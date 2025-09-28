‘Devastated’ Queen’s Park boss believes St Johnstone made a Championship statement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Devastated’ Queen’s Park boss believes St Johnstone made a Championship statement

Sean Crighton thought his team were cruelly denied a point.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone players celebrate at full-time.
St Johnstone won again. Image: SNS.

Devastated Queen’s Park boss, Sean Crighton, delivered a blunt post-match message after St Johnstone broke his team’s heart.

Josh McPake’s 89th minute goal ensured Saints secured a third victory in a week, with the Spiders’ head coach saying: “That’s why they’re top of the league.”

Simo Valakari’s men weren’t at their best in the Glasgow contest, with Josh Fowler cancelling out Kai Fotheringham’s opener.

McPake’s late finish ensured their eight-point advantage at the Championship summit remains intact, though.

Josh McPake scores the winner.
Josh McPake scores the winner. Image: SNS.

“I’m devastated because we put so much into the game,” said Crighton.

“We matched St Johnstone in every department.

“Everyone in the dressing room is gutted – with the manner we lost the goal as well.

“We switched off a bit, which we hadn’t done the whole day.

“He (McPake) is a good player.

Queen's Park head coach Sean Crighton.
Queen’s Park head coach Sean Crighton. Image: SNS.

“We’ve dealt with that threat all day and we’re really disappointed.

“I definitely think we deserved to get more out the game.

“Everybody knows that we were just unlucky that’s why they are top of the league.

“They have got good quality, and they take their chances when they get them.”

