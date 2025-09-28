Is Josh Fowler the striker St Johnstone should be seeking to buy in January?

If you’re a team in the division who harbours realistic Championship title ambitions, news of St Johnstone’s late win over Queen’s Park will have been a crushing blow.

In a promotion battle, goals in the dying moments wound the deepest – not just for your direct opponents on the day but, more importantly in the Perth side’s case, for those who expect to challenge you for first place.

Saints’ football in Glasgow wasn’t near-perfect but their league record still is – eight played, seven won, one drawn, unbeaten.

Courier Sport picks out three talking points from Saturday’s contest in the shadow of Hampden Park.

Judgment will have to wait a few days

Having seen Saints taken to the wire in successive away games against sides you would expect to be battling relegation rather than challenging for a Premiership play-off spot, it would be tempting to lump them together as part of one big narrative.

That would miss the point, though.

The stories were different.

Against Airdrie, having played football as good as anything they’ve produced this season, the Saints players were guilty of taking their foot off the gas before half-time, then the head coach made a triple substitute misjudgement on the hour and with it, his team lost control of the contest.

Anticipation of weariness was more relevant than actual weariness.

Pure tiredness – mental and physical – was undoubtedly at play throughout the Queen’s Park match, however.

In manager speak, Saints were leggy.

The clearest area of the pitch where this was shown was central midfield.

As a duo and as individuals, Reece McAlear and Jason Holt’s levels dropped.

They didn’t play badly but they didn’t boss the match as they have pretty much every other week.

McAlear got caught on the ball for Josh Fowler’s equaliser and Holt saw far more mid-range passes cut out than we’ve become accustomed to.

In the first half, Queen’s Park pressed Saints with better cohesion than any other team apart from Dunfermline in a 25-minute spell before half-time last Friday night.

It was impressive.

But it was also impossible to sustain.

And, when you reflect on the whole match and strip away the plucky underdog being knocked out with an 89th minute punch conclusion, there’s a telling statistic.

At 68% possession, Saints had more of the ball than in any other league match they’ve played.

It’s indisputable that, over 90 minutes, Simo Valakari’s side still haven’t been outplayed by any opponent in the Championship.

An accurate characterisation of this two-game mini spell of the season won’t be possible until after Saints have faced Ayr United.

If Saints play poorly and drop points, we can talk about an aura being dented and problems needing fixed.

If they play well and win, we can talk about the league leaders showing the characteristics of likely league champions who found a way to stay on track in tricky back-to-back away games when tanks were empty.

A different centre-half

Morgan Boyes had big shoes to fill.

Cheick Diabate was the most dominant central defender in the Championship prior to his one-game suspension.

Despite the fact that Valakari made it clear Boyes was to play his own game and not attempt to emulate Diabate, he couldn’t take away the pressure that accompanies a first start in the league, replacing someone who has been consistently superb.

As highlighted, Holt and McAlear weren’t at their best, so the buffer in front of Boyes wasn’t as secure as Diabate had become accustomed to.

But the former Morton man won most of his headers and his capacity to build attacks from the back had an increasingly significant impact as the game progressed.

Despite the fact that Boyes largely acquitted himself well, though, it would be a shock if Valakari doesn’t put Diabate straight back into his team for the Ayr game.

Opponent catches the eye

The last two matches have arguably been Adama Sidibeh’s least effective in the Championship.

As with the team as a whole, we’ll see against Ayr on Saturday whether this is a trend specific to the busy schedule Saints have just been challenged by or something more long-term and problematic.

Uche Ikpeazu made his most telling impact off the bench since day two in Dingwall, Kai Fotheringham bolstered his status as forward who does his best work in central areas rather than out wide and Josh McPake bolstered his status as the team’s talismanic attacker.

From Morton onwards, that’s one defeat McPake has turned into a draw and two draws turned into victories. Five points earned.

But, even for a team that continues to average above two goals a game for the league season, the lack of a goal-scoring number nine is an issue.

Or at least, all logic suggests it is likely to become one.

Watching Josh Fowler in action brought that home.

There were spells, particularly in the second half, when Saints had him under control.

And he missed a glorious opportunity to put Queen’s Park 2-1 in front from 10 yards out in the second half when his technique let him down.

But he’s got quick feet, showcased by lovely skill on the touchline to evade Boyes followed by a cross-field pass that nearly sent a team-mate in on goal.

And, as we saw from the equaliser, he’s got acceleration and a lethal finish in his armoury.

Fowler is a joiner by trade and has taken a different career path to most young footballers, having emerged in the juniors and then being lured to Dubai.

In terms of his style of play and back-story, there are echoes of Rory McAllister.

By contrast to the prolific plumber, though, Fowler is already a full-time professional and has made it clear he views a return to Scotland with Queen’s Park as a stepping stone to bigger things.

After this game, his manager, Sean Crighton, described the division’s top goal-scorer as a “terrifying striker” who “can go all the way”.

Let’s see if Valakari manages to secure a loan centre-forward from the Premiership over the next few days or gets lucky with a free agent from abroad.

If not, he’s just seen a striker who has reached double figures for the season and has attributes that would enhance his squad.

Queen’s Park sold then star man, Dom Thomas, in the middle of last season rather than lose him for nothing in the summer.

If they’re willing to do the same with Fowler, he’s an obvious course and distance option for a promotion seeking Championship club.