St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari issues pre-Airdrie warning as outside title talk gets louder

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, isn’t oblivious to the ‘champions in waiting’ talk that is coming their way after the Perth side’s fast start to the season.

The McDiarmid Park head coach knows there’s a bit of psychology involved when opposition camps start showering his team with praise this early in a campaign.

Blanking out or denying their new-found status as title favourites isn’t realistic, particularly with the length of the table separating Saints from the club who most assumed would be their main title rivals.

But Valakari knows the peril of losing their focus and is determined that won’t happen in Tuesday night’s clash with Airdrie.

“We know what people are saying,” said the Finn. “We have been in this business a long time.

“But we also know that they will hoping that we get a shock in these matches.

“That’s the mental challenge.

“It’s important that, after the game, we can look in the mirror and at each other knowing that we put everything in.

“That we have no regrets.

“Then we respect the result.

“For me, it’s a physical and mental challenge, and we need to be tactically ready too.

“Of course, people are already talking, but it’s just the start.

“Everyone else is hoping that we are not getting the results.”

‘Embrace the moment’

Valakari added: “All other nine teams would like to be in our position.

“We have the points, we are happy to be here, we don’t take the pressure off it.

“We don’t listen to the outside talking because it would take our concentration away.

“If that happens even a little bit, then we are not the same team anymore.

“We need to be confident. We have put ourselves in this situation.

“Embrace the moment, we want to be the leader.

“It’s better to have won these matches than drawn or lost and say: ‘OK, we will win them later on’.

“Because you never know what’s going to happen in the future. So far, we’ve done our business in these matches.”

Valakari watched Airdrie’s game against Raith Rovers the day after Saints had beaten Dunfermline.

The 0-0 draw reinforced the fact that his team will need to maintain their high standards to secure another victory.

“You have your direct opponents,” he said. “But to win any league, it’s how you handle these games against the rest of the division.

“Everyone in our league is all the time playing for something.

“To be play-offs, fighting against relegation, to play for the top. There are always big things to play for.

“That makes every game so important.”

Liam Smith will miss out again, but Jamie Gullan is in contention to start, having suffered no reaction to his comeback cameo on Friday night.

Valakari revealed that a tactical switch involving the former Raith man paid off for Saints’ winning goal.

“Two minutes earlier we put Jannik to play number 10 and Jamie out wide,” he explained.

“We couldn’t find Jamie in the middle of the park.

“We wanted Jannik there to run in behind when Uche wins these headers.

“Jamie can link up on the side.

“When he crossed and I saw where it went, I thought it wasn’t the best!

“But credit to Josh (McPake) – he was there.

“I have said it, he has said it, he needs to be there and was there.

“The finish was not easy.

“Taking such a high ball, you need to hit it almost perfectly so that it goes in. Josh did it.”