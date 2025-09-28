‘Devastated’ Queen’s Park boss believes St Johnstone made a Championship statement

Devastated Queen’s Park boss, Sean Crighton, delivered a blunt post-match message after St Johnstone broke his team’s heart.

Josh McPake’s 89th minute goal ensured Saints secured a third victory in a week, with the Spiders’ head coach saying: “That’s why they’re top of the league.”

Simo Valakari’s men weren’t at their best in the Glasgow contest, with Josh Fowler cancelling out Kai Fotheringham’s opener.

McPake’s late finish ensured their eight-point advantage at the Championship summit remains intact, though.

“I’m devastated because we put so much into the game,” said Crighton.

“We matched St Johnstone in every department.

“Everyone in the dressing room is gutted – with the manner we lost the goal as well.

“We switched off a bit, which we hadn’t done the whole day.

“He (McPake) is a good player.

“We’ve dealt with that threat all day and we’re really disappointed.

“I definitely think we deserved to get more out the game.

“Everybody knows that we were just unlucky that’s why they are top of the league.

“They have got good quality, and they take their chances when they get them.”