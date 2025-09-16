Callan Hamill: Ex-St Johnstone starlet gets shock Arsenal first team call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Callan Hamill: Ex-St Johnstone starlet gets shock Arsenal first team call

The 16-year-old has caught Mikel Arteta's eye already.

By Eric Nicolson
Callan Hamill in action on his first and last appearance for St Johnstone.
Callan Hamill is already making his mark with Arsenal. Image: SNS.

The soaring status at Arsenal of ex-St Johnstone starlet Callan Hamill has continued, with the teenager earning a shock call to train with Mike Arteta’s first-team squad this week.

Three academy kids helped Arteta’s side prepare for their first Champions League match of the season against Athletic Bilbao.

Hamill, 16, was the youngest of the trio.

Demiane Agustien, 18, and Theo Julienne, 17, were the other two players to earn the honour.

The Scotland youth international, who moved to London in the summer for a six-figure fee, has hit the ground running with the English Premier League giants.

He was made captain of the Gunners’ under-18 side and scored an equalising goal in their recent draw with Chelsea.

Saints fans got a brief chance to see Hamill in action before he left McDiarmid Park.

Callan Hamill has a shot at goal against Dundee.
Callan Hamill has a shot at goal against Dundee. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari introduced him as a second half substitute in the final game of last season against Dundee.

Hamill came close to becoming Saints’ youngest ever goal-scorer with a shot that scraped the post.

