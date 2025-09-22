Makenzie Kirk opens up on move from St Johnstone to Portsmouth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Makenzie Kirk opens up on move from St Johnstone to Portsmouth

The Northern Ireland under-21 international was transferred for £500,000.

By Eric Nicolson
Makenzie Kirk head and shoulders picture.
Makenzie Kirk. Image: SNS.

Makenzie Kirk has opened up about his big money move from St Johnstone to Portsmouth.

And the Northern Ireland under-21 international, whose £500,000 transfer was completed on deadline day, admitted that the deal was months in the making.

Peterborough United were the other English outfit which lodged a bid that Saints accepted, while a number of Scottish clubs intimated an interest to varying degrees.

However Kirk, who made his Pompey debut off the bench in Saturday’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, had his heart set on the south cost side from the moment they came in for him.

“It was one that came about quite early on in the transfer window, and it was something that I was really keen on making happen,” the 21-year-old told the Portsmouth News.

“It just kept prolonging and prolonging, but it was one of those I was buzzing to get over the line.

Makenzie Kirk warming up.
Makenzie Kirk. Image: SNS.

“You need to be patient and keep doing the right things as a player to make sure you come in the right state of mind when it does happen.

“There were a couple of other teams interested, but for me Pompey was the one that I wanted to happen and I’m glad that it did.

“It was a pleasure for me.

“I did really well last year individually and I’m happy something like this came up because for me in my career it’s the right step.”

Toby Steward’s advice

As you would imagine, Toby Steward, who is on loan at Saints from Portsmouth, was able to give Kirk some helpful background information on his new club.

“Speaking to the manager and obviously Toby, they all had the right things to say and that sold me over what I wanted for the next step of my career,” he said.

Toby Steward clutches the ball.
Toby Steward. Image: SNS.

“It’s the right thing for me.

“I’m happy to have made my first appearance for the club.

“In terms of the result, it’s not the performance or result the boys wanted.

“But it’s a really good group that the gaffer’s got together this year, and it’s been really easy for me to settle in with the boys.”

