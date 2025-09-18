St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari delivers ‘stupid’ long-ball warning

Simo Valakari hopes that St Johnstone’s 15-minute drop-off in their win over Raith Rovers will serve as a valuable lesson for the rest of the season.

The Perth boss believes that after Adama Sidibeh had opened the scoring at Stark’s Park just before the half-hour mark, his defenders abandoned the game-plan.

With Rovers failing to capitalise on Saints’ long-ball aberration, Valakari was able to deliver a half-time team-talk that got his side back on track.

And the message moving on will be that getting drawn into a contest that suits their opponent more than themselves will not see the McDiarmid Park side prosper in the Championship.

“Our defenders’ first job is to defend the goal,” said Valakari. “And they have done that well in our games so far.

“But I always remind them of the identity we want to have.

“If we go toe-to-toe with teams in this league, make it about long balls and end to end then we make it difficult for ourselves.

“We want to be crazy and brave with how we play – but not be stupid.

“If we need to go long because we can’t control the ball right now, that’s OK.

“But we can’t give it up too easily.

“If it’s difficult, sometimes you still have to take the challenge on and find a way through the opposition’s press.

“We want to have a positive mindset, rise to these challenges and embrace the difficulties.”

Saints ‘took back control’

Valakari added: “It is difficult because there are many good teams in this league.

“So, I was pleased with the second half against Raith because when they put even more pressure on us, we stuck to the things we want to do.

“We took control of the game back and when we have that control, we defend better because we know what we’re trying to do.

“Things become more predictable when we’re taking control rather than just defending hopefully.”