St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on final signing ‘opportunities’

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari is still very much open to the idea of signing a free agent or loan striker.

There’s just a week left of the extra month that is given to lower league clubs to bring in players from other Scottish clubs.

Valakari has already picked up Livingston attacker, Jannik Wanner, after the summer transfer window closed.

And Saints have scored 14 goals in six games to take them five points clear at the top of the Championship table.

But the Finn has room for a centre-forward to increase his team’s fire-power further yet.

“We’re keeping our eyes open,” said Valakari.

“I believe there will be some kind of opportunities and then we just need to see what we do with these opportunities.”