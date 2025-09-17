Barry Douglas: Why St Johnstone were relegated

Barry Douglas has opened up on St Johnstone’s relegation from the Premiership.

The 36-year-old scored an own goal at Tynecastle on the night the Perth club’s top-flight fate was sealed.

But the veteran defender, who won titles with Wolves and Leeds, believes the root cause of Saints dropping out of the division was shortcomings at the other end of the pitch.

“It was a sore one,” Douglas said on the Open Goal podcast.

“Do you know, nothing’s won or lost in the winter months.

“But I got injured in that period, a few games in and then we had 10 games on the bounce when we picked up next to nothing.

“The gap got bigger.

“There was enough in that squad to stay up.

“It was just personnel not playing, games we should have won but didn’t and ultimately, if you don’t put the ball in the back of the net, you don’t deserve to stay up.”

He added: “The problem last year was where you need to be decisive in the final third, we just didn’t have that.

“We weren’t clinical and didn’t get scrappy goals.

“We played good football – possession based. Boys were comfortable and he (head coach, Simo Valakari) instilled his ideas.”

No retirement yet

Douglas was picked up as a free agent by Valakari around 12 months ago.

And the former Dundee United left-back is open to extending his playing career if he gets an appealing offer.

“I feel good but it’s just the right opportunity,” he said.

“When you get older, you don’t want to play just for the sake of playing.

“I need to enjoy it.

“I’m available.”