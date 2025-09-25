Simo Valakari: Why I haven’t watched St Johnstone documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Simo Valakari: Why I haven’t watched St Johnstone documentary

The Perth boss features heavily in the new series on STV Player.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, admitted his team’s busy schedule has prevented him from watching the new fly-on-the-wall documentary about the Perth club.

Saints are coming to the end of a three-game week.

They have beaten Dunfermline Athletic and Airdrie to move eight points clear at the top of the Championship table and are hoping to follow those results up by winning against Queen’s Park on Saturday.

Preparing for the next challenge has been Valakari’s sole focus.

So, sitting down to watch the newly released two-part series on STV Player, ‘Bagpipes and Bravehearts: The St Johnstone Story’ will have to wait.

“I’ve not watched it yet,” said Valakari. “Maybe when I get some free time!”

Simo Valakari celebrates another win.
Simo Valakari had another win to celebrate on Tuesday night. Image: SNS.

Valakari took over from Craig Levein after filming had started, and he had no problem with the “full access” agreement including the squad dressing room.

“Speaking generally about these documentaries,” he said. “Me, as a football fan, it’s going behind the scenes on the football side of things that interests me.

“When I was talking with the club to come here and they told me about this documentary, I said that if we are doing it, it’s all in.

“Full access.

“That’s how it was.

“A lot of things happen in the locker room.

“It’s the heart and soul of the team.

“You could probably have six hours of footage that would interest me – players talking, coaches talking.

“For me, that’s the interesting part.

“But a lot of things also happen that never come outside and that’s how it should be.”

Swear box

Towards the end of the second episode, with Saints drawing a crucial game against Ross County, the dressing room camera captures Valakari losing his temper with veteran defender, Barry Douglas, at half-time.

Barry Douglas with Simo Valakari after St Johnstone were relegated.
Barry Douglas last played on the night St Johnstone were relegated. Image: SNS.

Had there been a swear box in his office, it would have been full by the time the club were relegated from the Premiership.

“That’s more about my bad English,” said Valakari.

“When you can’t find the right words, you end up swearing!”

Conversation