St Johnstone documentary: 5 things we learned as Simo Valakari loses his temper with Barry Douglas

The new St Johnstone fly on the wall documentary is now on STV Player.

The two-part series charts the Perth club’s 2024/25 season, which of course saw them drop out of the Premiership for the first time in nearly two decades.

Courier Sport picks out five things we learned from ‘Bagpipes and Bravehearts: The St Johnstone story’ and five that we didn’t.

What we learned

Driving a hard bargain

Being interviewed in the Bridgend home he and his fellow American investors purchased, new chairman Adam Webb, discusses with Matt Klase and Chet Arter the negotiations to buy St Johnstone from long-term owner, Geoff Brown.

“I think I got out-negotiated,” Webb admitted.

The deal was finalised shortly after Saints survived in the top-flight on the last day of the 2023/24 season and Webb confirmed that Brown was adamant: “We’re not going to have a discount for relegation”.

Webb added: “I would have felt a little bit out-foxed if we had been in the Championship paying the same price”.

Early Levein worries

Before a ball was kicked in the league season, it was clear that owner and manager were not on the same page as far as squad-building was concerned.

Webb said: “We’ve got to unload players in some form or fashion. We are nearly irretrievably over budget.

“We’ve got over 30 players signed when we made a commitment nearly six weeks ago that we would have no more than 25 signed players.

“I think probably Craig (Levein) is coming from the exact opposite perspective – we need more players and we’ve got to spend more money.

“I feel a little nervous that he thinks there’s more money to spend than there is. That’s pretty clear.”

Svedberg’s starring role

The player who speaks most over the two episodes is one who was barely seen on the pitch last season – Jonathan Svedberg, signed in January and injured for most of the time after that.

Talking while travelling to a game from the city centre on a bus, along with Daniels Balodis, Sven Sprangler and Victor Griffith, the Swede revealed the word “shambles” was a popular one amongst the squad.

As all Saints fans will testify, it was an apt theme for a calamitous season.

Valakari loses his temper

For a “warts and all” documentary, there isn’t much of interest as far as inside the dressing room footage goes.

For a while it looked like Benji Kimpioka mildly rebuking Matt Smith for not “running in behind” after Saints lost to Aberdeen on day one looked like the best of it.

Half-time of the April clash with Ross County delivered something worth watching, though.

With Saints having conceded an equaliser before the break, we cut to Barry Douglas defending himself to Simo Valakari with the line: “I don’t think I’m hiding, absolutely not.”

Valakari was clearly a man whose patience had snapped and, after tipping over what looked to be a very heavy massage table, finished his tirade with: “Show me it on the field”.

Finding out they were down

As we all know, despite losing to Hearts at Tynecastle, the Saints players didn’t find out they had been relegated until they were back in the dressing room and word got to them off Ross County’s late, late goal at Dens Park.

Coach, Andy Kirk, delivered the news and one of the most poignant moments of the documentary was Sprangler, a player who truly cares about St Johnstone, covering up the camera on the wall at that point.

What we didn’t learn

Levein sacking

The biggest shortcoming of the series is the speed with which it crashes through important stages of the season.

At times, it all feels a bit rushed.

The fork in the road as far as Levein and Webb were concerned had been set-up nicely but when it came to the manager losing his job, there was very little meat on the bones.

Valakari appointment

The same principle that applies to the dismissal of one head coach is true for the appointment of the next one.

It would have been fascinating to get an insight into the recruitment process.

The club did a thorough job from long-list to short-list to hiring their man.

But you wouldn’t know it after watching ‘Bagpipes and Bravehearts’.

Simo Valakari seemingly dropped out of the manager tree.

Benji who?

Fans get consumed by transfer windows.

The biggest story of St Johnstone’s January one – which probably affected their hopes of surviving in the Premiership more than any other – was Kimpioka’s.

Webb didn’t put any restrictions on Clover Films’ access at McDiarmid.

That they didn’t interview Kimpioka – or show that they were seeking to interview Kimpioka – suggests that they didn’t truly have their finger on the pulse of the club.

Family dynamics

Not many clubs have two fathers and two sons in the football department.

The Sunderland and Salford City programmes are lifted by the stories they flesh out away from the stadium.

At home with the Valakaris or the Kirks would have done just that for this one.

Final farewells

There was a cull at McDiarmid Park when the season was over, unprecedented in the modern era.

And the cameras were at the ground to cover it, with viewers teased by footage of players waiting in the foyer for their one to one meeting with Valakari.

An opportunity was lost in not speaking to any of them on their way out of the club for the last time.

On the other hand, perhaps it highlighted what most supporters suspected – not enough of them cared.