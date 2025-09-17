Simo Valakari: Why Neil Lennon’s Dunfermline are St Johnstone’s toughest opponent yet

Dunfermline Athletic will be St Johnstone’s toughest Championship opponents yet, according to Perth boss Simo Valakari.

Different members of the Saints’ backroom staff have taken in Pars matches this season to help Valakari’s preparation for Friday night’s McDiarmid Park clash between the teams.

And there’s been a common theme to the messages passed on to the Finn.

“We have been watching them a lot and our scouts have all been saying the same thing,” he explained.

“Dunfermline are the best team they’ve seen so far.

“When you look at the statistics from their games, Dunfermline get a lot of crosses into the box, they have a high number of passes and put their opponents under real pressure.

“What I have seen from them is: the quality of their delivery into the box is very high and they have good link-up from the midfield.

“They also have a striker (Andrew Tod) who is on fire and scoring a lot of goals.

“So, this is a big challenge for us.

“Dunfermline are a young team with high energy, and I like that a lot about them.

“They run for the whole game and are very tough, so there is so much to be impressed by in their team.”

From opposing players to managers

Valakari and East End Park manager Neil Lennon shared a pitch on one occasion – a 2-1 victory for Leicester City over Derby County 25 years ago.

In the dugout, Lennon has built up an impressive CV.

“Neil Lennon is a top manager who I have so much respect for,” said Valakari.

“His teams are always solid.

“They have a clear game plan, and you can see his players all believe in what they’re doing.

“You only need to look at his record.

“He has coached at the highest level and won many, many trophies.

“That tells you everything and I think you can see he is enjoying the challenge he has at Dunfermline.

“It’s different to where he’s been before but he’s bringing all his experience to this group of players, and they are taking everything from him.

“You can see that in the way they play.”

Valakari added: “He was a tough opponent all those years ago – a very good player who I admired.

“Neil played with a lot of passion but was also very good with the ball.

“I think he signed for Celtic just a few months later, after that game.”