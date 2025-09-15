Cammy MacPherson: Free agent life was ‘difficult’ after St Johnstone release

Former St Johnstone midfielder, Cammy MacPherson, has admitted that life as a free agent this summer was tough.

The 26-year-old was one of many Perth players to be released by Simo Valakari at the end of last season.

In his case, it was having never played a game under the Finn and being loaned out to Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Despite spending time on trial with Raith Rovers and then Dundee, MacPherson wasn’t snapped up until last week, when he agreed a one-year deal with Morton.

Having made his debut against Queen’s Park on Saturday as a second half substitute, the former St Mirren player admitted the last few months have been “difficult”.

A long wait

“It’s been longer than I expected to not have a club, but I got in contact with Dougie Imrie and managed to get something sorted,” he told the Greenock Telegraph.

“It’s the first time ever I’ve been a free agent.

“It’s difficult because clubs know that they don’t really need to push to sign you.

“They’ve got other options.

“That means they can just keep you on the back burner.

“But I’m happy to get it sorted here.

“He (Imrie) just phoned me and said he’d be delighted to have me in.

“He invited me to come in and train and said he hoped we’d get something sorted at the end of the week.

“He said he’d get me back playing every week and hopefully get a bit of rhythm back into my career, and I can hopefully do what I want to do.

“True to his word, that’s what’s happened and I’m delighted to be here.”