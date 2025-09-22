Portsmouth give big update on Toby Steward’s St Johnstone loan future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Portsmouth give big update on Toby Steward’s St Johnstone loan future

The 20-year-old has been a key player for Saints this season.

By Eric Nicolson
Toby Steward celebrates victory over Dunfermline.
Toby Steward. Image: Shutterstock.

Portsmouth sporting director, Rich Hughes, has allayed the fears of St Johnstone fans that Toby Steward could be recalled early from his McDiarmid Park loan.

The 20-year-old has been a star player for Saints during a near flawless team start to their Championship campaign.

After several solid performances, Steward basked in the glory of three injury time saves that ensured the Perth side held on for victory over Dunfermline on Friday night.

The loan deal agreed with Saints in the summer was for a full season and that’s still how the EFL club view the situation.

Moreover, after the two clubs did business with Makenzie Kirk heading to the south coast of England for £500,000 on deadline day, Hughes hopes there will be further developments in the “blossoming relationship”.

Pompey have FIVE senior goalies on their books, including Steward and Hughes told the Portsmouth News: “I wouldn’t say having four goalkeepers currently in the building affects Toby’s future with us.

“He just needs to keep playing games, that’s how we are approaching it.

“As a result, he is probably well above the curve in terms of the amount of games played for his age.

“What we wanted to create this summer was an uninhibited pathway which he can continue until a point where he is good enough to challenge for the number one and number two shirt, which we think he might well be.

Simo Valakari celebrates with Toby Steward.
Simo Valakari celebrates with Toby Steward after the win over Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

“It’s about giving them that pathway and that platform to keep playing games and, by having the boys we’ve got in the building, it gives Toby that time.

“The most important thing for Toby is to have time, keep progressing, keep developing and come back a better goalkeeper at the end of this season – then we’ll see exactly where he is.

“The nice thing about Toby is he had a couple of knockbacks a few years ago (at Salisbury) and keeps taking things in his stride, keeps developing and keeps getting better.

“We are not going to stop him while he’s doing that.”

Recent visit

Hughes added: “We’ve been keeping in touch with Toby and he was down on deadline day.

“St Johnstone had a day off and he flew down to see his family and popped into the football club.

“We have been really pleased for him and hopefully it ends well for St Johnstone.

“We extend our thanks to them based on how they handled everything with Makenzie and hopefully that’s a blossoming relationship which can benefit both parties.”

Conversation