Will Craig Levein become St Johnstone’s £1 million ex-manager?

A year ago, Craig Levein was sacked as St Johnstone manager.

His team had been convincingly beaten by Hibs at Easter Road, error-plagued at the back and devoid of purpose in attack.

It was hard to see a direction for Levein’s Saints side that wasn’t downward.

And, even after his successor performed some significant January surgery to the playing squad, that proved to be the case, with the 2024/25 season culminating in relegation from the Premiership.

Twelve months on from his dismissal, the vibrancy of the Perth club, largely of Simo Valakari’s making, stands as a sharp contrast to the resignation and drift that characterised it in the last few weeks of the previous regime.

You’ll struggle to find a Saints fan who would trade their current head coach for any of his peers in Scottish football.

Nor will you find many who have changed their minds on the football they were enduring under Levein.

There’s a big ‘however’, though.

The former Scotland boss might not have been the right fit for St Johnstone in their circling the drain circumstances, and/or it may just have been the case that the fire didn’t burn brightly enough anymore inside a manager who had revolutionised Dundee United and enjoyed success with Hearts.

However, he has undoubtedly played a significant part in enabling the club to prosper off the pitch after his departure.

And, in a couple of months’ time, we could be rebranding him as a million-pound McDiarmid Park boss with a hefty financial, if not football, legacy.

Courier Sport looks at the Levein transfer window success story that has turned out to be an unlikely postscript to his 10-month reign.

Money banked

Jack Sanders – £150,000

The central defender had to pay his own way out of a contract with Ayr United to secure a move to Saints in the summer of 2024.

Sanders made some high-profile errors in his short time at McDiarmid, an inexplicable ‘assist’ for Mohamed Diomande at Ibrox the last of them.

But, even though this isn’t the highest praise, he was far from the team’s worst defender, had a commendable attitude to improving his game, and possessed a couple of key attributes that caught the eye of data analysts south of the border.

Several English League One and Two sides showed an interest in January and Sanders was allowed to join MK Dons for £150,000.

Had Benji Kimpioka shown the good sense to accept even bigger offers from the Netherlands or Belgium that month, thought to be around £200,000, it would have been a transfer window that approached the £500,000 mark for incomings.

Andre Raymond – £50,000

Few would argue that a six-figure fee was more than acceptable for Sanders.

And banking money for Raymond a few months later was another transfer no-brainer.

The Trinidad and Tobago international showed early promise, mostly under Levein, who signed him on the recommendation of former midfielder, Dan Phillips.

But the left-back struggled to win Valakari over and didn’t change the Finn’s mind during his second half of last season loan spell with Dunfermline.

Raymond was bought in July by title contenders in Valakari’s homeland, Ilves.

Makenzie Kirk – £500,000

The Northern Ireland under-21 international was out of the first team picture at Hearts two summers ago, despite the fact he had been a prolific goal-scorer at youth and B team level.

The fact that the Tynecastle club allowed him to leave permanently, rather on loan, spoke to that diminished status.

This was exactly the sort of signing St Johnstone should always be making and, after hitting double figures in a poor team that got relegated, Kirk had done enough to catch the eye of suitors north and south of the border.

That Saints ended up getting a fee from Portsmouth approaching half-a-million pounds with achievable add-ons represented excellent business by head of recruitment, Gus MacPherson.

It was also a retrospective feather in Levein’s cap.

A possible imminent deal

Aaron Essel – £250,000?

Essel is probably the most extreme example of Levein deciding that financial constraints in the close season of 2024 necessitated a willingness to approach that window with a left-field mindset.

He recognised that there could be value in the African market.

Ugandan teenager, Allan Oyirwoth, was brought to Perth for a week’s trial but slipped through the net and is now an MLS player in New England.

Essel signed a three-year deal and got plenty of game-time – under both Levein and Valakari.

His minutes decreased in January, however, so the current head coach sanctioned a loan move for the 18-year-old to the MLS Next Pro League after the transfer window shut.

Valakari then opted against triggering an in-built recall option which was open until the end of June.

Essel’s stock has risen since he left Perth, with the player who can operate in midfield and defence earning his first senior cap with Ghana and scoring a goal of the season contender for North Texas.

Once the season finishes in America in a couple of months, there is an option for his loan club to make the move permanent at the cost of around £250,000.

Despite Essel’s raw attributes and potential, that would be a good price for a player who wasn’t in Valakari’s plans this summer and would find it hard to change that mid-season, with Saints well-stocked for central defenders and central midfielders.

More to come?

Josh McPake

Perth fans will be hoping if Essel leaves on a permanent deal, that’s the end of the profits being made on Levein signings.

Nobody could have predicted a year after Josh McPake looked like the definition of a fringe player, with the potential to be the poster boy for a ruinous summer transfer window, that he would be transformed into the Championship’s player of the month for August and the club’s top scorer.

Levein, who took a chance on the former Rangers starlet who had spectacularly lost his way, clearly still had a good eye for a player with promise.

If McPake’s form curve continues in the direction it is currently going, you would imagine there will be serious interest in him when the January window opens.

Unless Saints have him tied down before then, of course, which is Plan A.

Even if there isn’t a mid-campaign extension, securing the title as champions is too important for the club’s future to contemplate selling their star winger in the next window.

Adama Sidibeh

This question would be a fanbase divider – who is more important to the Perth promotion push, McPake or Sidibeh?

The former has more goals to his name and is also the likelier of the two to create them.

But the latter, plucked out of the English seventh tier by Levein, has been a selfless and tireless team player who has sickened centre-halves with his power, pace, work-rate and hold-up play.

When speculation was building last summer, it emerged that there was a £500,000 release clause in Sidibeh’s contract.

It’s hard to imagine that being triggered in January given the Gambian international is now 27 and is into the last year of his deal.

As with McPake, Sidibeh’s worth to Saints should be calculated by what he can contribute to a title bid rather than any transfer fee he could command.

With Kirk now gone, he is bordering on unsellable.