone DID deserve to beat Raith Rovers, and here’s the new way they’ve found to do it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sorry Barry, St Johnstone DID deserve to beat Raith Rovers, and here’s the new way they’ve found to do it

Four talking points from Saints' 2-0 victory in Kirkcaldy.

Sven Sprangler and Josh McPake celebrate St Johnstone clinching another Championship win.
Sven Sprangler and Josh McPake celebrate St Johnstone clinching another Championship win. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

It was another successful Saturday for St Johnstone.

The stakes had been raised by the top v second top status their clash with Raith Rovers carried.

But the unbeaten league record remained intact at the end of the match, with Saints clinching a 2-0 victory to extend their lead over the chasing pack at the summit of the Championship table to three points.

Courier Sport assesses the Stark’s Park action.

The right result?

The word “deserved” has already been a point of debate online in the Perth fan base after Rovers boss, Barry Robson, stated he felt his own team merited a draw in the contest.

The points he made post-match were fair.

This was a match of few opportunities and fine margins.

Lewis Vaughan should score in the 28th minute and doesn’t.

Adama Sidibeh should score in the 29th minute and does.

Also, as Robson alluded to, the hosts’ carelessness in possession was at the root of the two St Johnstone goals.

He was also correct to point to statistics that were broadly even.

Barry Robson with his hands on his head after St Johnstone scored.
Barry Robson felt his Raith team deserved a draw. Image: SNS.

Saints edged possession 51% to 49%; they had 11 shots to seven; five on target to three, the goalkeepers both made three saves each; and Rovers were one ahead on the corner count (six to five).

Looking a bit deeper, Jordan Doherty shackled player of the month, Josh McPake, more effectively than any Championship right-back has managed to so far this season.

And there was a 15-minute spell before the half-time break when Saints lost their shape, lost their composure and lost control.

Even though Morton have drawn with the league leaders, this was the toughest test (and strongest starting XI) they have faced.

But, make no mistake, it WAS a deserved win.

When you play away from home and force your opponent into a change of strategy, enjoy more dominance of the game (however narrow that margin is) and show far greater ruthlessness in front of goal (a key, maybe THE key, facet of football) then, yes, that team has earned its victory.

Like after the Morton match a fortnight earlier, Simo Valakari, probably wouldn’t have complained it he’d left Fife with one point rather than three.

He was reluctant to call the result a “statement win” but when you produce a ruthless performance like this at the home of one of your title rivals, that’s exactly what it is.

Certainly in the eyes of their peers.

Transition

There are so many impressive aspects to St Johnstone’s fast start to the season, which has now hit 10 games in all competitions without anyone beating them over 90 minutes, eight of those victories.

Recruitment is one.

You just have to look at the other club relegated from the Premiership, Ross County, to see how it can go horribly wrong, even with greater resources than were at Valakari’s disposal.

The fact that, week after week, opposition fans are now talking about a St Johnstone team that is hard to break down must be music to Perth supporters’ ears.

Since conceding a soft opening goal of the season to Partick Thistle, the increasingly commanding Toby Steward has only been beaten once.

And that was an Eamonn Brophy, one in a 100 wonder-goal.

Another clean sheet will give Valakari profound satisfaction.

Simo Valakari on the touchline at Stark's Park.
Simo Valakari on the touchline at Stark’s Park. Image: SNS.

There was a new weekend development that will add to that feeling – transition goals.

Coughing up possession in midfield and conceding a few seconds later was a ruinous theme for Saints last season.

A habit they couldn’t kick.

And in the opening few weeks of this campaign, their open-play goals have been scored from dominating the ball and cutting open a stubborn defence.

There won’t be a team in this division who goes gung-ho against Saints.

County didn’t on their own pitch and neither did Raith.

So, turning the ball over when the opposition is on the ball will be a key aspect of Saints’ continued success.

