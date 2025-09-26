Adam Forrester opens up on St Johnstone and Hearts recall saga

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Adam Forrester opens up on St Johnstone and Hearts recall saga

The full-back has already had two stints with both clubs this season.

By Eric Nicolson
Adam Forrester at Stark's Park before a game against Raith Rovers.
On-loan St Johnstone defender, Adam Forrester. Image: SNS.

That Simo Valakari brought Adam Forrester to St Johnstone not once but twice has doubled the on-loan Hearts full-back’s determination to help take the Perth club back to the Premiership.

In one of the more odd transfer tales of the summer, Forrester was snapped up by Saints as part of a new co-operation agreement between the McDiarmid Park and Tynecastle outfits.

Then, after just five days and without playing a single game, the Scotland under-21 international was recalled by Derek McInnes as the Jam Tarts boss faced a crisis in Forrester’s position.

In the meantime, Valakari went back into the market to snap-up Liam Smith from Bohemians.

But, when McInnes was happy to let Forrester leave again, the 20-year-old was thrilled that the Saints head coach was just as keen to bring him on board for their promotion push as he had been all summer.

He’s made three starts and won three games.

Asked if he’s now feeling settled after a topsy-turvy few weeks, Forrester answered: “Better than I did the first time!

“My papers didn’t come through in time to play against Ross County and then a few days later I was back at Hearts.

“Eventually, I got the go-ahead to come back here and I’ve fitted in really well.

Adam Forrester gets tight to Raith Rovers playmaker, Dylan Easton.
Adam Forrester gets tight to Raith Rovers playmaker, Dylan Easton. Image: SNS.

“Nobody would have predicted I would have returned to Hearts so quickly.

“The co-operation loans are new to everybody.

“There was nothing I could do about what type of loan it was.

“As a footballer, I just have to focus on what I can control.

“There’s no player who doesn’t want to play, so when the opportunity was still there for me to go to St Johnstone for a second time, I jumped at it.

“I’ve got in the team and long may that continue.”

Liam Smith signing

Forrester admitted that the Smith signing put doubts in his in his mind about whether Valakari still had room in his squad for him.

“I did wonder whether that door had closed,” he said.

“Obviously, the club signed Liam while I was back at Hearts.

“I knew that St Johnstone wouldn’t just wait about, and rightly so.

“It was brilliant that the gaffer still wanted me.

“That wouldn’t have been the case if he didn’t think I had a good chance of playing.

St Johnstone defender Liam Smith.
St Johnstone defender, Liam Smith. Image: SNS.

“I can’t thank him enough.

“It was a real confidence boost that he’s put his faith in me for a second time.

“I’ll be trying to repay him for that.

“Personally, I want to get minutes to improve my game.

“More importantly though, I want to be part of the team that gets St Johnstone back to the Premiership, where they belong.

“That’s my biggest aim.”

Clean slate

Forrester was part of the Hearts team which relegated Saints on the penultimate day of last season.

But there’s not detected so much as a hint of a hangover now that he’s in the Perth camp.

“This is a very, very good changing,” said Forrester. “All the boys have been brilliant.

“There’s nothing carried over from what happened to the club last year.

“I knew a few of the boys already.

“What happened last season isn’t something I’ve spoken to the boys about.

“It’s in the past.

“They’ve forgotten about it, and everybody is focused on achieving our goals this season.”

Adam Forrester wins a header playing against Dunfermline.
Adam Forrester wins a header playing against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Full-backs should expect to be used in different ways by Valakari, with Forrester already spending some time in a back-three during the recent Airdrie game.

“I played a lot of different positions as I grew up,” he said. “Centre-back, right-back and coming inside to play as midfielder.

“The gaffer here got me doing that in the second half of the Dunfermline game, when I was trying to find space to get on the ball.”

