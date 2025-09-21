Toby Steward reveals key to injury-time St Johnstone heroics against Dunfermline

Three big saves in one big minute have cemented Toby Steward’s status as a key man in St Johnstone’s Championship title bid.

And the on-loan Portsmouth goalkeeper believes concentration was the crucial factor in his injury-time heroics that secured three points against Dunfermline.

Having barely been called into action until referee Matthew MacDermid unjustly punished Jason Holt for an edge of the box foul, Steward was suddenly the busiest man on the pitch.

At that point, the lessons that had been drilled into him since he first pulled on a pair of goalkeeping gloves, paid off spectacularly.

“I didn’t think it was a free-kick,” said Steward.

“But you’ve just got to accept the referee’s decision, and it was a big adrenalin rush as I was getting ready to face it.

“Obviously, he’s hit it at my closest post, and I just managed to get a touch to it.

“I didn’t see it hit the post, but I heard it.

“Then I was just hoping ‘don’t go in’.

“Thankfully, it stayed out and I was able to tip the next shot over the bar for a corner.

“There was no time to think about those two saves because I had to stay switched on for the corner.

“Concentration is such a big thing for goalkeepers.

“We’d played for over 90 minutes, and I didn’t actually have much to do.

“It literally all came down to the last minute for me.

“That’s what it can be like for a goalkeeper – a game pretty much condensed into one minute.

“On another day, if I’m not fully concentrated, one of those shots goes in at my near post and we don’t win the game.

“That’s drilled into us from a young age.”

Different way to win

With the exception of a draw against Morton, winning has become an early-season habit for Saints.

As Steward pointed out, though, there has been a variation to the theme.

“We had to come from behind this time,” he said.

“Finding different ways to win is the sign of a good team.

“We had a lot of chances at the start of the game, and their keeper has made some good saves.

“But when we went in a goal down at half-time the gaffer was calm and told us not to worry about it.

“He was confident that if we stuck to our game-plan, they goals would come.”

Home from home

Uche Ikpeazu thrust Steward forward out of the pack as players and fans celebrated the dramatic Friday night victory.

Steward has made a home from home in Perthshire.

“I’ve felt the support of the fans from the first time I played in a pre-season friendly,” he said.

“They’ve been great – and were amazing tonight.

“You could hear them from the first minute to the last.

“That’s massive for us, especially when we’ve gone a goal behind.

“It was great to celebrate with them at the end of that one.

“There’s obviously a long way to go in the season but so far, my time here couldn’t have gone any better.

“I’ve been happy with my performances and, most importantly, the team has been winning.

“We’ve all got to keep it going.

“I want to keep playing here and progressing.

“We’ve got another big game on Tuesday night (at Airdrie).

“We can’t take our foot off the pedal.”