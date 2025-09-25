St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals dos and don’ts for Morgan Boyes ahead of first league start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals dos and don’ts for Morgan Boyes ahead of first league start

The defender is set to replace Cheick Diabate.

By Eric Nicolson
Morgan Boyes applauds the St Johnstone fans after a game.
Morgan Boyes will play against Queen's Park. Image: SNS.

There’s no such thing as a carbon copy player in Simo Valakari’s St Johnstone squad.

That’s why the big message to Morgan Boyes as he comes into the starting line-up for his suspended team-mate, Cheick Diabate, is “be yourself”.

Diabate’s red card after the final whistle of Tuesday night’s win over Airdrie has presented Boyes with an opportunity to start his first Championship game of the season at Queen’s Park this weekend.

Having been pencilled in for the league opener against Partick Thistle, only to discover the day before that he was suspended, it’s been a long wait.

Valakari has the same faith in the former Morton man now that he had on day one – and when he chose the 24-year-old as a vice-captain.

Playing to the best of his ability will be all that’s asked of him by his head coach.

“It was a learning experience for Cheick,” said Valakari. “That strikers will try to get inside his head.

“The best way to show everyone in this business is by playing your game, not talking.

“The emotions got the better of him.

Cheick Diabate is shown a red card after the final whistle at Airdrie.
Cheick Diabate is shown a red card after the final whistle at Airdrie. Image: SNS.

“It’s all about the winning and players will do everything they can to upset an opponent.

“We cannot let anyone get inside our heads and try to affect us.

“It happened and now it’s Morgan Boyes who was very unlucky at the start of the season.

“He’s been training well and has been waiting for his chance.

“Now that chance will come.

“I have all the confidence.

“He’s not played a lot of minutes, but I’ve talked with him – there’s no pressure that he needs to show something special.

“He just needs to be himself and how he was in helping our team, the build-up, the defending.

“He is a threat at set-pieces as well.

“Go out and enjoy this moment he’s been waiting for.

“Be yourself.”

Gullan example

Valakari pointed to Jamie Gullan’s injury absence as an example for Boyes, and his team, to follow.

“It was the same when Jamie was out,” he recalled. “We could not replace him exactly.

“With Morgan, he is here not because he’s a copy of someone.

“He’s here because he’s Morgan Boyes.”

Morgan Boyes in action.
Morgan Boyes. Image: SNS.

As with players, no two matches are ever the same either.

But there are lessons to be learned from coming up against Airdrie ahead of another tricky away game on Saturday, this time Queen’s Park.

“With 10 teams in this league, you always play for something,” said Valakari.

“Every team, especially when you play at home, they fancy their chances.

“It doesn’t matter who they play.

“How we played in the first half against Airdrie, was very strong and possibly our best.

“We didn’t want to play as we did in the second half.

“But give credit to opponent.

“They put us under the pressure and made life difficult for us.

“We are where we are because we have played to our identity and that’s how we will do it.

“We need to aim for that.

“But I was pleased to see that we have this ‘emergency game’ as well for this worst-case scenario where we really need to hang on for our lives.

“The opponent put us in that situation, and we showed that we have that.”

A ‘good reminder’

Valakari added: “The players know how tough this league is.

“No team in the world can go and dominate a full season – there will be difficult patches inside the matches or game to game.

“Tuesday was a good reminder. That’s why we celebrate when we win.

“You’ve put so much work into that unique game, so you cannot ever get tired of winning.

“Never take it for granted because it can so quickly get taken away from you.

“Embrace that feeling then go and do it again.”

