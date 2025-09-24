Airdrie finale proved trying to bully St Johnstone won’t work – and here’s why

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Airdrie finale proved trying to bully St Johnstone won’t work – and here’s why

The Perth side found a different way to win.

Simo Valakari with his trademark post-match celebration.
Simo Valakari with his trademark post-match celebration. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

All’s well that ends well?

Not a soul inside Airdrie’s stadium – home fan, away fan or neutral – would have predicted St Johnstone would be hanging on for dear life as we reached the fifth minute of injury-time on Tuesday night and the host sent everybody into the box for one last free-kick.

Saints have been utterly dominant in decent-sized chunks of football in pretty much every league match they’ve played so far.

But the first 20 minutes in Lanarkshire might just have topped the lot.

And they even had two goals to show for it.

However, an unexpected stroll to an eight-point lead at the top of the table became a battle to hold on.

Courier Sport picks out five talking points to tell the story of a bizarre night and assess its ramifications.

Jamie Gullan

The former Raith Rovers forward’s period on the sidelines wasn’t long enough for supporters to forget just how influential he’d been for Saints in the early weeks of the season.

The fact that the positive results kept coming in his absence ensured he wasn’t a big talking point amongst the fan base (or in pieces like this).

On his return after a month, even though it was his assist that set Josh McPake up for the winner against Dunfermline, Gullan did a decent but not spectacular job in his half-hour off the bench.

Tuesday night, as a starter, was his proper reintroduction to the first team.

This performance was the reminder of what St Johnstone – a winning St Johnstone, let’s not forget – have been missing.

A goal helps, of course – showcasing quick feet, spatial awareness and an accurate finish.

Jamie Gullan scores.
Jamie Gullan scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

Everything else we had come to expect from Gullan was on display as well.

Drifting into spaces that centre-backs didn’t want to occupy.

Releasing McPake and midfield runners on the attack with his link-up play.

And there was the level defensive endeavour a full-back would be proud of and managers love.

On both touchlines in the first half, Gullan charged down attempted passes up the pitch.

And on another occasion, he tracked a dangerous surge from midfield all the way into his penalty box.

Simo Valakari’s ‘two players in one’ theory is absolutely spot-on.

Gullan’s return is great news for St Johnstone and not so great news for the rest of the league.

The triple change

Valakari is, by nature, bold and proactive with his substitutions.

And, far more often than not, they help rather than hinder what happens next.

There was logic to taking three players off on 58 minutes when you break down the individual cases.

An hour was just about right for Gullan given he’s been out for a month, this was his first start, and it was an artificial surface.

Kai Fotheringham wasn’t getting into the game in the second half, and it was noticeable that the energy of his pressing had dropped.

And the manager does have to be mindful of McPake’s workload.

This is a three-game week and when he’s on the pitch, Saints are invariably channelling their attacks through him.

He does a lot of work these days – forward and back.

Josh McPake drives at an Airdrie defender.
Josh McPake tormented the Airdrie defence in the first half. Image: SNS.

That all being the case, it isn’t just with the benefit of hindsight that the triple-sub, as early in the game as this, was a misjudgement.

It felt in the moment that there would be an inevitable impact on the collective cohesion of the team, and so it proved.

The momentum had already started to shift in the hosts’ favour, and this exacerbated it.

It probably should have been Sven Sprangler and Reghan Tumilty coming on for Fotheringham and Gullan, leaving Jannik Wanner for McPake until about 75 minutes.

This was a setback for Wanner.

The on-loan Livingston winger struggled to make an impact, which will stick in his head coach’s head next time he turns to the bench.

Had this been youth football, you can bet Valakari would have taken advantage of his rolling subs and sent at least one of the three back on!

If you want to fight…….

Airdrie aren’t a team of hammer-throwers.

The Rhys McCabe era has changed their image and, with Danny Lennon now in charge, they will still try to play through and not over you.

But the end of this contest was a throwback to the Airdrie of old.

Whether by design or off the cuff, their physicality (sometimes legal, sometimes not) intensified.

Referee Lloyd Wilson didn’t deal with this shift, and the result was two separate flashpoints just before the final whistle, one in the penalty box and the other near the half-way line.

It was just pushing and shoving near the goal, but it looked like Airdrie fists were flying in the middle of the park.

There was more to follow after the game ended, when Wilson couldn’t wait to turn two yellows into two reds.

Jason Holt is surrounded by a few Airdrie players.
Jason Holt is surrounded by a few Airdrie players. Image: SNS.

Games like this take on a life of their own in the dying embers, so this isn’t a criticism of Airdrie.

Fired up by a combination of desperation, a feeling of nothing to lose, their opponents sitting off them and offering encouragement, and their supporters urging them on, they turned up the heat.

From a St Johnstone perspective, the significant bit was that they stood up to it.

This is exactly the type of game – and ending to a game – Valakari would have had in mind when he identified Jack Baird as his first summer signing.

Nobody was going to out-fight him in these circumstances.

And Diabate is cut from the same warrior cloth.

He’ll be a big miss at Queen’s Park.

But, one of Valakari’s players getting dismissed was almost a price worth paying for the overall message Saints sent out.

Teams have so far found that ‘out-footballing’ them isn’t likely to end well.

And if they’re inclined to do an Airdrie, they will find that there are characters in the side who will relish that type of contest just as much.

Which lead is most significant?

A game in hand over a few teams in the league always carries a bit more weight than a regular fixture.

It either becomes an opportunity taken or lost.

There’s rarely any middle ground.

Pulling eight points clear at the top of the Championship table before the end of September is quite the statement in itself, even with Partick Thistle having two games in hand.

Arguably, it carries even more meaning that the best side Saints have faced, Dunfermline, are now 11 points adrift.

And the team many expected would be the second half of a two-horse race, Ross County are 16 back.

The Saints players at full-time.
The Saints players at full-time. Image: SNS.

Tony Docherty will surely get a tune out of his expensively assembled squad at some point.

But it’s already looking like any form surge will prove too late as far as title ambitions are concerned.

So, to go back to the question ‘which lead is the most significant?’

The answer has to be the one over County.

More from St Johnstone FC

Jamie Gullan celebrates after opening the scoring.
Simo Valakari celebrates first 'ugly win' as St Johnstone go EIGHT points clear at…
Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari issues pre-Airdrie warning as outside title talk gets louder
Jack Baird walks onto the pitch before a game for St Johnstone.
Jack Baird hasn't changed his mind about core St Johnstone role
Toby Steward celebrates victory over Dunfermline.
Portsmouth give big update on Toby Steward's St Johnstone loan future
Simo Valakari watching his players warm-up at Stark's Park.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari opens up on final signing 'opportunities'
Makenzie Kirk head and shoulders picture.
Makenzie Kirk opens up on move from St Johnstone to Portsmouth
Simo Valakari on the touchline.
Simo Valakari reveals benefit of a three-game week for St Johnstone
2
Toby Steward celebrating St Johnstone's win over Dunfermline.
Toby Steward reveals key to injury-time St Johnstone heroics against Dunfermline
St Johnstone players celebrate going 2-1 up against Dunfermline.
Watching and playing for St Johnstone means something again as a new hero emerges
2
Josh McPake and Jason Holt celebrating a goal.
Josh McPake: Jason Holt is the same as Simo Valakari with 'keep going' St…

Conversation