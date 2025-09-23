Simo Valakari celebrates first ‘ugly win’ as St Johnstone go EIGHT points clear at the top

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari celebrates first ‘ugly win’ as St Johnstone go EIGHT points clear at the top

Saints had to dig deep for their 2-1 victory over Airdrie.

By Eric Nicolson
Jamie Gullan celebrates after opening the scoring.
Jamie Gullan celebrates after opening the scoring. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone got their first “ugly win” of the season, according to head coach, Simo Valakari.

And the fact the Perth side were able to earn a victory the hard way pleased the McDiarmid Park boss just as much as the more comfortable results of their superb campaign so far.

Early goals from Jamie Gullan and Cheick Diabate looked like putting Saints in cruise control.

But it was a different story in the second half, when Airdrie threw the kitchen sink at the Championship leaders, scoring with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Saints stood up to the physical challenge to see the game out and move eight points clear at the top of the table, albeit they will be without Diabate at Queen’s Park on Saturday after he picked up a second yellow card during a scuffle after the final whistle.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“That’s a big win,” said Valakari. “A massive, massive win.

“Basically, all of the second half we needed to survive.

“That’s what good teams do – they survive these moments.

“I’m very proud of the players.

“They’ve played at a very high level for a lot of the season and now comes this ugly win.

“You need to appreciate these types of wins as well.

“We saw tonight why everybody says there are no easy games in the Championship.

“Whenever you win one you need to be pleased. And I am.

“It’s probably our first ugly win, actually.

Jamie Gullan scores.
Jamie Gullan scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

“I’m happy to take it.

“We know we have the other side – that we can play very, very good football.

“Now we know we have the this side to our team.

“Sometimes people think I’m crazy when I say that every game is tough in this league – now they will see why I say it.”

On Diabate, Valakari said: “He was massive for us tonight.

“Of course, opposition players will try to shake us – we are a young team.

“Provocation happens.

“That’s why we have a squad – it will be a chance for someone else to come in.”

One change from Friday

Valakari made one change to the team which beat Dunfermline on Friday night, with Gullan replacing Jonathan Svedberg.

Gullan took up the number 10 role, meaning Kai Fotheringham was switched to the right.

Saints picked up where they left off a few days ago and were denied twice on the goal-line from a Reece McAlear corner – first an Adama Sidibeh header and then an Adam Forrester shot.

That was in the ninth minute and by the 10th they were 1-0 up.

Gullan worked the ball on to his left foot after being fed by Jason Holt and his shot on the angle gave keeper, Matty Connelly, no chance.

In amongst a barrage of corners and shots, Saints scored their second on 19 minutes.

McAlear drifted past his man on the left, floated a cross to the back post and Diabate powered a header home.

Cheick Diabate powers a header home at the back post.
Cheick Diabate heads home to make it 2-0. Image: SNS.

Saints came close to getting a match-clinching third on a number of other occasions, with Josh McPake tormenting Airdrie right-back, Dylan MacDonald.

But they were reminded that this game wasn’t over when Lewis McGrattan struck the bar with a shot from the edge of the box just before half-time and Toby Steward tipped a goal-bound Euan Henderson effort round the post.

Valakari made a triple substitution before the hour mark.

Reghan Tumilty, Jannik Wanner and Sven Sprangler came on for Fotheringham, McPake and Gullan.

It proved to be a poor decision as Saints became far too passive and sloppy after that point.

Airdrie pulled a goal back on 75 minutes when Cammy Cooper tucked away a cross from the right.

It turned into a far more fraught ending to the game than it should have been, with Saints having to defend their box for big spells of it.

And with tempers being lost just before the final whistle, Diabate and Aaron Reid were both shown red cards after it.

