Simo Valakari celebrates first ‘ugly win’ as St Johnstone go EIGHT points clear at the top

St Johnstone got their first “ugly win” of the season, according to head coach, Simo Valakari.

And the fact the Perth side were able to earn a victory the hard way pleased the McDiarmid Park boss just as much as the more comfortable results of their superb campaign so far.

Early goals from Jamie Gullan and Cheick Diabate looked like putting Saints in cruise control.

But it was a different story in the second half, when Airdrie threw the kitchen sink at the Championship leaders, scoring with 15 minutes left on the clock.

Saints stood up to the physical challenge to see the game out and move eight points clear at the top of the table, albeit they will be without Diabate at Queen’s Park on Saturday after he picked up a second yellow card during a scuffle after the final whistle.

“That’s a big win,” said Valakari. “A massive, massive win.

“Basically, all of the second half we needed to survive.

“That’s what good teams do – they survive these moments.

“I’m very proud of the players.

“They’ve played at a very high level for a lot of the season and now comes this ugly win.

“You need to appreciate these types of wins as well.

“We saw tonight why everybody says there are no easy games in the Championship.

“Whenever you win one you need to be pleased. And I am.

“It’s probably our first ugly win, actually.

“I’m happy to take it.

“We know we have the other side – that we can play very, very good football.

“Now we know we have the this side to our team.

“Sometimes people think I’m crazy when I say that every game is tough in this league – now they will see why I say it.”

On Diabate, Valakari said: “He was massive for us tonight.

“Of course, opposition players will try to shake us – we are a young team.

“Provocation happens.

“That’s why we have a squad – it will be a chance for someone else to come in.”

One change from Friday

Valakari made one change to the team which beat Dunfermline on Friday night, with Gullan replacing Jonathan Svedberg.

Gullan took up the number 10 role, meaning Kai Fotheringham was switched to the right.

Saints picked up where they left off a few days ago and were denied twice on the goal-line from a Reece McAlear corner – first an Adama Sidibeh header and then an Adam Forrester shot.

That was in the ninth minute and by the 10th they were 1-0 up.

Gullan worked the ball on to his left foot after being fed by Jason Holt and his shot on the angle gave keeper, Matty Connelly, no chance.

In amongst a barrage of corners and shots, Saints scored their second on 19 minutes.

McAlear drifted past his man on the left, floated a cross to the back post and Diabate powered a header home.

Saints came close to getting a match-clinching third on a number of other occasions, with Josh McPake tormenting Airdrie right-back, Dylan MacDonald.

But they were reminded that this game wasn’t over when Lewis McGrattan struck the bar with a shot from the edge of the box just before half-time and Toby Steward tipped a goal-bound Euan Henderson effort round the post.

Valakari made a triple substitution before the hour mark.

Reghan Tumilty, Jannik Wanner and Sven Sprangler came on for Fotheringham, McPake and Gullan.

It proved to be a poor decision as Saints became far too passive and sloppy after that point.

Airdrie pulled a goal back on 75 minutes when Cammy Cooper tucked away a cross from the right.

It turned into a far more fraught ending to the game than it should have been, with Saints having to defend their box for big spells of it.

And with tempers being lost just before the final whistle, Diabate and Aaron Reid were both shown red cards after it.