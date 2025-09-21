Toby Steward reveals key to injury-time St Johnstone heroics against Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Toby Steward reveals key to injury-time St Johnstone heroics against Dunfermline

The on-loan Portsmouth goalkeeper made a triple-save at the end of Saints' Friday night victory.

By Eric Nicolson
Toby Steward celebrating St Johnstone's win over Dunfermline.
Toby Steward was a St Johnstone hero on Friday night. Image: SNS.

Three big saves in one big minute have cemented Toby Steward’s status as a key man in St Johnstone’s Championship title bid.

And the on-loan Portsmouth goalkeeper believes concentration was the crucial factor in his injury-time heroics that secured three points against Dunfermline.

Having barely been called into action until referee Matthew MacDermid unjustly punished Jason Holt for an edge of the box foul, Steward was suddenly the busiest man on the pitch.

At that point, the lessons that had been drilled into him since he first pulled on a pair of goalkeeping gloves, paid off spectacularly.

“I didn’t think it was a free-kick,” said Steward.

“But you’ve just got to accept the referee’s decision, and it was a big adrenalin rush as I was getting ready to face it.

“Obviously, he’s hit it at my closest post, and I just managed to get a touch to it.

“I didn’t see it hit the post, but I heard it.

“Then I was just hoping ‘don’t go in’.

“Thankfully, it stayed out and I was able to tip the next shot over the bar for a corner.

“There was no time to think about those two saves because I had to stay switched on for the corner.

“Concentration is such a big thing for goalkeepers.

“We’d played for over 90 minutes, and I didn’t actually have much to do.

“It literally all came down to the last minute for me.

“That’s what it can be like for a goalkeeper – a game pretty much condensed into one minute.

“On another day, if I’m not fully concentrated, one of those shots goes in at my near post and we don’t win the game.

“That’s drilled into us from a young age.”

Different way to win

With the exception of a draw against Morton, winning has become an early-season habit for Saints.

As Steward pointed out, though, there has been a variation to the theme.

“We had to come from behind this time,” he said.

Josh McPake celebrates his winning goal.
Josh McPake celebrates his winning goal. Image: SNS.

“Finding different ways to win is the sign of a good team.

“We had a lot of chances at the start of the game, and their keeper has made some good saves.

“But when we went in a goal down at half-time the gaffer was calm and told us not to worry about it.

“He was confident that if we stuck to our game-plan, they goals would come.”

Home from home

Uche Ikpeazu thrust Steward forward out of the pack as players and fans celebrated the dramatic Friday night victory.

Steward has made a home from home in Perthshire.

“I’ve felt the support of the fans from the first time I played in a pre-season friendly,” he said.

“They’ve been great – and were amazing tonight.

“You could hear them from the first minute to the last.

“That’s massive for us, especially when we’ve gone a goal behind.

“It was great to celebrate with them at the end of that one.

Simo Valakari celebrates with Toby Steward.
Simo Valakari celebrates with Toby Steward. Image: SNS.

“There’s obviously a long way to go in the season but so far, my time here couldn’t have gone any better.

“I’ve been happy with my performances and, most importantly, the team has been winning.

“We’ve all got to keep it going.

“I want to keep playing here and progressing.

“We’ve got another big game on Tuesday night (at Airdrie).

“We can’t take our foot off the pedal.”

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone players celebrate going 2-1 up against Dunfermline.
Watching and playing for St Johnstone means something again as a new hero emerges
Josh McPake and Jason Holt celebrating a goal.
Josh McPake: Jason Holt is the same as Simo Valakari with 'keep going' St…
Simo Valakari celebrates with Toby Steward.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails Toby Steward for injury-time heroics to clinch win…
3
St Johnstone co-owners Chet Arter, Matt Klase and Adam Webb at their Perth home.
St Johnstone documentary: 5 things we learned as Simo Valakari loses his temper with…
Kai Fotheringham with his hands in a praying position.
St Johnstone new boy Kai Fotheringham reveals Dundee United transfer fee wish
3
Dunfermline Athletic boss Neil Lennon.
Neil Lennon gives St Johnstone verdict ahead of Dunfermline's Perth trip
A close-up picture of Stevie Mallan.
Stevie Mallan comeback target revealed as St Johnstone boss makes TWO big squad decisions…
Kai Fotheringham warming up before playing Raith Rovers.
St Johnstone star Kai Fotheringham opens up about health scare while at Dundee United
A graphic for the new St Johnstone documentary.
St Johnstone 'warts and all' documentary title, channel and launch date revealed
Craig Levein applauds the St Johnstone fans.
Will Craig Levein become St Johnstone's £1 million ex-manager?

Conversation