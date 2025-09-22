Jack Baird hasn’t changed his mind about core St Johnstone role

Jack Baird played his part in the build-up to St Johnstone’s winning goal against Dunfermline.

His head coach believes the former Morton centre-half is better with the ball at his feet than he’s given credit for.

And the man himself has enjoyed taking on the extra distribution responsibilities that are part and parcel of playing in a Simo Valakari team.

But Baird will always see headers, tackles and clean sheets as the fundamental part of his McDiarmid Park job description.

“I still think that the best parts of my game are the defending parts,” he admitted.

“I’m keen to get boys on the ball who I think can really affect the game.

“I don’t think that I’m a bad player but I’m always keen to play to my strengths.

“That’s what gets you in teams and keeps you in teams.

“But it’s a big part of how the manager wants to play that we all get on the ball as much as we can and start attacks.

“I am enjoying this slightly different role in terms of how much possession we have.”

The central defensive triangle of Bair, Cheick Diabate and goalkeeper, Toby Steward, has been a big reason Saints have only conceded three goals in six league games.

“I enjoy playing with Cheick,” said the 29-year-old. “He’s a really good player.

“He’s strong and aggressive, good in the air, and comfortable on the ball.

“You can’t ask for much more in terms of a centre-half partner.

“I enjoy playing with Morgan (Boyes) as well.

“It’s an area of the park we have strong competition.”

Baird added: “The more you train and play together, the better you’re understanding becomes.

“Obviously, communication during a game is key to that as well.

“I wouldn’t say Toby’s gone unnoticed but what we need from him, he does really well.

“On Friday night, for the 80-odd minutes he didn’t have to make many saves, his distribution and handling were good.

“Then, he’s produced three saves in a minute to get us the win.”

Another tough task

Baird is confident that nobody in blue and white will look upon Tuesday night’s challenge at Airdrie as any easier than the one Dunfermline provided a few days ago.

“I watched the Partick v Airdrie game on the tele a couple of weeks ago and they played very well,” he said.

“They were unlucky not to get a result.

“We’re expecting a very tough game – the same as every week in this league.

“There’s a massive part of the season still to deal with.

“We’ve only played six games.

“I’m certainly not looking any further ahead than Tuesday night.

“A Championship season is long and intense.

“That’s something you have to get your head around from the start.

“The first quarter of the season is important.

“You’re letting everybody know what kind of team you are.

“We want to keep moving forward and get as many points on the board as possible as early as we can.

“Teams who have done well in this league have done that.”