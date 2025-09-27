St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails Josh McPake for late goal heroics again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails Josh McPake for late goal heroics again

Saints beat Queen's Park 2-1.

By Eric Nicolson
Josh McPake after scoring a late winner.
Josh McPake after scoring a late winner. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari, hailed his “big moment” player, Josh McPake, for his second late winner in eight days.

Saints struggled to find their usual rhythm against Queen’s Park and as the seconds ticked away, the score was 1-1, with Kai Fotheringham’s opener cancelled out by Josh Fowler.

McPake had other ideas, though.

And, just as he did against Dunfermline a week ago, grabbed a left-foot winner from a tight angle.

It was his eighth goal of the season, keeping Saints the same number in front at the top of the Championship table.

“Josh is producing the big moments for us,” said Valakari.

“He knows that was a hard game for him.

“I love the fact that he’s getting bigger and bigger challenges from opponents – he’s the first player they are going to try to take out.

Josh McPake scores the winner.
Josh McPake scores the winner. Image: SNS.

“How do we stop Josh McPake? Then we’ll have a chance against St Johnstone.

“Josh kept his cool.

“It wasn’t easy for him – and he got a lot of attention from the stand as well – but it tells you a lot about him that he kept going until the end.

“One chance and he took it.”

Poor first half

Valakari admitted that his team had to win the hard way – as was the case in midweek against Airdrie.

“To get to half-time at 1-1 we were lucky because we weren’t good in the first half,” he said.

“The only quality we showed was our goal.

“Our opponent played very well but we didn’t have our normal quality.

“Of course, it was a factor that we had three games this week.

“We were a bit sluggish and couldn’t move our feet quickly enough.

“The players knew that they needed to be better in the second half, and we were.

“I wasn’t angry at half-time because the players understood it.

“Touches, passing, second balls were all not good enough.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

“We knew we couldn’t win playing that way.

“Yes, there were a couple of transitions in the second half for the opponent but overall it was a very good win.

“We went from very bad to OK and then to winning late in the game – that shows the character of the boys.

“We all know that sometimes you need to grind out a win.

“There was a bit of luck that they didn’t score more in the first half but in the end we showed our quality.”

Early chance

Saints had a golden chance to make a flying start but at the end of a move from one box to the other, Fotheringham directed a close-range header straight at goalkeeper, Calum Ferrie.

At the opposite end Toby Steward got lucky when, after taking a clumsy first touch, his attempted clearance was blocked by Tyrece McDonnell and the ball looped up and hit the bar.

Against the run of play, Fotheringham scored on 39 minutes. He was put through by Jamie Gullan.

Kai Fotheringham celebrates his goal.
Kai Fotheringham celebrates his goal. Image: SNS.

But Saints didn’t manage to make it to half-time in front as in the 44th minute, Reece McAlear was dispossessed and in-form striker, Fowler, gave Steward no chance with a sweetly struck left foot shot on the angle.

Fowler should have put Queen’s Park ahead in the second half but blasted over from 10 yards out.

Then Uche Ikpeazu forced a superb full-stretch save out of Ferrie before heading the subsequent corner over the bar.

Just as it looked like Saints would have to settle for a point, McPake came up with a moment of individual brilliance to beat his marker and smash the ball home with his left boot in the 89th minute.

