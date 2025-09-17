Barry Douglas: Why St Johnstone were relegated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Barry Douglas: Why St Johnstone were relegated

The former Perth full-back has spoken for the first time about last season.

By Eric Nicolson
Barry Douglas after St Johnstone were relegated at Tynecastle.
Barry Douglas was part of the St Johnstone team that was relegated. Image: SNS.

Barry Douglas has opened up on St Johnstone’s relegation from the Premiership.

The 36-year-old scored an own goal at Tynecastle on the night the Perth club’s top-flight fate was sealed.

But the veteran defender, who won titles with Wolves and Leeds, believes the root cause of Saints dropping out of the division was shortcomings at the other end of the pitch.

“It was a sore one,” Douglas said on the Open Goal podcast.

“Do you know, nothing’s won or lost in the winter months.

“But I got injured in that period, a few games in and then we had 10 games on the bounce when we picked up next to nothing.

“The gap got bigger.

“There was enough in that squad to stay up.

“It was just personnel not playing, games we should have won but didn’t and ultimately, if you don’t put the ball in the back of the net, you don’t deserve to stay up.”

Barry Douglas with Simo Valakari after St Johnstone were relegated.
Barry Douglas last played on the night St Johnstone were relegated. Image: SNS.

He added: “The problem last year was where you need to be decisive in the final third, we just didn’t have that.

“We weren’t clinical and didn’t get scrappy goals.

“We played good football – possession based. Boys were comfortable and he (head coach, Simo Valakari) instilled his ideas.”

No retirement yet

Douglas was picked up as a free agent by Valakari around 12 months ago.

And the former Dundee United left-back is open to extending his playing career if he gets an appealing offer.

“I feel good but it’s just the right opportunity,” he said.

“When you get older, you don’t want to play just for the sake of playing.

“I need to enjoy it.

“I’m available.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Victor Griffith warms up before a game.
Simo Valakari makes Victor Griffith pledge and reveals St Johnstone sub non-negotiable
St Johnstone defender Liam Smith.
St Johnstone boss gives Liam Smith injury update ahead of Dunfermline game
Callan Hamill in action on his first and last appearance for St Johnstone.
Callan Hamill: Ex-St Johnstone starlet gets shock Arsenal first team call
Jordi Aluja and Simo Valakari on the bench watching St Johnstone play Ross County.
Simo Valakari: Why Jordi Aluja has made me a better St Johnstone boss
Cammy MacPherson training with St Johnstone.
Cammy MacPherson: Free agent life was 'difficult' after St Johnstone release
Louis Lloyd in action during a pre-season game.
St Johnstone striker Louis Lloyd suffers setback as Liam Smith Raith Rovers absence explained
Adama Sidibeh celebrates his goal against Raith.
Adama Sidibeh confident St Johnstone goals will keep coming
Sven Sprangler and Josh McPake celebrate St Johnstone clinching another Championship win.
Sorry Barry, St Johnstone DID deserve to beat Raith Rovers – and here's new…
6
Barry Robson pointing a finger during the game against St Johnstone.
Barry Robson: Why Raith Rovers didn't deserve to lose to St Johnstone
10
Adama Sidibeh celebrates his goal.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari predicts Adama Sidibeh will get even BETTER after ending…

Conversation