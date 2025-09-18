St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari delivers ‘stupid’ long-ball warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari delivers ‘stupid’ long-ball warning

The Perth side picked up a bad habit against Raith Rovers.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari gives an instruction from the touchline at Stark's Park.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari hopes that St Johnstone’s 15-minute drop-off in their win over Raith Rovers will serve as a valuable lesson for the rest of the season.

The Perth boss believes that after Adama Sidibeh had opened the scoring at Stark’s Park just before the half-hour mark, his defenders abandoned the game-plan.

With Rovers failing to capitalise on Saints’ long-ball aberration, Valakari was able to deliver a half-time team-talk that got his side back on track.

And the message moving on will be that getting drawn into a contest that suits their opponent more than themselves will not see the McDiarmid Park side prosper in the Championship.

Simo Valakari watching his players warm-up at Stark's Park.
Simo Valakari has urged his players to remember “the identity we want to have”.

“Our defenders’ first job is to defend the goal,” said Valakari. “And they have done that well in our games so far.

“But I always remind them of the identity we want to have.

“If we go toe-to-toe with teams in this league, make it about long balls and end to end then we make it difficult for ourselves.

“We want to be crazy and brave with how we play – but not be stupid.

“If we need to go long because we can’t control the ball right now, that’s OK.

“But we can’t give it up too easily.

“If it’s difficult, sometimes you still have to take the challenge on and find a way through the opposition’s press.

“We want to have a positive mindset, rise to these challenges and embrace the difficulties.”

Saints ‘took back control’

Valakari added: “It is difficult because there are many good teams in this league.

“So, I was pleased with the second half against Raith because when they put even more pressure on us, we stuck to the things we want to do.

Sven Sprangler celebrates with Jack Baird after helping Josh McPake score Saints' second goal.
Saints scored a second goal after learning their lesson. Image: SNS.

“We took control of the game back and when we have that control, we defend better because we know what we’re trying to do.

“Things become more predictable when we’re taking control rather than just defending hopefully.”

