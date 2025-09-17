Simo Valakari makes Victor Griffith pledge and reveals St Johnstone sub non-negotiable

Victor Griffith deserved his St Johnstone match-day squad recall, according to head coach Simo Valakari.

And the Perth boss insisted that the previously frozen-out midfielder earned a place on the Stark’s Park bench by catching his eye in training and is “100% a member of our squad” moving forward.

Everything was pointing to a likely summer departure for the Panama international given he has only been listed as a substitute for one game – the season opener at East Kilbride in the League Cup.

Griffith didn’t even make the bench for the next eight matches, until he reappeared in Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

And Valakari’s explanation for the 24-year-old’s change of circumstances was a straightforward one.

“Victor came back into the squad because he deserved to,” said the Finn.

“Everyone is training well and competing.

“They are all pushing their case to be involved.

“Leaving Victor out has been down to the balance of the match-day squad.

“It wasn’t a reflection on how he’s working.

“He’s here, he’s our player and when you show that you will be involved.

“Victor has been training very well so I wanted him back in the squad.

“He is 100% a member of our squad.”

Sprangler helps seal victory

Valakari contemplated sending Griffith on to replace a tired Kai Fotheringham with 10 minutes left of Saturday’s contest against Raith Rovers.

But instead he turned to Sven Sprangler to perform a box-to-box role.

There was certainly no cause to regret his choice – the Austrian’s impressive cameo led to the second goal and three points.

“When I brought Sven on it was a tactical thing,” Valakari explained.

“He brings height and good defensive capabilities as well as what he did in attack.

“He was a sort of hybrid player for us in that situation.

“To be successful you need everyone in your squad – you can’t just go for a long season with just 11 players.

“That has been the message to everyone from day one.

“It’s normal that everyone wants to play, but to be successful you need players from the bench coming on to change games.

“It’s not easy when you’re not playing but you can’t feel sorry for yourself.

“What you need to do is put in maximum effort.

“If you don’t do that, there’s no place for you in our club.

“I have been so pleased with how everyone has reacted to this.

“The players from the bench have shown we can trust them to put the shift in.”

Pace and power

Valakari is excited by the potential end-of-game dynamism at his disposal now.

“There was a moment in the Raith game late on when we had Josh (McPake), Adama (Sidibeh) and Jannik (Wanner),” he recalled.

“I loved that pace and power.

“That’s a good position to be in because when the opponent needs to open their game, we can break and cause them problems.

“Jannik is very disciplined in how he defends but he has real pace to go himself or bring other players into it.

“I think we saw last weekend what he will bring to us.”