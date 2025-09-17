Simo Valakari makes Victor Griffith pledge and reveals St Johnstone sub non-negotiable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari makes Victor Griffith pledge and reveals St Johnstone sub non-negotiable

The Panama international was back in Valakari's squad for the Raith Rovers game.

By Eric Nicolson
Victor Griffith warms up before a game.
Victor Griffith was a substitute against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

Victor Griffith deserved his St Johnstone match-day squad recall, according to head coach Simo Valakari.

And the Perth boss insisted that the previously frozen-out midfielder earned a place on the Stark’s Park bench by catching his eye in training and is “100% a member of our squad” moving forward.

Everything was pointing to a likely summer departure for the Panama international given he has only been listed as a substitute for one game – the season opener at East Kilbride in the League Cup.

Griffith didn’t even make the bench for the next eight matches, until he reappeared in Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

And Valakari’s explanation for the 24-year-old’s change of circumstances was a straightforward one.

“Victor came back into the squad because he deserved to,” said the Finn.

“Everyone is training well and competing.

“They are all pushing their case to be involved.

Victor Griffith in action during a pre-season friendly.
Victor Griffith in action during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS.

“Leaving Victor out has been down to the balance of the match-day squad.

“It wasn’t a reflection on how he’s working.

“He’s here, he’s our player and when you show that you will be involved.

“Victor has been training very well so I wanted him back in the squad.

“He is 100% a member of our squad.”

Sprangler helps seal victory

Valakari contemplated sending Griffith on to replace a tired Kai Fotheringham with 10 minutes left of Saturday’s contest against Raith Rovers.

But instead he turned to Sven Sprangler to perform a box-to-box role.

There was certainly no cause to regret his choice – the Austrian’s impressive cameo led to the second goal and three points.

“When I brought Sven on it was a tactical thing,” Valakari explained.

“He brings height and good defensive capabilities as well as what he did in attack.

“He was a sort of hybrid player for us in that situation.

Sven Sprangler and Josh McPake celebrate St Johnstone clinching another Championship win.
Sven Sprangler and Josh McPake celebrate St Johnstone clinching another Championship win. Image: SNS.

“To be successful you need everyone in your squad – you can’t just go for a long season with just 11 players.

“That has been the message to everyone from day one.

“It’s normal that everyone wants to play, but to be successful you need players from the bench coming on to change games.

“It’s not easy when you’re not playing but you can’t feel sorry for yourself.

“What you need to do is put in maximum effort.

“If you don’t do that, there’s no place for you in our club.

“I have been so pleased with how everyone has reacted to this.

“The players from the bench have shown we can trust them to put the shift in.”

Pace and power

Valakari is excited by the potential end-of-game dynamism at his disposal now.

“There was a moment in the Raith game late on when we had Josh (McPake), Adama (Sidibeh) and Jannik (Wanner),” he recalled.

“I loved that pace and power.

“That’s a good position to be in because when the opponent needs to open their game, we can break and cause them problems.

“Jannik is very disciplined in how he defends but he has real pace to go himself or bring other players into it.

“I think we saw last weekend what he will bring to us.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone defender Liam Smith.
St Johnstone boss gives Liam Smith injury update ahead of Dunfermline game
Callan Hamill in action on his first and last appearance for St Johnstone.
Callan Hamill: Ex-St Johnstone starlet gets shock Arsenal first team call
Jordi Aluja and Simo Valakari on the bench watching St Johnstone play Ross County.
Simo Valakari: Why Jordi Aluja has made me a better St Johnstone boss
Cammy MacPherson training with St Johnstone.
Cammy MacPherson: Free agent life was 'difficult' after St Johnstone release
Louis Lloyd in action during a pre-season game.
St Johnstone striker Louis Lloyd suffers setback as Liam Smith Raith Rovers absence explained
Adama Sidibeh celebrates his goal against Raith.
Adama Sidibeh confident St Johnstone goals will keep coming
Sven Sprangler and Josh McPake celebrate St Johnstone clinching another Championship win.
Sorry Barry, St Johnstone DID deserve to beat Raith Rovers – and here's new…
6
Barry Robson pointing a finger during the game against St Johnstone.
Barry Robson: Why Raith Rovers didn't deserve to lose to St Johnstone
10
Adama Sidibeh celebrates his goal.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari predicts Adama Sidibeh will get even BETTER after ending…
Josh McPake blows out his cheeks during a training session.
Josh McPake opens up on extending his stay at St Johnstone
2

Conversation