Portsmouth give big update on Toby Steward’s St Johnstone loan future

Portsmouth sporting director, Rich Hughes, has allayed the fears of St Johnstone fans that Toby Steward could be recalled early from his McDiarmid Park loan.

The 20-year-old has been a star player for Saints during a near flawless team start to their Championship campaign.

After several solid performances, Steward basked in the glory of three injury time saves that ensured the Perth side held on for victory over Dunfermline on Friday night.

The loan deal agreed with Saints in the summer was for a full season and that’s still how the EFL club view the situation.

Moreover, after the two clubs did business with Makenzie Kirk heading to the south coast of England for £500,000 on deadline day, Hughes hopes there will be further developments in the “blossoming relationship”.

Pompey have FIVE senior goalies on their books, including Steward and Hughes told the Portsmouth News: “I wouldn’t say having four goalkeepers currently in the building affects Toby’s future with us.

“He just needs to keep playing games, that’s how we are approaching it.

“As a result, he is probably well above the curve in terms of the amount of games played for his age.

“What we wanted to create this summer was an uninhibited pathway which he can continue until a point where he is good enough to challenge for the number one and number two shirt, which we think he might well be.

“It’s about giving them that pathway and that platform to keep playing games and, by having the boys we’ve got in the building, it gives Toby that time.

“The most important thing for Toby is to have time, keep progressing, keep developing and come back a better goalkeeper at the end of this season – then we’ll see exactly where he is.

“The nice thing about Toby is he had a couple of knockbacks a few years ago (at Salisbury) and keeps taking things in his stride, keeps developing and keeps getting better.

“We are not going to stop him while he’s doing that.”

Recent visit

Hughes added: “We’ve been keeping in touch with Toby and he was down on deadline day.

“St Johnstone had a day off and he flew down to see his family and popped into the football club.

“We have been really pleased for him and hopefully it ends well for St Johnstone.

“We extend our thanks to them based on how they handled everything with Makenzie and hopefully that’s a blossoming relationship which can benefit both parties.”