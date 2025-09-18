St Johnstone ‘warts and all’ documentary title, channel and launch date revealed

The fly on the wall story of St Johnstone’s relegation season will launch on STV Player this Friday.

The two-hour long series covers the sacking of Craig Levein, the appointment of Simo Valakari and goes inside the McDiarmid Park dressing room as Saints battled in vain to preserve their top-flight status in the first year under new ownership.

For a full year, multi-Emmy award-winning Clover Films, were granted open access inside the Perth club, with no restrictions placed by Adam Webb, who bought Saints from Geoff Brown a few months earlier.

“Bagpipes & Bravehearts: The St Johnstone Story” is the end product and has been described as “Scottish football in the raw”.

Director, Jamie Doran, said: “I never truly understood what it was that made Scottish football so special before making this series.

“The culture, passion and, most importantly, sense of community amongst the fans raises our game above the so-called ‘bigger leagues’ around the globe.

“We were given total freedom to produce a warts-and-all-story of a provincial football club and it became a tale of defiance in adversity and of love for an institution representing the extraordinarily beautiful city of Perth.

“It was a joy to be part of.”