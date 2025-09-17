How Kai Fotheringham has impressed Simo Valakari – and why St Johnstone have more to get from ex-Dundee United man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

How Kai Fotheringham has impressed Simo Valakari – and why St Johnstone have more to get from ex-Dundee United man

The 22-year-old made his first Saints start against Raith Rovers.

By Eric Nicolson
Kai Fotheringham on the attack against Raith Rovers.
Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari knows the Perth club have only scratched the surface with new signing Kai Fotheringham.

But the former Dundee United attacker took a big step forward in his Perth career at Stark’s Park last weekend.

Fotheringham played the number 10 role for Saints in the 2-0 win over Raith Rovers.

Building up the 22-year-old’s match fitness is a key part of maintaining an upward form curve after his move from Tannadice to McDiarmid Park.

And his display in Kirkcaldy was an encouraging sign of things to come, according to Valakari.

“Kai didn’t have an easy pre-season,” said the Finn.

“He missed some of the team training at Dundee United.

“So, he’s still getting fully fit.

“We know the best is still to come from him.

“He has done a lot of good things in the two games he’s played so far, and everyone can see what he will bring to the team.

Kai Fotheringham warming up before playing Raith Rovers.
Image: SNS.

“What I like about him is also his actions without the ball.

“He does a lot of good work.

“And when he’s on the ball, he’s very good.

“Although he’s not the tallest, he’s very good in the air as well.

“He makes life difficult for defenders.

“We are pushing him to get up to match fitness and I’m very happy with what he’s showing.”

Conversation