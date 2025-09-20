Josh McPake: Jason Holt is the same as Simo Valakari with ‘keep going’ St Johnstone mantra

St Johnstone star, Josh McPake, has revealed there is no escaping the “relentless” McDiarmid Park mantra.

Friday night’s match-winner has Simo Valakari’s words ringing in his ears as he heads on to the pitch for a Championship match.

And the head coach’s on-pitch leader, captain Jason Holt, is singing (or rather, shouting) from the same hymn sheet.

“We never let our heads go down,” said McPake, whose 83rd minute goal sealed a comeback victory over Dunfermline to extend Saints’ unbeaten league record.

“I think that’s something the gaffer has instilled within us.

“It doesn’t matter how badly things are going, we know how good a team we are.

“We still have respect for our opponents, of course.

“But we know we can get goals by doing the right things and I think the fans saw that.

“We just kept banging at the door.

“It’s great to have that belief in the squad. We all have belief in ourselves.

“Holty instils that in us as captain as well – just keep going, keep going.

“I can hear him out there non-stop in my ear!

“I’ve got him behind me and you’ve got the gaffer onto everyone as well.

“It’s within us never to let our heads go down and to always play to the last whistle.”

Stark contrast

The contrast between the St Johnstone team that wilted under adversity last season and the one that refuses to accept defeat this term, is stark.

“When things aren’t going great in football, it’s probably the easy thing to let your head down when it happens again and again,” said McPake.

“That’s what happened last season.

“But it’s now been drilled into us that’s not what we do any more.

“Maybe the gaffer saw that last year and wanted to instil this in us.

“That’s exactly what he’s done.”

It’s not just mentality messages Valakari reinforces through the week – it’s football ones.

And, in McPake’s case, that paid off handsomely when he was in the right place at the right time to guide a Jamie Gullan cross through the legs of Dunfermline goalkeeper, Mason Munn, from an acute angle.

He said: “The gaffer bangs on at me: ‘Back post, back post, back post’.

“Every day!

“I know, if that ball is coming in, I need to be there. Whether it lands or not.

“If nothing else, so that I don’t give him any excuses when we watch the video back!

“It did land at me. Jamie’s cross was a good one and I’m just thankful it went in.

“I’ve got a lot of trust in what the gaffer tells me. And I hope he’s got a lot of trust in me now.

“We have that relationship where I know what he wants from me.

“And he knows what I want from him.

“I want him to help me, and I will help him as well.

“I’m definitely listening to what he says – and he was definitely right about that one tonight.”