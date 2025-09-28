St Johnstone star Kai Fotheringham offers insight on late goal importance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone star Kai Fotheringham offers insight on late goal importance

The Perth forward has been involved in a title-winning campaign with Dundee United.

By Eric Nicolson
Kai Fotheringham points after scoring St Johnstone's opening goal.
Kai Fotheringham scored St Johnstone's opener. Image: SNS.

Talk of late winners being a mark of champions is far too premature if it’s being directed at St Johnstone, according to Kai Fotheringham.

But it is the mark of a team heading in the right direction.

As was the case against Dunfermline just over a week ago, Saints left it until the closing stages to beat Queen’s Park on Saturday.

On both occasions it’s been Josh McPake coming up with the heroics (and Fotheringham scoring the Perth side’s first).

And the former Dundee United man knows from recent experience that the other promotion contenders will be taking note.

“When I was with United in the Championship, Raith kept scoring late goals,” he recalled.

“It does have an impact.

“That’s the sign of a good team – having that drive to keep going and knowing that a chance will come.

“By no stretch of the imagination were we at our best.

“Queen’s Park did well.

“Credit to them – I thought they were really tidy on the ball, caused us problems and the boy Fowler scored a very good goal after a bit of miscommunication from us.

“We’re a long way away from knowing what wins like this will mean at the end of the season.

“But we’re doing the right things and need to keep that going.”

Josh McPake after scoring a late winner.
Josh McPake after scoring a late winner. Image: SNS.

McPake now has eight goals for the season and is the team’s undoubted attacking talisman.

Fotheringham said: “When I was at Falkirk’s academy and United’s academy, I played up a few times and Josh was always one of Rangers’ stand-outs along with the likes of (Nathan) Patterson and (Billy) Gilmour.

“He’s a top, top player.

“Now he’s got the belief.

“He didn’t have his best game today but that’s what the very good players do – they produce a moment like that.

“You didn’t want the ball to go to anyone else.”

Not pretty

Reflecting on the match, Fotheringham added: “It wasn’t pretty at times.

“First half we were off our usual standards.

“We took a bit to get going before I got the goal.

Kai Fotheringham celebrates scoring to make it 1-0.
Kai Fotheringham celebrates scoring to make it 1-0. Image: SNS.

“After that sort of performance, we needed to shut up shop and go in at half-time 1-0 up.

“It was frustrating to concede so quickly.

“Second half we made a bit of a tweak to try and win more second balls.

“We had more of the ball, created more chances and them pinned in but it still didn’t look like we were going to score.

“Then Josh comes up with a special moment at the end to get us all three points.”

