Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari reveals benefit of a three-game week for St Johnstone

The Perth boss isn't daunted by a busier schedule.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari on the touchline.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, has taken full advantage of the Championship’s one game a week rhythm.

But the McDiarmid Park head coach isn’t daunted by a busier schedule that now confronts his team.

Three international call-ups meant Saints’ trip to Airdrie was postponed until Tuesday night, sandwiched between clashes with Dunfermline and Queen’s Park.

Valakari believes extra time spent on tactics and drills has helped the unbeaten Perth side make a fast start to their season.

A different type of working week can have its advantages as well, though.

“It’s been a benefit for us that we’ve had a lot of time on the training ground with it being one game a week,” he said.

Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“I believe in our training process.

“That will change over the next few days obviously.

“Sometimes it’s nice to have three games in a week.

“It will be a case of play, recover, play, recover, play.

“Now and then it’s good for the players.”

Squad depth

Even with the likes of Bozo Mikulic, Stevie Mallan, Louis Lloyd and Liam Smith injured, the Saints bench is still strong.

The latest example was Sam Stanton not making the match-day squad on Friday night.

That should be an advantage in a three-game week.

“Weeks like this are why we have a squad,” said Valakari.

“It’s not about the size, it’s about the quality.

“When I watch training and see the boys competing with each other it’s a very, very high level.

“You need depth in your squad to be successful.

“Last year we always had to make compromises and put players in positions that weren’t their most natural ones.

“But we’ve have planned our recruitment for it to be different this time.

“All credit to the players for the way they have embraced the challenge.

“Yes, there are frustrations for them if they don’t play.

Sam Stanton in action for St Johnstone in friendly against Falkirk.
Sam Stanton wasn’t in the squad on Friday night. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

“It is natural to be angry. That’s totally OK.

“I look at their behaviour and body language – what everybody brings to the team even if they’re not playing.

“Everyone is bringing positive energy. It’s team first.

“This is important when there are three games in a week.

“The players will compete to get selected and as always, every game will start from zero.”

