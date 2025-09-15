Simo Valakari: Why Jordi Aluja has made me a better St Johnstone boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari: Why Jordi Aluja has made me a better St Johnstone boss

The Spanish coach moved to McDiarmid Park as part of a summer overhaul.

By Eric Nicolson
Jordi Aluja and Simo Valakari on the bench watching St Johnstone play Ross County.
Jordi Aluja has quickly made his mark at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Jordi Aluja has helped make St Johnstone a better team and Simo Valakari a better coach, according to the Perth boss.

When Valakari committed to a summer overhaul at McDiarmid Park, he viewed a revamp of his backroom staff as being as important as the cull of a failed playing squad.

Aluja, whose football journey had taken him from Cambodia to Finland, was identified as the ideal man to bring in after Andy Kirk and Alex Cleland were allowed to leave.

The Catalonian has hit the ground running in his role as Valakari’s assistant manager.

At just 29, he may be young in terms of the traditional coaching profile at a club of St Johnstone’s size.

But Aluja has not been slow in making his voice heard.

He’s certainly no ‘yes man’.

“Jordi has brought energy, new ideas and very good man management skills,” said Valakari.

Jordi Aluja during a St Johnstone warm-up.
Jordi Aluja. Image: SNS.

“Plus, he’s not afraid to give his opinions and challenge my thinking.

“It has made me a better coach.

“I need to be able to explain why I want to do something.

“Jordi questions my thinking and my ideas.

“He works very well with the rest of the staff.

“Everything is for the benefit of our players.

“That’s our only job – give them the tools to improve.

“The players enjoy this. They can be themselves in a highly demanding environment.

“We love our players, and we want to make them better.”

Shows us your medals

Aluja has no playing pedigree of any note – he embarked on a coaching career from the age of 21.

Valakari’s son, Paavo, is cut from similar cloth.

According to Simo, the “show us your medals” mindset amongst footballers at the top level is a thing of the past.

Coaches have to earn the respect of elite players on the training ground and in front of a tactics board these days.

Reputation doesn’t automatically bring rewards.

Paavo Valakari, Jordi Aluja and Simo Valakari on the bench.
Neither Paavo Valakari nor Jordi Aluja had top level playing careers. Image: SNS.

“Sometimes you used to get cut some slack when you were an ex-player,” said Valakari.

“But the game has changed since when I was playing.

“The modern players are not stupid.

“They know it is a short career, and they don’t have time to waste with coaches who can’t add anything to their game.

“Players are very demanding now.

“They will find out very quickly is this guy can help them or not.

“That has changed a lot in football.

“The players feel that Jordi can do that and I’m very happy to have him here.”

New to Scotland

Aluja has immersed himself in Scottish football since arriving for the start of pre-season, studying games and players online and attending several matches in person when he’s had free nights and days.

But Valakari didn’t prioritise knowledge of the environment here when it came to seeking his right-hand man.

“I wanted something totally different,” he said.

“Yes, I’ve always said this is a special football country and now I know this (the Championship) is a special league.

“But at the same time, we needed to be brave to bring in fresh ideas.

“The rules are the same in football everywhere and the target is the same – score one more goal than your opponent.

“There is so much data in football that Jordi was able to very quickly get the feeling of the league here and he has watched a lot of games as well.

“I always say that if you ask the right questions, the game of football will tell you the answers.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Cammy MacPherson training with St Johnstone.
Cammy MacPherson: Free agent life was 'difficult' after St Johnstone release
Louis Lloyd in action during a pre-season game.
St Johnstone striker Louis Lloyd suffers setback as Liam Smith Raith Rovers absence explained
Adama Sidibeh celebrates his goal against Raith.
Adama Sidibeh confident St Johnstone goals will keep coming
Sven Sprangler and Josh McPake celebrate St Johnstone clinching another Championship win.
Sorry Barry, St Johnstone DID deserve to beat Raith Rovers – and here's new…
4
Barry Robson pointing a finger during the game against St Johnstone.
Barry Robson: Why Raith Rovers didn't deserve to lose to St Johnstone
10
Adama Sidibeh celebrates his goal.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari predicts Adama Sidibeh will get even BETTER after ending…
Josh McPake blows out his cheeks during a training session.
Josh McPake opens up on extending his stay at St Johnstone
2
Makenzie Kirk applauds the St Johnstone fans.
Makenzie Kirk frustration expressed by Peterborough chairman after failed swoop for ex-St Johnstone star
Adama Sidibeh takes a drink before St Johnstone played Ross County.
Adama Sidibeh and Uche Ikpeazu return to St Johnstone full of confidence for Raith…
Josh McPake with his hood up before a game against St Mirren.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes Josh McPake career-end revelation and opens up on…

Conversation