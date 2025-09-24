Jamie Gullan: St Johnstone now have a target on their backs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jamie Gullan: St Johnstone now have a target on their backs

The Perth side are heavy favourites to win the Championship after racing eight points ahead at the top.

By Eric Nicolson
Jamie Gullan celebrates his goal against Airdrie.
Jamie Gullan opened the scoring for St Johnstone at Airdrie. Image: SNS.

After seizing the status of runaway league leaders, St Johnstone now have a target on their backs, according to Jamie Gullan.

And the comeback forward insisted that the Perth men are ready for that new challenge.

Airdrie got physical with Saints on Tuesday night.

Other sides may now take their cue from the Diamonds when they come up against Simo Valakari’s men.

Gullan has played enough Championship football with Raith Rovers over the years to know what to expect.

“This league chucks games at you where it’s more a fight,” he said.

“It’s balls in the box, defend your box, clearing it.

“At times you’re going to have to hang on.

“We’d love to win every game by playing lovely football and playing in their half but it’s not going to happen in this league.

“It’s good that we have a squad that can do both sides of the game.

“Whatever gets thrown at us, we can handle.”

Jason Holt is surrounded by a few Airdrie players.
Jason Holt is surrounded by a few Airdrie players when tempers were fraying. Image: SNS.

Gullan added: “The gaffer said we’re at the top now so everyone – crowd, players, opposition staff – are going to get onto you and into your head and try to get people sent off.

“We just need to stay grounded, level-headed and not let that affect us.

“We know that’s going to come now.

“Anyone at the top of any league is a target for people. We just need to stand up to it.”

Nervy ending

Gullan was substituted just before the hour mark, at which point Saints were in control of Tuesday night’s contest at 2-0 up.

But a 75th minute Airdrie goal made the finish to the game more fraught than on any previous occasion so far this season.

“Luckily, I was in getting a shower for most of the second half!” he said.

“I missed 20 minutes of it, but the boys said it was a bit of a grind.

“Airdrie changed their shape, made a few subs and grew into the game really well.

Cammy Cooper scores to make it 2-1.
Cammy Cooper scores to make it 2-1. Image: SNS.

“We’re not going to win every game by passing teams off the park and scoring three or four.

“You need to dig in when you’re not at your best and get the three points.

“We did that.

“Watching the end was nerve-racking.

“But it’s a great three points and I’m glad we could show a different side of our game.

“It’s a brilliant start but there’s a long way to go.

“We’ve put ourselves in a great position.

“It’s now onto Queen’s Park and that’s going to be another tough game.

“And Cheick (Diabate) will miss it (through suspension).

“We just need to go again on Saturday, try and start the game as we did against Airdrie, and sustain it for longer periods.”

Back on the goal trail

Gullan’s season was interrupted by a groin injury that kept him out for nearly a month.

An early goal at Airdrie was the perfect way to announce his return to Valakari’s starting line-up.

“When you get a little niggling injury you don’t want it to let it affect you when you come back in,” said Gullan.

Jamie Gullan scores.
Jamie Gullan scores to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

“I was in good form, playing well so I wanted to get back to that as quickly as possible.

“I felt I could have played a part against Raith, but was held back a bit for the Dunfermline game.

“I feel good now – and got an extra week of training before I was back.

“I was delighted with the goal – really happy. I like that finish, left foot across goal.”

