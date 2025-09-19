St Johnstone new boy Kai Fotheringham reveals Dundee United transfer fee wish

St Johnstone attacker Kai Fotheringham has revealed it was important to him that Dundee United banked a transfer fee for laying the foundation for a career in football.

The 22-year-old was picked up by United’s youth academy before breaking into the first team.

He was sent out on loan on four occasions as part of his development.

And, after falling out of Jim Goodwin’s plans this summer, Fotheringham could have been farmed out for a fifth time in the final year of his United contract.

But a permanent move was his priority for a few reasons – the Tannadice club bringing in a fee of around £50,000 among them.

“I wanted to take myself out of my comfort zone and get a permanent move,” said Fotheringham.

“This was also United’s last chance to make money off me because I’d have been a free next summer.

“I had that in mind as well because I wanted to give something back there – they looked after me well for seven years.

“I could have sat there, gone on loan and probably left at the end of the season but I didn’t want to do that.

“I had it in my head that I’d probably go out the door at some point so to get a club like St Johnstone has been ideal.

“I’ve settled in really well.”

Other clubs interested

Fotheringham revealed that Friday night’s opponents, Dunfermline Athletic, and Saints’ big-spending Championship rivals, Ross County, were both keen to sign him.

“Dunfermline wanted me in the window and Ross County as well,” he said.

“Ross Docherty and Declan Gallagher were on the phone trying to get me there.

“But once I had the phone call with the manager here, I wanted to sign for St Johnstone.

“It’s not about money for me – it’s about playing football and progressing my career.

“Speaking to the manager here gave me confidence.

“He told me I’m 22 so need to be playing regularly now.

“He said there will be times I’m not in the team, but it will be up to me to score goals and make assists like I did the last time in the Championship.”