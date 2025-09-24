Airdrie finale proved trying to bully St Johnstone won’t work – and here’s why

All’s well that ends well?

Not a soul inside Airdrie’s stadium – home fan, away fan or neutral – would have predicted St Johnstone would be hanging on for dear life as we reached the fifth minute of injury-time on Tuesday night and the host sent everybody into the box for one last free-kick.

Saints have been utterly dominant in decent-sized chunks of football in pretty much every league match they’ve played so far.

But the first 20 minutes in Lanarkshire might just have topped the lot.

And they even had two goals to show for it.

However, an unexpected stroll to an eight-point lead at the top of the table became a battle to hold on.

Courier Sport picks out five talking points to tell the story of a bizarre night and assess its ramifications.

Jamie Gullan

The former Raith Rovers forward’s period on the sidelines wasn’t long enough for supporters to forget just how influential he’d been for Saints in the early weeks of the season.

The fact that the positive results kept coming in his absence ensured he wasn’t a big talking point amongst the fan base (or in pieces like this).

On his return after a month, even though it was his assist that set Josh McPake up for the winner against Dunfermline, Gullan did a decent but not spectacular job in his half-hour off the bench.

Tuesday night, as a starter, was his proper reintroduction to the first team.

This performance was the reminder of what St Johnstone – a winning St Johnstone, let’s not forget – have been missing.

A goal helps, of course – showcasing quick feet, spatial awareness and an accurate finish.

Everything else we had come to expect from Gullan was on display as well.

Drifting into spaces that centre-backs didn’t want to occupy.

Releasing McPake and midfield runners on the attack with his link-up play.

And there was the level defensive endeavour a full-back would be proud of and managers love.

On both touchlines in the first half, Gullan charged down attempted passes up the pitch.

And on another occasion, he tracked a dangerous surge from midfield all the way into his penalty box.

Simo Valakari’s ‘two players in one’ theory is absolutely spot-on.

Gullan’s return is great news for St Johnstone and not so great news for the rest of the league.

The triple change

Valakari is, by nature, bold and proactive with his substitutions.

And, far more often than not, they help rather than hinder what happens next.

There was logic to taking three players off on 58 minutes when you break down the individual cases.

An hour was just about right for Gullan given he’s been out for a month, this was his first start, and it was an artificial surface.

Kai Fotheringham wasn’t getting into the game in the second half, and it was noticeable that the energy of his pressing had dropped.

And the manager does have to be mindful of McPake’s workload.

This is a three-game week and when he’s on the pitch, Saints are invariably channelling their attacks through him.

He does a lot of work these days – forward and back.

That all being the case, it isn’t just with the benefit of hindsight that the triple-sub, as early in the game as this, was a misjudgement.

It felt in the moment that there would be an inevitable impact on the collective cohesion of the team, and so it proved.

The momentum had already started to shift in the hosts’ favour, and this exacerbated it.

It probably should have been Sven Sprangler and Reghan Tumilty coming on for Fotheringham and Gullan, leaving Jannik Wanner for McPake until about 75 minutes.

This was a setback for Wanner.

The on-loan Livingston winger struggled to make an impact, which will stick in his head coach’s head next time he turns to the bench.

Had this been youth football, you can bet Valakari would have taken advantage of his rolling subs and sent at least one of the three back on!

If you want to fight…….

Airdrie aren’t a team of hammer-throwers.

The Rhys McCabe era has changed their image and, with Danny Lennon now in charge, they will still try to play through and not over you.

But the end of this contest was a throwback to the Airdrie of old.

Whether by design or off the cuff, their physicality (sometimes legal, sometimes not) intensified.

Referee Lloyd Wilson didn’t deal with this shift, and the result was two separate flashpoints just before the final whistle, one in the penalty box and the other near the half-way line.

It was just pushing and shoving near the goal, but it looked like Airdrie fists were flying in the middle of the park.

There was more to follow after the game ended, when Wilson couldn’t wait to turn two yellows into two reds.

Games like this take on a life of their own in the dying embers, so this isn’t a criticism of Airdrie.

Fired up by a combination of desperation, a feeling of nothing to lose, their opponents sitting off them and offering encouragement, and their supporters urging them on, they turned up the heat.

From a St Johnstone perspective, the significant bit was that they stood up to it.

This is exactly the type of game – and ending to a game – Valakari would have had in mind when he identified Jack Baird as his first summer signing.

Nobody was going to out-fight him in these circumstances.

And Diabate is cut from the same warrior cloth.

He’ll be a big miss at Queen’s Park.

But, one of Valakari’s players getting dismissed was almost a price worth paying for the overall message Saints sent out.

Teams have so far found that ‘out-footballing’ them isn’t likely to end well.

And if they’re inclined to do an Airdrie, they will find that there are characters in the side who will relish that type of contest just as much.

Which lead is most significant?

A game in hand over a few teams in the league always carries a bit more weight than a regular fixture.

It either becomes an opportunity taken or lost.

There’s rarely any middle ground.

Pulling eight points clear at the top of the Championship table before the end of September is quite the statement in itself, even with Partick Thistle having two games in hand.

Arguably, it carries even more meaning that the best side Saints have faced, Dunfermline, are now 11 points adrift.

And the team many expected would be the second half of a two-horse race, Ross County are 16 back.

Tony Docherty will surely get a tune out of his expensively assembled squad at some point.

But it’s already looking like any form surge will prove too late as far as title ambitions are concerned.

So, to go back to the question ‘which lead is the most significant?’

The answer has to be the one over County.