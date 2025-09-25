Simo Valakari: Why I haven’t watched St Johnstone documentary

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, admitted his team’s busy schedule has prevented him from watching the new fly-on-the-wall documentary about the Perth club.

Saints are coming to the end of a three-game week.

They have beaten Dunfermline Athletic and Airdrie to move eight points clear at the top of the Championship table and are hoping to follow those results up by winning against Queen’s Park on Saturday.

Preparing for the next challenge has been Valakari’s sole focus.

So, sitting down to watch the newly released two-part series on STV Player, ‘Bagpipes and Bravehearts: The St Johnstone Story’ will have to wait.

“I’ve not watched it yet,” said Valakari. “Maybe when I get some free time!”

Valakari took over from Craig Levein after filming had started, and he had no problem with the “full access” agreement including the squad dressing room.

“Speaking generally about these documentaries,” he said. “Me, as a football fan, it’s going behind the scenes on the football side of things that interests me.

“When I was talking with the club to come here and they told me about this documentary, I said that if we are doing it, it’s all in.

“Full access.

“That’s how it was.

“A lot of things happen in the locker room.

“It’s the heart and soul of the team.

“You could probably have six hours of footage that would interest me – players talking, coaches talking.

“For me, that’s the interesting part.

“But a lot of things also happen that never come outside and that’s how it should be.”

Swear box

Towards the end of the second episode, with Saints drawing a crucial game against Ross County, the dressing room camera captures Valakari losing his temper with veteran defender, Barry Douglas, at half-time.

Had there been a swear box in his office, it would have been full by the time the club were relegated from the Premiership.

“That’s more about my bad English,” said Valakari.

“When you can’t find the right words, you end up swearing!”