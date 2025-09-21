Watching and playing for St Johnstone means something again as a new hero emerges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watching and playing for St Johnstone means something again as a new hero emerges

Saints have secured another impressive victory over a promotion rival.

St Johnstone players celebrate going 2-1 up against Dunfermline.
St Johnstone are a club and team on the up. Image: Shutterstock.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone’s Friday night triumph over Dunfermline was bathed in symbolism.

The victory came a couple of days after the one-year anniversary of Craig Levein’s sacking, when Saints were a team lacking all the traits needed to be successful and the fan base’s collective hope had run dry.

And it came on the day a documentary was released which reminded supporters of how desperate things had got.

The contrast between the old world and the new couldn’t have been plainer as 5,000 Perth fans celebrated a 2-1 comeback win that embodied everything Simo Valakari wants to see on and off the pitch.

Watching, and playing for, St Johnstone means something again.

The upward momentum of a club and team shows no sign of levelling out.

Courier Sport picks out five talking points from a thrilling contest under the McDiarmid Park floodlights.

The winning goal

There was a slice of good fortune about Josh McPake’s 83rd minute goal.

Jamie Gullan’s cross had no obvious recipient and, even though it was a good example of ‘putting it in an area’, Dunfermline goalkeeper, Mason Munn, should have claimed it.

That McPake was in the right place to capitalise on Munn’s misjudgement was clearly significant.

Player and head coach both spoke after the game about the winger being reminded of the old ‘if you don’t but a ticket, you won’t win the lottery’ football adage.

Josh McPake scores to make it 2-1.
Josh McPake scores to make it 2-1. Image: SNS.

The build-up would also have gladdened Valakari.

He spoke at length in the wake of Saints’ win over Raith Rovers about what went wrong in the 15 minutes before the break at Stark’s Park when his team were fortunate not to concede an equaliser.

“I always remind them of the identity we want to have.”

And he did just that in the away Kirkcaldy dressing room at half-time.

Valakari isn’t averse to his defenders going long but it isn’t their core instruction.

The key part of the winning goal move was right at the start after Adam Forrester had earned a free-kick on the half-way line.

Jack Baird could have opted to launch a ball into the box, especially with Uche Ikpeazu on the pitch by this point, but instead punched a short pass into Jason Holt.

Holt could also have gone direct down the middle to Ikpeazu, or tried to turn the Dunfermline defence with a diagonal pass for Gullan to chase.

But he opted to pick out Forrester, who had found space between two men.

It was the latest example of patience and principles paying off.

The goalie’s moment

Before Friday, the most impressive thing about Toby Steward was the understated calmness and authority he brought to the St Johnstone defence.

For a 20-year-old goalkeeper, that is no mean feat.

There was a good save at 0-0 in the Ross County match, but you wouldn’t put it in the ‘spectacular’ bracket.

In the absence of much penalty box danger, Steward’s point of difference compared to Scottish Championship peers has been his basic decision-making and positioning.

Rarely have you felt he was in the wrong place or attempting to get himself needlessly involved.

Steward, aptly kitted out in old-school green and black, has an impressive grasp of goalkeeping fundamentals.

That’s exactly what Saints needed this season – particularly as it has become clear this is a team that won’t have to rely upon its man between the posts too often in a game.

Simo Valakari celebrates with Toby Steward.
Simo Valakari celebrates with Toby Steward. Image: SNS.

Now that Steward has been thrust into the spotlight with his injury-time triple save, his status has risen a level.

Opposition attackers already knew that beating Jack Baird and Cheick Diabate was a tough task.

Now the goalie’s reputation will go before him as well.

The Sidibeh dilemma

Whether to stick or twist when games are tight is going to be a perennial challenge for Valakari this season.

Long gone are the days of relying on 12 or 13 outfield players and not trusting the rest.

Even with Bozo Mikulic, Stevie Mallan, Liam Smith and Louis Lloyd sidelined, Valakari has a bench that would be the envy of most, if not all, other Championship managers.

Sam Stanton couldn’t even make the match-day squad on Friday.

Substitutes have played a big part in the Saints 2025/26 success story so far and that was the case again the other night.

Two of them – Gullan and Jannik Wanner – played a part in the goals.

The trickiest weekly decision, though, will be when, or indeed if, he takes off Adama Sidibeh.

Maybe a three-game week and the effort Sidibeh puts into a match was in the Finn’s mind when he took his main striker off on the hour-mark.

But it did feel about 10 or 15 minutes too soon.

Uche Ikpeazu and Kyle Benedictus battle for the ball.
Uche Ikpeazu and Kyle Benedictus battle for the ball. Image: SNS.

Even though The Gambia international was less effective than he had been against Raith six days before, I suspect Kyle Benedictus would have been happier wrestling with Ikpeazu than being dragged out of position by Sidibeh.

As bad as it gets

This would have been a referee-led debrief had Steward not turned Andrew Tod’s stoppage-time free-kick on to the post and then made two further saves after it.

Even without VAR, Matthew MacDermid managed to put himself in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.

Rarely have I seen a referee be so well positioned and have such clear evidence in front of him as when MacDermid chased back to see Holt getting his foot to the ball as Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen surged forward – yet still make an absolute mess of it.

Matthew MacDermid produces a yellow card from his pocket.
Matthew MacDermid got a big decision badly wrong. Image: SNS.

Willie Collum really should be concerned that one of his top officials can get something this basic this wrong.

In a crowded field, it was one of the worst decisions, with the least mitigation, I’ve seen in a long time.

Full-backs

Playing full-back in a Simo Valakari team isn’t easy.

There’s a lot more to it than straight line running up and down a touchline and keeping your back post area safe.

It’s probably no coincidence that all the new ones this season have been slow-burners rather than instant hits.

Reghan Tumilty’s best games have been his most recent ones, while Matty Foulds’ steady progression has gone under the radar.

He linked up superbly with McPake and Kai Fotheringham when Saints were utterly dominant in the first 20 minutes and made a timely covering run to deal with a dangerous diagonal ball after Dunfermline started to turn the tide – the sort of pass he might have been caught out by a month ago.

Adam Forrester challenges for a header.
Adam Forrester challenges for a header. Image: SNS.

Forrester struggled a bit in the second stage of the first half, leaving Baird with a lot of work to do on occasions, but he looked far more comfortable after the break, driving the team forward and taking passes on the half-turn like a midfielder.

The full-backs aren’t going to be the stars of this team but they’re all improving and are contributing to the side functioning better than any other in the division.

