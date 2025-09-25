St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals dos and don’ts for Morgan Boyes ahead of first league start

There’s no such thing as a carbon copy player in Simo Valakari’s St Johnstone squad.

That’s why the big message to Morgan Boyes as he comes into the starting line-up for his suspended team-mate, Cheick Diabate, is “be yourself”.

Diabate’s red card after the final whistle of Tuesday night’s win over Airdrie has presented Boyes with an opportunity to start his first Championship game of the season at Queen’s Park this weekend.

Having been pencilled in for the league opener against Partick Thistle, only to discover the day before that he was suspended, it’s been a long wait.

Valakari has the same faith in the former Morton man now that he had on day one – and when he chose the 24-year-old as a vice-captain.

Playing to the best of his ability will be all that’s asked of him by his head coach.

“It was a learning experience for Cheick,” said Valakari. “That strikers will try to get inside his head.

“The best way to show everyone in this business is by playing your game, not talking.

“The emotions got the better of him.

“It’s all about the winning and players will do everything they can to upset an opponent.

“We cannot let anyone get inside our heads and try to affect us.

“It happened and now it’s Morgan Boyes who was very unlucky at the start of the season.

“He’s been training well and has been waiting for his chance.

“Now that chance will come.

“I have all the confidence.

“He’s not played a lot of minutes, but I’ve talked with him – there’s no pressure that he needs to show something special.

“He just needs to be himself and how he was in helping our team, the build-up, the defending.

“He is a threat at set-pieces as well.

“Go out and enjoy this moment he’s been waiting for.

“Be yourself.”

Gullan example

Valakari pointed to Jamie Gullan’s injury absence as an example for Boyes, and his team, to follow.

“It was the same when Jamie was out,” he recalled. “We could not replace him exactly.

“With Morgan, he is here not because he’s a copy of someone.

“He’s here because he’s Morgan Boyes.”

As with players, no two matches are ever the same either.

But there are lessons to be learned from coming up against Airdrie ahead of another tricky away game on Saturday, this time Queen’s Park.

“With 10 teams in this league, you always play for something,” said Valakari.

“Every team, especially when you play at home, they fancy their chances.

“It doesn’t matter who they play.

“How we played in the first half against Airdrie, was very strong and possibly our best.

“We didn’t want to play as we did in the second half.

“But give credit to opponent.

“They put us under the pressure and made life difficult for us.

“We are where we are because we have played to our identity and that’s how we will do it.

“We need to aim for that.

“But I was pleased to see that we have this ‘emergency game’ as well for this worst-case scenario where we really need to hang on for our lives.

“The opponent put us in that situation, and we showed that we have that.”

A ‘good reminder’

Valakari added: “The players know how tough this league is.

“No team in the world can go and dominate a full season – there will be difficult patches inside the matches or game to game.

“Tuesday was a good reminder. That’s why we celebrate when we win.

“You’ve put so much work into that unique game, so you cannot ever get tired of winning.

“Never take it for granted because it can so quickly get taken away from you.

“Embrace that feeling then go and do it again.”