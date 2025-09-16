St Johnstone boss gives Liam Smith injury update ahead of Dunfermline game

Liam Smith is almost certain to miss St Johnstone’s Friday night clash with Dunfermline Athletic.

Saints boss Simo Valakari left the former Hearts and Dundee United full-back out of his squad for last weekend’s trip to face Raith Rovers as a precautionary measure.

But the recent recruit’s bid to return to training the following day had to be aborted.

That will make Adam Forrester and Reghan Tumilty the two contenders for right-back when the Pars visit McDiarmid Park.

Saints injury news…

“Liam’s calf isn’t right,” Valakari reported.

“He tried to step up training again on Sunday, but it didn’t feel good.

“So, it’s more than likely he will miss the Dunfermline match, and we’ll have to see where he is for the games after that.

“Jamie Gullan is back in training as normal so he will be available for Friday night.”