St Johnstone striker Louis Lloyd suffers setback as Liam Smith Raith Rovers absence explained

St Johnstone forward, Louis Lloyd, has suffered a setback on his comeback from injury.

The attacker was due to step-up his recuperation from an operation to a broken foot by running last week.

However, Simo Valakari has revealed that an infection to the scar from his surgery scuppered those plans.

The good news is that the issue has cleared up and has only added a week to Lloyd’s recovery timeframe.

“Louis got a little infection on the scar, which set him back a bit while it calmed down,” Valakari reported.

“The infection is now out, and he should be running soon.”

It’s been a frustrating start to Lloyd’s Saints career.

First there was a long delay in the paperwork being completed on his move from Caernarfon Town.

Then, as he was being lined up for a competitive debut against Elgin City, the 21-year-old broke his foot during a training session.

Liam Smith missed Saints’ victory over Raith Rovers at the weekend.

The former Hearts and Dundee United full-back had a tight calf and Valakari left him out of the squad as a precaution.

Smith will hopefully be available for Friday night’s clash with Dunfermline.

The same applies to Jamie Gullan.