St Johnstone star Kai Fotheringham offers insight on late goal importance

Talk of late winners being a mark of champions is far too premature if it’s being directed at St Johnstone, according to Kai Fotheringham.

But it is the mark of a team heading in the right direction.

As was the case against Dunfermline just over a week ago, Saints left it until the closing stages to beat Queen’s Park on Saturday.

On both occasions it’s been Josh McPake coming up with the heroics (and Fotheringham scoring the Perth side’s first).

And the former Dundee United man knows from recent experience that the other promotion contenders will be taking note.

“When I was with United in the Championship, Raith kept scoring late goals,” he recalled.

“It does have an impact.

“That’s the sign of a good team – having that drive to keep going and knowing that a chance will come.

“By no stretch of the imagination were we at our best.

“Queen’s Park did well.

“Credit to them – I thought they were really tidy on the ball, caused us problems and the boy Fowler scored a very good goal after a bit of miscommunication from us.

“We’re a long way away from knowing what wins like this will mean at the end of the season.

“But we’re doing the right things and need to keep that going.”

McPake now has eight goals for the season and is the team’s undoubted attacking talisman.

Fotheringham said: “When I was at Falkirk’s academy and United’s academy, I played up a few times and Josh was always one of Rangers’ stand-outs along with the likes of (Nathan) Patterson and (Billy) Gilmour.

“He’s a top, top player.

“Now he’s got the belief.

“He didn’t have his best game today but that’s what the very good players do – they produce a moment like that.

“You didn’t want the ball to go to anyone else.”

Not pretty

Reflecting on the match, Fotheringham added: “It wasn’t pretty at times.

“First half we were off our usual standards.

“We took a bit to get going before I got the goal.

“After that sort of performance, we needed to shut up shop and go in at half-time 1-0 up.

“It was frustrating to concede so quickly.

“Second half we made a bit of a tweak to try and win more second balls.

“We had more of the ball, created more chances and them pinned in but it still didn’t look like we were going to score.

“Then Josh comes up with a special moment at the end to get us all three points.”