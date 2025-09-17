Simo Valakari: Why Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline are St Johnstone’s toughest opponent yet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simo Valakari: Why Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline are St Johnstone’s toughest opponent yet

The two clubs meet at McDiarmid Park on Friday night.

By Eric Nicolson
Neil Lennon in front of the Dunfermline club crest.
Simo Valakari has been impressed by Neil Lennon's Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline Athletic will be St Johnstone’s toughest Championship opponents yet, according to Perth boss Simo Valakari.

Different members of the Saints’ backroom staff have taken in Pars matches this season to help Valakari’s preparation for Friday night’s McDiarmid Park clash between the teams.

And there’s been a common theme to the messages passed on to the Finn.

“We have been watching them a lot and our scouts have all been saying the same thing,” he explained.

“Dunfermline are the best team they’ve seen so far.

“When you look at the statistics from their games, Dunfermline get a lot of crosses into the box, they have a high number of passes and put their opponents under real pressure.

“What I have seen from them is: the quality of their delivery into the box is very high and they have good link-up from the midfield.

Andrew Tod clutching the match ball and holds up three fingers after scoring a hat-trick for Dunfermline Athletic against Arbroath.
Andrew Tod is flourishing this season at Dunfermline. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

“They also have a striker (Andrew Tod) who is on fire and scoring a lot of goals.

“So, this is a big challenge for us.

“Dunfermline are a young team with high energy, and I like that a lot about them.

“They run for the whole game and are very tough, so there is so much to be impressed by in their team.”

From opposing players to managers

Valakari and East End Park manager Neil Lennon shared a pitch on one occasion – a 2-1 victory for Leicester City over Derby County 25 years ago.

In the dugout, Lennon has built up an impressive CV.

“Neil Lennon is a top manager who I have so much respect for,” said Valakari.

“His teams are always solid.

“They have a clear game plan, and you can see his players all believe in what they’re doing.

“You only need to look at his record.

“He has coached at the highest level and won many, many trophies.

“That tells you everything and I think you can see he is enjoying the challenge he has at Dunfermline.

“It’s different to where he’s been before but he’s bringing all his experience to this group of players, and they are taking everything from him.

“You can see that in the way they play.”

Simo Valakari playing for Derby County.
Simo Valakari playing for Derby County. Image: Shutterstock.

Valakari added: “He was a tough opponent all those years ago – a very good player who I admired.

“Neil played with a lot of passion but was also very good with the ball.

“I think he signed for Celtic just a few months later, after that game.”

