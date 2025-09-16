Callan Hamill: Ex-St Johnstone starlet gets shock Arsenal first team call

The soaring status at Arsenal of ex-St Johnstone starlet Callan Hamill has continued, with the teenager earning a shock call to train with Mike Arteta’s first-team squad this week.

Three academy kids helped Arteta’s side prepare for their first Champions League match of the season against Athletic Bilbao.

Hamill, 16, was the youngest of the trio.

Demiane Agustien, 18, and Theo Julienne, 17, were the other two players to earn the honour.

The Scotland youth international, who moved to London in the summer for a six-figure fee, has hit the ground running with the English Premier League giants.

He was made captain of the Gunners’ under-18 side and scored an equalising goal in their recent draw with Chelsea.

Saints fans got a brief chance to see Hamill in action before he left McDiarmid Park.

Simo Valakari introduced him as a second half substitute in the final game of last season against Dundee.

Hamill came close to becoming Saints’ youngest ever goal-scorer with a shot that scraped the post.