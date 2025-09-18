St Johnstone ‘warts and all’ documentary title, channel and launch date revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone ‘warts and all’ documentary title, channel and launch date revealed

The Perth club opened their doors to a film company.

By Eric Nicolson
A graphic for the new St Johnstone documentary.
The new St Johnstone documentary will be on STV Player. Image: Submitted.

The fly on the wall story of St Johnstone’s relegation season will launch on STV Player this Friday.

The two-hour long series covers the sacking of Craig Levein, the appointment of Simo Valakari and goes inside the McDiarmid Park dressing room as Saints battled in vain to preserve their top-flight status in the first year under new ownership.

For a full year, multi-Emmy award-winning Clover Films, were granted open access inside the Perth club, with no restrictions placed by Adam Webb, who bought Saints from Geoff Brown a few months earlier.

“Bagpipes & Bravehearts: The St Johnstone Story” is the end product and has been described as “Scottish football in the raw”.

St Johnstone co-owners Chet Arter, Matt Klase and Adam Webb at their Perth home.
St Johnstone co-owners Chet Arter, Matt Klase and Adam Webb. Image: Submitted.

Director, Jamie Doran, said: “I never truly understood what it was that made Scottish football so special before making this series.

“The culture, passion and, most importantly, sense of community amongst the fans raises our game above the so-called ‘bigger leagues’ around the globe.

“We were given total freedom to produce a warts-and-all-story of a provincial football club and it became a tale of defiance in adversity and of love for an institution representing the extraordinarily beautiful city of Perth.

“It was a joy to be part of.”

Conversation