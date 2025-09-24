Jamie Gullan: St Johnstone now have a target on their backs

After seizing the status of runaway league leaders, St Johnstone now have a target on their backs, according to Jamie Gullan.

And the comeback forward insisted that the Perth men are ready for that new challenge.

Airdrie got physical with Saints on Tuesday night.

Other sides may now take their cue from the Diamonds when they come up against Simo Valakari’s men.

Gullan has played enough Championship football with Raith Rovers over the years to know what to expect.

“This league chucks games at you where it’s more a fight,” he said.

“It’s balls in the box, defend your box, clearing it.

“At times you’re going to have to hang on.

“We’d love to win every game by playing lovely football and playing in their half but it’s not going to happen in this league.

“It’s good that we have a squad that can do both sides of the game.

“Whatever gets thrown at us, we can handle.”

Gullan added: “The gaffer said we’re at the top now so everyone – crowd, players, opposition staff – are going to get onto you and into your head and try to get people sent off.

“We just need to stay grounded, level-headed and not let that affect us.

“We know that’s going to come now.

“Anyone at the top of any league is a target for people. We just need to stand up to it.”

Nervy ending

Gullan was substituted just before the hour mark, at which point Saints were in control of Tuesday night’s contest at 2-0 up.

But a 75th minute Airdrie goal made the finish to the game more fraught than on any previous occasion so far this season.

“Luckily, I was in getting a shower for most of the second half!” he said.

“I missed 20 minutes of it, but the boys said it was a bit of a grind.

“Airdrie changed their shape, made a few subs and grew into the game really well.

“We’re not going to win every game by passing teams off the park and scoring three or four.

“You need to dig in when you’re not at your best and get the three points.

“We did that.

“Watching the end was nerve-racking.

“But it’s a great three points and I’m glad we could show a different side of our game.

“It’s a brilliant start but there’s a long way to go.

“We’ve put ourselves in a great position.

“It’s now onto Queen’s Park and that’s going to be another tough game.

“And Cheick (Diabate) will miss it (through suspension).

“We just need to go again on Saturday, try and start the game as we did against Airdrie, and sustain it for longer periods.”

Back on the goal trail

Gullan’s season was interrupted by a groin injury that kept him out for nearly a month.

An early goal at Airdrie was the perfect way to announce his return to Valakari’s starting line-up.

“When you get a little niggling injury you don’t want it to let it affect you when you come back in,” said Gullan.

“I was in good form, playing well so I wanted to get back to that as quickly as possible.

“I felt I could have played a part against Raith, but was held back a bit for the Dunfermline game.

“I feel good now – and got an extra week of training before I was back.

“I was delighted with the goal – really happy. I like that finish, left foot across goal.”