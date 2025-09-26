St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari gives Liam Smith and Stevie Mallan injury update

St Johnstone defender, Liam Smith, won’t make his comeback from injury against Queen’s Park on Saturday.

The experienced full-back has just a 20-minute substitute appearance against Morton to his name after moving from Bohemians towards the end of the transfer window.

He picked up a calf strain on the McDiarmid Park artificial surface in the build-up to Saints’ clash with Raith Rovers, missing that match and the two subsequent fixtures.

Head coach, Simo Valakari, had hoped that Smith would be available for the last contest of a three-game week but that has now been ruled out.

“Liam is pushing his recovery, but this Saturday unfortunately comes too quickly,” the Perth boss reported.

Stevie Mallan is further away from a comeback than Smith but could make a significant step forward next week.

“Stevie is progressing normally,” said Valakari. “It’s been four weeks now.

“I think we are close to him doing something on the pitch.”