For Sidibeh’s and McPake’s goals, they pressed with aggression and used the transition as an opportunity for instant attack rather than safe recycling of possession.

St Johnstone are now a team that can beat you in different ways.

Best striker the league?

It was quite the statement Valakari made about Adama Sidibeh following the match.

“I watched Adama play for his country and if I had not known he was our player I’d have said this guy could play in the English Premier League.”

An admission – when Valakari spoke in a corridor underneath the Stark’s Park main stand, I didn’t hear the word “English”.

I had assumed he was speaking about the Scottish top-flight.

A vindication at last for abandoning shorthand and recording interviews!

As always, Valakari knew exactly what he was saying and he’s not a head coach prone to exaggeration.

I’ll take his word about Sidibeh’s performance for the Gambia against Kenya in that World Cup qualifier.

Fan reaction from Africa on social media certainly backs him up.

Sidibeh’s ceiling of progression doesn’t concern Saints and their supporters.

All that matters is his contribution to their team this season and their promotion push.

No doubt, it will take a few more goals for others outwith the St Johnstone orbit to wake-up to the impact Sidibeh is making in this division.

Kai Fotheringham and Adama Sidibeh at full-time.
Kai Fotheringham and Adama Sidibeh at full-time. Image: SNS.

But Perth supporters know, Valakari knows, his team-mates know, and his opponents know.

Robson singled Sidibeh out for comment when he was talking about the quality of player in the Saints squad.

And, as was the case with Declan Gallagher and co in Dingwall, the 27-year-old gave an experienced back three the sort of examination they dread at the back end of their career.

He has the raw power of a typical Championship number nine but his point of difference is the running power that goes with it.

And now he’ll have the confidence injection that is the reward of ending a long run of league games without a goal.

Will Sidibeh ever play in the English Premier League?

That’s highly unlikely.

But if he stays fit for the season, St Johnstone have a great chance of getting him back to the Scottish Premiership.

Bench impact

Raith fans on social media have taken a peculiar interest in the size of the Saints playing pool in recent weeks.

Saturday’s match was a perfect example of why a deep squad will be a factor in which team wins the league.

There was a stark difference when you looked at the list of substitutes on the team lines and that became a result-deciding aspect.

Robson wasn’t able to change the flow of the game with the alterations he made.

Valakari, though, sent on a player who made an impact in an unexpected fashion.

The improvement in Kai Fotheringham from his debut against Morton to his contribution against Raith was significant.

He looked comfortable and dynamic on the half-turn in the number 10 role, particularly in the first half-hour, and showed why Valakari let County have a free run at signing Scott Fraser.

But by the 80th minute (probably 10 minutes before) his race was run.

When Sven Sprangler replaced Fotheringham, you suspected that might mean Saints would drop deeper as a team, with the Austrian offering extra protection in front of the back four.

Not so.

Sprangler ended up being their most attack-minded central midfielder, almost operating as a 10 himself.

He drove into the box after playing a one-two out wide and nearly scored with the diving header that came in from the right.

Sven Sprangler celebrates with Jack Baird after helping Josh McPake score Saints' second goal.
Sven Sprangler celebrates with Jack Baird after helping Josh McPake score Saints’ second goal. Image: SNS.

Then it was his urgency that created the open goal for McPake to seal Saints’ victory.

How do you keep them all happy?

That’s the question which will be thrown in Valakari’s direction when good senior pros like Sprangler get extended spells on the bench – and others like him don’t even make the match-day squad when everybody is fit.

Bozo Mikulic, Louis Lloyd, Stevie Mallan, Jamie Gullan and Liam Smith were all out injured.

There’s a reason Valakari and Gus MacPherson have prioritised the character of their signings as much as how well they can play football, backing off from some potential recruits as a consequence.

If the subs continue to perform as Sprangler did on Saturday, there won’t be a hint of squad depth being used as a weapon against the Finn and his leadership.

It will be regarded as Saints’ biggest strength.

Conversation