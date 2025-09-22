Makenzie Kirk opens up on move from St Johnstone to Portsmouth

Makenzie Kirk has opened up about his big money move from St Johnstone to Portsmouth.

And the Northern Ireland under-21 international, whose £500,000 transfer was completed on deadline day, admitted that the deal was months in the making.

Peterborough United were the other English outfit which lodged a bid that Saints accepted, while a number of Scottish clubs intimated an interest to varying degrees.

However Kirk, who made his Pompey debut off the bench in Saturday’s defeat to Sheffield Wednesday, had his heart set on the south cost side from the moment they came in for him.

“It was one that came about quite early on in the transfer window, and it was something that I was really keen on making happen,” the 21-year-old told the Portsmouth News.

“It just kept prolonging and prolonging, but it was one of those I was buzzing to get over the line.

“You need to be patient and keep doing the right things as a player to make sure you come in the right state of mind when it does happen.

“There were a couple of other teams interested, but for me Pompey was the one that I wanted to happen and I’m glad that it did.

“It was a pleasure for me.

“I did really well last year individually and I’m happy something like this came up because for me in my career it’s the right step.”

Toby Steward’s advice

As you would imagine, Toby Steward, who is on loan at Saints from Portsmouth, was able to give Kirk some helpful background information on his new club.

“Speaking to the manager and obviously Toby, they all had the right things to say and that sold me over what I wanted for the next step of my career,” he said.

“It’s the right thing for me.

“I’m happy to have made my first appearance for the club.

“In terms of the result, it’s not the performance or result the boys wanted.

“But it’s a really good group that the gaffer’s got together this year, and it’s been really easy for me to settle in with the boys.”