St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails Toby Steward for injury-time heroics to clinch win over Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails Toby Steward for injury-time heroics to clinch win over Dunfermline

Saints won 2-1 through goals from Kai Fotheringham and Josh McPake.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari celebrates with Toby Steward.
Simo Valakari celebrates with Toby Steward. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hailed his goalkeeper, Toby Steward, for a triple-save that saw the Perth team pull six points clear at the top of the Championship.

Saints came from behind against Dunfermline, with Kai Fotheringham equalising and Josh McPake putting them in front with second half goals after Rory MacLeod had given the Pars a half-time lead.

Then, deep into injury-time Steward kept the Fife side out three times within a minute, earning the adulation of the home fans after a thrilling finish to the live TV match.

“In the end it was a great triple save from Toby,” said Valakari.

“The second one when he needed to back pedal and sort his feet out to put the ball over the bar wasn’t easy.

“The save from the free-kick before it was brilliant, and then from the corner he got a strong hand at the bottom corner to save us the three points.

Simo Valakari celebrates at full-time.
Simo Valakari celebrates at full-time. Image: SNS.

“We needed him today.

“The players were so happy for Toby. There’s a great togetherness in this team.

“It felt like a big, big football match – two teams going fully at each other.

“And our fans played their part by creating a massive atmosphere.”

Thrilling match

This was a different type of victory for Saints, with Dunfermline living up to Valakari’s billing of being the best team in the league his scouts had watched.

“We started so strongly,” said the Finn. “Pushing them deeper and deeper and creating chances.

“Then they changed their shape a bit and it took us a while to find the right moments again.

“In football, the opponent can punish you when you don’t take your chances.

“Their goal was a beautiful transition goal, with a blindside runner.

Rory MacLeod scores to make it 1-0.
Rory MacLeod scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

“At half-time the boys were very calm and composed.

“We knew we couldn’t go gung-ho, but we had to do the good things we did in the first 20 minutes.

“You can’t fully dominate any game.

“I said all week Dunfermline are a strong team and they showed that.

“Our boys never lost their heads. We kept our structure and in the end we finally got a goal from one of our corners.

“The second goal – getting Josh at the back post is one of the things we’ve been working on.

“We kept pushing and in the end, got our reward.”

McPake had two chances to put Saints in front within just four minutes.

First, he drove into the box after lovely work from Fotheringham and got caught in two minds whether to shoot or pass, ending up doing neither.

Then he was one v one against keeper, Mason Munn, after dispossessing Kyle Benedictus.

McPake forced a save out of the goalie, but he should have scored.

It was one-way traffic in the early stages, with Munn denying Jack Baird at the back post one moment then saving a McPake shot at the near post the next.

From around the 20-minute mark, though, Dunfermline began to gain a foothold in the contest at last, pressing Saints into a few mistakes and getting a couple of opportunities off the back of it.

And on 43 minutes the visitors took the lead.

Jefferson Caceres picked out MacLeod with a cross from the left, and the ex-Dundee United forward gave Steward no chance with a sweetly struck first-time shot high to his right.

Half-time change pays off

Valakari made one half-time substitution, Jannik Wanner for Jonathan Svedberg and he got a quick reward for his change.

The on-loan Livingston winger’s 51st minute corner was flicked on by Adama Sidibeh at the near post.

Munn saved with his feet but couldn’t get the ball out of his six-yard box and Fotheringham finished from close-range.

Kai Fotheringham equalises from close range.
Kai Fotheringham equalises from close range. Image: SNS.

The Pars goalie produced what looked at that point to be the save of the night shortly afterwards to keep out a low McPake trademark 20-yarder.

A superb night’s work for Munn was undone on 83 minutes when he misjudged a high, floated Jamie Gullan cross, left it and was then beaten through his legs by McPake from a tight angle.

Josh McPake scores to make it 2-1.
Josh McPake scores to make it 2-1. Image: SNS.

There was drama piled upon drama before Saints could celebrate their win, though.

Dunfermline looked fortunate to get a free-kick in the fourth minute of stoppage time, from which Andrew Tod struck the post after Steward got the slightest touch.

Then from a corner that followed, the on-loan Portsmouth man made a brilliant save to keep out a Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen goal-bound header.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone co-owners Chet Arter, Matt Klase and Adam Webb at their Perth home.
St Johnstone documentary: 5 things we learned as Simo Valakari loses his temper with…
Kai Fotheringham with his hands in a praying position.
St Johnstone new boy Kai Fotheringham reveals Dundee United transfer fee wish
3
Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon.
Neil Lennon gives St Johnstone verdict ahead of Dunfermline's Perth trip
A close-up picture of Stevie Mallan.
Stevie Mallan comeback target revealed as St Johnstone boss makes TWO big squad decisions…
Kai Fotheringham warming up before playing Raith Rovers.
St Johnstone star Kai Fotheringham opens up about health scare while at Dundee United
A graphic for the new St Johnstone documentary.
St Johnstone 'warts and all' documentary title, channel and launch date revealed
Craig Levein applauds the St Johnstone fans.
Will Craig Levein become St Johnstone's £1 million ex-manager?
Simo Valakari gives an instruction from the touchline at Stark's Park.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari delivers 'stupid' long-ball warning
Neil Lennon in front of the Dunfermline club crest.
Simo Valakari: Why Neil Lennon's Dunfermline are St Johnstone's toughest opponent yet
Kai Fotheringham on the attack against Raith Rovers.
How Kai Fotheringham has impressed Simo Valakari - and why St Johnstone have more…

Conversation