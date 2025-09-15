Simo Valakari: Why Jordi Aluja has made me a better St Johnstone boss

Jordi Aluja has helped make St Johnstone a better team and Simo Valakari a better coach, according to the Perth boss.

When Valakari committed to a summer overhaul at McDiarmid Park, he viewed a revamp of his backroom staff as being as important as the cull of a failed playing squad.

Aluja, whose football journey had taken him from Cambodia to Finland, was identified as the ideal man to bring in after Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland were allowed to leave.

The Catalonian has hit the ground running in his role as Valakari’s assistant manager.

At just 29, he may be young in terms of the traditional coaching profile at a club of St Johnstone’s size.

But Aluja has not been slow in making his voice heard.

He’s certainly no ‘yes man’.

“Jordi has brought energy, new ideas and very good man management skills,” said Valakari.

“Plus, he’s not afraid to give his opinions and challenge my thinking.

“It has made me a better coach.

“I need to be able to explain why I want to do something.

“Jordi questions my thinking and my ideas.

“He works very well with the rest of the staff.

“Everything is for the benefit of our players.

“That’s our only job – give them the tools to improve.

“The players enjoy this. They can be themselves in a highly demanding environment.

“We love our players, and we want to make them better.”

Shows us your medals

Aluja has no playing pedigree of any note – he embarked on a coaching career from the age of 21.

Valakari’s son, Paavo, is cut from similar cloth.

According to Simo, the “show us your medals” mindset amongst footballers at the top level is a thing of the past.

Coaches have to earn the respect of elite players on the training ground and in front of a tactics board these days.

Reputation doesn’t automatically bring rewards.

“Sometimes you used to get cut some slack when you were an ex-player,” said Valakari.

“But the game has changed since when I was playing.

“The modern players are not stupid.

“They know it is a short career, and they don’t have time to waste with coaches who can’t add anything to their game.

“Players are very demanding now.

“They will find out very quickly is this guy can help them or not.

“That has changed a lot in football.

“The players feel that Jordi can do that and I’m very happy to have him here.”

New to Scotland

Aluja has immersed himself in Scottish football since arriving for the start of pre-season, studying games and players online and attending several matches in person when he’s had free nights and days.

But Valakari didn’t prioritise knowledge of the environment here when it came to seeking his right-hand man.

“I wanted something totally different,” he said.

“Yes, I’ve always said this is a special football country and now I know this (the Championship) is a special league.

“But at the same time, we needed to be brave to bring in fresh ideas.

“The rules are the same in football everywhere and the target is the same – score one more goal than your opponent.

“There is so much data in football that Jordi was able to very quickly get the feeling of the league here and he has watched a lot of games as well.

“I always say that if you ask the right questions, the game of football will tell you the answers.”