St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails Toby Steward for injury-time heroics to clinch win over Dunfermline

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hailed his goalkeeper, Toby Steward, for a triple-save that saw the Perth team pull six points clear at the top of the Championship.

Saints came from behind against Dunfermline, with Kai Fotheringham equalising and Josh McPake putting them in front with second half goals after Rory MacLeod had given the Pars a half-time lead.

Then, deep into injury-time Steward kept the Fife side out three times within a minute, earning the adulation of the home fans after a thrilling finish to the live TV match.

“In the end it was a great triple save from Toby,” said Valakari.

“The second one when he needed to back pedal and sort his feet out to put the ball over the bar wasn’t easy.

“The save from the free-kick before it was brilliant, and then from the corner he got a strong hand at the bottom corner to save us the three points.

“We needed him today.

“The players were so happy for Toby. There’s a great togetherness in this team.

“It felt like a big, big football match – two teams going fully at each other.

“And our fans played their part by creating a massive atmosphere.”

Thrilling match

This was a different type of victory for Saints, with Dunfermline living up to Valakari’s billing of being the best team in the league his scouts had watched.

“We started so strongly,” said the Finn. “Pushing them deeper and deeper and creating chances.

“Then they changed their shape a bit and it took us a while to find the right moments again.

“In football, the opponent can punish you when you don’t take your chances.

“Their goal was a beautiful transition goal, with a blindside runner.

“At half-time the boys were very calm and composed.

“We knew we couldn’t go gung-ho, but we had to do the good things we did in the first 20 minutes.

“You can’t fully dominate any game.

“I said all week Dunfermline are a strong team and they showed that.

“Our boys never lost their heads. We kept our structure and in the end we finally got a goal from one of our corners.

“The second goal – getting Josh at the back post is one of the things we’ve been working on.

“We kept pushing and in the end, got our reward.”

McPake had two chances to put Saints in front within just four minutes.

First, he drove into the box after lovely work from Fotheringham and got caught in two minds whether to shoot or pass, ending up doing neither.

Then he was one v one against keeper, Mason Munn, after dispossessing Kyle Benedictus.

McPake forced a save out of the goalie, but he should have scored.

It was one-way traffic in the early stages, with Munn denying Jack Baird at the back post one moment then saving a McPake shot at the near post the next.

From around the 20-minute mark, though, Dunfermline began to gain a foothold in the contest at last, pressing Saints into a few mistakes and getting a couple of opportunities off the back of it.

And on 43 minutes the visitors took the lead.

Jefferson Caceres picked out MacLeod with a cross from the left, and the ex-Dundee United forward gave Steward no chance with a sweetly struck first-time shot high to his right.

Half-time change pays off

Valakari made one half-time substitution, Jannik Wanner for Jonathan Svedberg and he got a quick reward for his change.

The on-loan Livingston winger’s 51st minute corner was flicked on by Adama Sidibeh at the near post.

Munn saved with his feet but couldn’t get the ball out of his six-yard box and Fotheringham finished from close-range.

The Pars goalie produced what looked at that point to be the save of the night shortly afterwards to keep out a low McPake trademark 20-yarder.

A superb night’s work for Munn was undone on 83 minutes when he misjudged a high, floated Jamie Gullan cross, left it and was then beaten through his legs by McPake from a tight angle.

There was drama piled upon drama before Saints could celebrate their win, though.

Dunfermline looked fortunate to get a free-kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time, from which Andrew Tod struck the post after Steward got the slightest touch.

Then from a corner that followed, the on-loan Portsmouth man made a brilliant save to keep out a Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen goal-bound header.