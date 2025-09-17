How Kai Fotheringham has impressed Simo Valakari – and why St Johnstone have more to get from ex-Dundee United man

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari knows the Perth club have only scratched the surface with new signing Kai Fotheringham.

But the former Dundee United attacker took a big step forward in his Perth career at Stark’s Park last weekend.

Fotheringham played the number 10 role for Saints in the 2-0 win over Raith Rovers.

Building up the 22-year-old’s match fitness is a key part of maintaining an upward form curve after his move from Tannadice to McDiarmid Park.

And his display in Kirkcaldy was an encouraging sign of things to come, according to Valakari.

“Kai didn’t have an easy pre-season,” said the Finn.

“He missed some of the team training at Dundee United.

“So, he’s still getting fully fit.

“We know the best is still to come from him.

“He has done a lot of good things in the two games he’s played so far, and everyone can see what he will bring to the team.

“What I like about him is also his actions without the ball.

“He does a lot of good work.

“And when he’s on the ball, he’s very good.

“Although he’s not the tallest, he’s very good in the air as well.

“He makes life difficult for defenders.

“We are pushing him to get up to match fitness and I’m very happy with what he’s showing.”