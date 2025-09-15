Cammy MacPherson: Free agent life was ‘difficult’ after St Johnstone release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Cammy MacPherson: Free agent life was ‘difficult’ after St Johnstone release

The midfielder has signed for Morton.

By Eric Nicolson
Cammy MacPherson training with St Johnstone.
Cammy MacPherson. Image: SNS.

Former St Johnstone midfielder, Cammy MacPherson, has admitted that life as a free agent this summer was tough.

The 26-year-old was one of many Perth players to be released by Simo Valakari at the end of last season.

In his case, it was having never played a game under the Finn and being loaned out to Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Despite spending time on trial with Raith Rovers and then Dundee, MacPherson wasn’t snapped up until last week, when he agreed a one-year deal with Morton.

Having made his debut against Queen’s Park on Saturday as a second half substitute, the former St Mirren player admitted the last few months have been “difficult”.

A long wait

“It’s been longer than I expected to not have a club, but I got in contact with Dougie Imrie and managed to get something sorted,” he told the Greenock Telegraph.

“It’s the first time ever I’ve been a free agent.

“It’s difficult because clubs know that they don’t really need to push to sign you.

“They’ve got other options.

“That means they can just keep you on the back burner.

Cammy MacPherson in action for St Johnstone.
Cammy MacPherson in action for St Johnstone. Image: SNS

“But I’m happy to get it sorted here.

“He (Imrie) just phoned me and said he’d be delighted to have me in.

“He invited me to come in and train and said he hoped we’d get something sorted at the end of the week.

“He said he’d get me back playing every week and hopefully get a bit of rhythm back into my career, and I can hopefully do what I want to do.

“True to his word, that’s what’s happened and I’m delighted to be here.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Louis Lloyd in action during a pre-season game.
St Johnstone striker Louis Lloyd suffers setback as Liam Smith Raith Rovers absence explained
Adama Sidibeh celebrates his goal against Raith.
Adama Sidibeh confident St Johnstone goals will keep coming
Sven Sprangler and Josh McPake celebrate St Johnstone clinching another Championship win.
Sorry Barry, St Johnstone DID deserve to beat Raith Rovers – and here's new…
4
Barry Robson pointing a finger during the game against St Johnstone.
Barry Robson: Why Raith Rovers didn't deserve to lose to St Johnstone
10
Adama Sidibeh celebrates his goal.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari predicts Adama Sidibeh will get even BETTER after ending…
Josh McPake blows out his cheeks during a training session.
Josh McPake opens up on extending his stay at St Johnstone
2
Makenzie Kirk applauds the St Johnstone fans.
Makenzie Kirk frustration expressed by Peterborough chairman after failed swoop for ex-St Johnstone star
Adama Sidibeh takes a drink before St Johnstone played Ross County.
Adama Sidibeh and Uche Ikpeazu return to St Johnstone full of confidence for Raith…
Josh McPake with his hood up before a game against St Mirren.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes Josh McPake career-end revelation and opens up on…
Josh McPake celebrates a goal against Morton with a knee-slide.
Josh McPake makes it a St Johnstone awards double

Conversation