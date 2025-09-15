St Johnstone striker Louis Lloyd suffers setback as Liam Smith Raith Rovers absence explained

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone striker Louis Lloyd suffers setback as Liam Smith Raith Rovers absence explained

Lloyd hasn't played a competitive game for Saints yet.

By Eric Nicolson
Louis Lloyd in action during a pre-season game.
Louis Lloyd broke his foot in training. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone forward, Louis Lloyd, has suffered a setback on his comeback from injury.

The attacker was due to step-up his recuperation from an operation to a broken foot by running last week.

However, Simo Valakari has revealed that an infection to the scar from his surgery scuppered those plans.

The good news is that the issue has cleared up and has only added a week to Lloyd’s recovery timeframe.

“Louis got a little infection on the scar, which set him back a bit while it calmed down,” Valakari reported.

“The infection is now out, and he should be running soon.”

It’s been a frustrating start to Lloyd’s Saints career.

First there was a long delay in the paperwork being completed on his move from Caernarfon Town.

Then, as he was being lined up for a competitive debut against Elgin City, the 21-year-old broke his foot during a training session.

Louis Lloyd during a training session.
Louis Lloyd got injured on the training ground. Image: PPA.

Liam Smith missed Saints’ victory over Raith Rovers at the weekend.

The former Hearts and Dundee United full-back had a tight calf and Valakari left him out of the squad as a precaution.

Smith will hopefully be available for Friday night’s clash with Dunfermline.

The same applies to Jamie Gullan.

Conversation