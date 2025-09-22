Jack Baird hasn’t changed his mind about core St Johnstone role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Jack Baird hasn’t changed his mind about core St Johnstone role

The centre-half has cemented his place in the Saints team of late.

By Eric Nicolson
Jack Baird walks onto the pitch before a game for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone's Jack Baird. Image: SNS.

Jack Baird played his part in the build-up to St Johnstone’s winning goal against Dunfermline.

His head coach believes the former Morton centre-half is better with the ball at his feet than he’s given credit for.

And the man himself has enjoyed taking on the extra distribution responsibilities that are part and parcel of playing in a Simo Valakari team.

But Baird will always see headers, tackles and clean sheets as the fundamental part of his McDiarmid Park job description.

“I still think that the best parts of my game are the defending parts,” he admitted.

“I’m keen to get boys on the ball who I think can really affect the game.

“I don’t think that I’m a bad player but I’m always keen to play to my strengths.

Jack Baird beats Jordan White to a header.
Jack Baird has been commanding at the back. Image: SNS.

“That’s what gets you in teams and keeps you in teams.

“But it’s a big part of how the manager wants to play that we all get on the ball as much as we can and start attacks.

“I am enjoying this slightly different role in terms of how much possession we have.”

The central defensive triangle of Bair, Cheick Diabate and goalkeeper, Toby Steward, has been a big reason Saints have only conceded three goals in six league games.

“I enjoy playing with Cheick,” said the 29-year-old. “He’s a really good player.

“He’s strong and aggressive, good in the air, and comfortable on the ball.

“You can’t ask for much more in terms of a centre-half partner.

“I enjoy playing with Morgan (Boyes) as well.

“It’s an area of the park we have strong competition.”

Baird added: “The more you train and play together, the better you’re understanding becomes.

“Obviously, communication during a game is key to that as well.

“I wouldn’t say Toby’s gone unnoticed but what we need from him, he does really well.

“On Friday night, for the 80-odd minutes he didn’t have to make many saves, his distribution and handling were good.

“Then, he’s produced three saves in a minute to get us the win.”

Another tough task

Baird is confident that nobody in blue and white will look upon Tuesday night’s challenge at Airdrie as any easier than the one Dunfermline provided a few days ago.

“I watched the Partick v Airdrie game on the tele a couple of weeks ago and they played very well,” he said.

“They were unlucky not to get a result.

“We’re expecting a very tough game – the same as every week in this league.

“There’s a massive part of the season still to deal with.

“We’ve only played six games.

“I’m certainly not looking any further ahead than Tuesday night.

“A Championship season is long and intense.

“That’s something you have to get your head around from the start.

“The first quarter of the season is important.

“You’re letting everybody know what kind of team you are.

“We want to keep moving forward and get as many points on the board as possible as early as we can.

“Teams who have done well in this league have done that.”

