Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss makes eye-catching Jason Holt comparison – and gives verdict on looming skipper suspension

The midfielder is Simo Valakari's on-pitch and dressing room leader.

By Eric Nicolson
Jason Holt applauds the St Johnstone fans.
Jason Holt has led by example for St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Jason Holt has been everything Simo Valakari hoped for in a St Johnstone captain – and more.

The former Livingston midfielder was appointed skipper in the summer, one of just a few surviving members of the Perth club’s calamitous relegation season.

That Holt’s character and leadership qualities would make the armband a comfortable fit on his sleeve for the 2025/26 campaign was a given.

But the elevation of the 32-year-old’s game has been the big bonus for his head coach.

“It pleases you a lot to see experienced players, who have seen so many situations, still change,” said Valakari.

“For Jason it’s not any more about simply destroying the opponent, being this dynamic busy player who is on another player’s toes.

“What he does now, on the ball, is unbelievable.

“All our attacks, he connects us.

“He makes the breaking passes through the lines, and he is arriving in the penalty box, making an assist or scoring a goal.

Jason Holt looks up before playing a pass.
Jason Holt makes St Johnstone tick. Image: SNS.

“It’s interesting to see that he’s taken the next step of his playing career that I had not seen.

“Maybe he has played this way before, I don’t know. I didn’t see him when he played for Rangers, for example.

“This is just me going by what I have seen since I came here.

“I always say there are no young or old players – only football players.

“Every stage of your career, if you are open and ready for improvement and you are this humble character, you can ALWAYS learn new things.

“Even if it is small, if you can add this to your game then it can take you to the next level.

“Of course, Jason has had a good career already.

“But that tells me that he has put his ego out and is ready to learn new things, put himself out of his comfort zone.

“Challenging himself as a player.

“Can I be more attacking as a player? Can I be more adventurous with the ball?

“Easily, he could play this safe way.”

Looming Holt suspension

Holt has already picked up five yellow cards in the Championship.

One more booking will trigger a totting up suspension.

“There have been some ‘good’ yellow cards when he needed to take them for the team,” said Valakari. “To wake the team up or stop the play.

“At the same time, there have been some very questionable ones where he’s been punished.

“As always, I never complain about the refereeing.

“I referee some moments in training and know how difficult that is.

“You just need to believe that they do enough good things and the referees have a clear mind about everything.”

Leading by example

Saints’ most successful captains in the golden generation were ‘lead by example’ men – the likes of Dave Mackay, Steven Anderson and Jason Kerr.

Holt is in that mould, according to Valakari.

“Jason has leadership qualities,” said the Finn.

“He’s very honest and fair but very demanding.

“Firstly, demanding of himself.

Jason Holt running during a St Johnstone warm-up.
Jason Holt. Image: SNS.

“As I always say, the best example you can be is by taking care of yourself and show it on the field.

“Then you can demand from other players.

“He’s doing that.

“As a coach, it’s very pleasing to see that.”

Stylistically, Holt is a midfielder Valakari can identify with.

“If there was one player who was most like me, it would probably be Jason,” he said.

“But he’s taking the next step with the ball – I never passed forward!”

