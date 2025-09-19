St Johnstone new boy Kai Fotheringham reveals Dundee United transfer fee wish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone new boy Kai Fotheringham reveals Dundee United transfer fee wish

The Scotland under-21 international swapped Tannadice for McDiarmid Park a few weeks ago.

By Eric Nicolson
Kai Fotheringham with his hands in a praying position.
New St Johnstone signing, Kai Fotheringham. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone attacker Kai Fotheringham has revealed it was important to him that Dundee United banked a transfer fee for laying the foundation for a career in football.

The 22-year-old was picked up by United’s youth academy before breaking into the first team.

He was sent out on loan on four occasions as part of his development.

And, after falling out of Jim Goodwin’s plans this summer, Fotheringham could have been farmed out for a fifth time in the final year of his United contract.

But a permanent move was his priority for a few reasons – the Tannadice club bringing in a fee of around £50,000 among them.

Kai Fotheringham warming up before playing Raith Rovers.
Kai Fotheringham. Image: SNS.

“I wanted to take myself out of my comfort zone and get a permanent move,” said Fotheringham.

“This was also United’s last chance to make money off me because I’d have been a free next summer.

“I had that in mind as well because I wanted to give something back there – they looked after me well for seven years.

“I could have sat there, gone on loan and probably left at the end of the season but I didn’t want to do that.

“I had it in my head that I’d probably go out the door at some point so to get a club like St Johnstone has been ideal.

“I’ve settled in really well.”

Other clubs interested

Fotheringham revealed that Friday night’s opponents, Dunfermline Athletic, and Saints’ big-spending Championship rivals, Ross County, were both keen to sign him.

“Dunfermline wanted me in the window and Ross County as well,” he said.

“Ross Docherty and Declan Gallagher were on the phone trying to get me there.

Declan Gallagher applauds the Dundee United fans.
Declan Gallagher was a team-mate at Dundee United. Image: SNS

“But once I had the phone call with the manager here, I wanted to sign for St Johnstone.

“It’s not about money for me – it’s about playing football and progressing my career.

“Speaking to the manager here gave me confidence.

“He told me I’m 22 so need to be playing regularly now.

“He said there will be times I’m not in the team, but it will be up to me to score goals and make assists like I did the last time in the Championship.”

Conversation