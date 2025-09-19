Stevie Mallan comeback target revealed as St Johnstone boss makes TWO big squad decisions for Dunfermline clash

Stevie Mallan’s St Johnstone comeback is on schedule, according to head coach, Simo Valakari.

And the Perth boss has revealed that his playmaker has already shaved two weeks off his return target.

Mallan sustained a high ankle sprain when Saints played Morton at the end of August.

The former St Mirren and Hibs midfielder didn’t require an operation, with a two to three-month lay-off, the broad estimate.

Nearly three weeks later, it’s been a case of ‘so far, so good’.

Valakari is sticking to the medical script.

But Mallan has other ideas.

“Everything is as it should be,” said Valakari.

“Mind you, he hasn’t been in for a couple of days because he’s got the flu now!

“But, most importantly, everything is going as planned with his rehab.

“Eight to 12 weeks was the timescale we were given.

“That’s still what we’re thinking – even though Stevie is saying six!

“Let’s see.

“You can see he is progressing well.”

Dunfermline squad selection

Jamie Gullan will be in the Saints squad for their Friday night clash with Dunfermline.

Liam Smith’s calf injury will keep him out of action, with that likely to be the case on Tuesday night at Airdrie as well.

“Liam is definitely out tomorrow,” said Valakari.

“He’ll step up his rehab after the Dunfermline game and we’ll see how he is next week.

“But Airdrie is another artificial pitch so we will have to think about that.

“Tuesday on the plastic would maybe be too risky.”