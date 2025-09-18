St Johnstone star Kai Fotheringham opens up about health scare while at Dundee United

New St Johnstone attacker, Kai Fotheringham, has opened up about a health scare that kept him in hospital for five days at the end of last season.

The 22-year-old suffered an inflammation of his heart muscle, which left him feeling like he was “being stabbed” while making his final Premiership appearance for Dundee United.

Fotheringham somehow completed the full game for the Tangerines in their May defeat to Rangers at Ibrox, as Jim Goodwin’s side were fighting for a place in Europe.

He already feared something wasn’t right before that match.

And, after being taken into hospital in the wake of it, undergoing a succession of tests to get to the bottom of the problem was a “scary” experience.

“I had myocarditis in May, which is an infection and inflammation in the heart muscle,” said Fotheringham.

“I felt it the morning of the Rangers game but just thought it was a chest infection.

“I was in pain and remember telling my mate I wasn’t right.

“I really wanted to play so cracked on with it, but during the game it felt like I was being stabbed.

“I hadn’t played a lot of football so wanted to play – I played the full 90 minutes.

“But it was really painful.

“Adrenalin got me through it but after it I was in so much pain I ended up in hospital.

“I was in the Forth Valley hospital for five days getting tests.

“It turned out after all the tests it had been an infection in my throat which made its way into my heart.

“The specialist at the hospital was unbelievable but it was scary.

“My mum is a nurse, so she was trying to keep me calm.

“But obviously it’s really worrying at the time when you’re going through it.”

Forced to wait

That game against Rangers was United’s second last of their season.

Fotheringham missed the final one and then his pre-season was also impacted as all the necessary tests were completed.

“I have done all the protocols you have to do,” said the former Scotland under-21 international. “Took it step by step.

“I’d never had any problems with my heart before.

“It was just a little infection to the cardiologist but for me it was agony!

“I missed three months of football from the Rangers game.

“I think people thought I’d been binned off by that point, but that wasn’t the case.

“I was miles behind because I only trained two days before the first league game of the season at Falkirk, then got on at the end of it.

“I’d hoped to do pre-season and really kick on at United but sometimes things don’t go the way you want.

“But I feel good now, and everything is back on track.”

Best position

There will be two big Fotheringham questions to be answered in Simo Valakari’s St Johnstone side over the next few months – will he establish himself as a regular starter and, if so, in what position will that be?

“At United I did well on the right and scored a lot of goals in the Championship season,” he said.

“I had always been a left winger or a 10 before then but I didn’t mind it as long as I was playing.

“When we got up, I was nowhere to be seen, then I was thrown in against Rangers.

“It became a running joke in the dressing-room that I would only play against Celtic and Rangers.

“That was frustrating.

“I felt I did well when I came in but then wouldn’t be seen again for six weeks.

“But there were other times I didn’t affect the game enough when I came on, so I had to look at myself.

“That’s football.

“Jim Goodwin was really good with me and gave me a lot of chances the season before.

“So, I don’t have any bad words to say about him.”