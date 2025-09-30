Simo Valakari on Louis Lloyd struggles as St Johnstone boss makes comeback revelation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Simo Valakari on Louis Lloyd struggles as St Johnstone boss makes comeback revelation

The Welsh striker hasn't kicked a ball in a competitive game for Saints yet.

By Eric Nicolson
Louis Lloyd during a training session.
Louis Lloyd got injured on the training ground. Image: PPA.

Life as a St Johnstone player has been “very difficult” for Louis Lloyd so far, head coach, Simo Vakakari, has admitted.

The young Welsh striker was denied the opportunity to hit the ground running after signing in the summer, having broken his foot on the training ground in the build-up to Saints’ final League Cup group game.

That’s meant two months on the sidelines for the 21-year-old, whose comeback progress was interrupted by a post-operation wound infection.

Valakari believes Lloyd will benefit in the long-term from the gym work he has been restricted to.

But in the short-term, the frustration of being injured side while his new team-mates have made a flying start to their Championship promotion campaign has been inescapable.

“We cannot wait to get Louis running because that will speed things up so much,” said Valakari.

“He has been so frustrated to be inside.

“Getting out on the field is a big step for him.

“Louis has been working a lot on other aspects – even though he’s not been very happy with it!

“That’s because he wants to play football, wants to score goals.

Louis Lloyd in action during a pre-season friendly.
Louis Lloyd in action during a pre-season friendly. Image: SNS.

“Sometimes it’s hard to get your head around that – the idea that you need to do things that will make you a better player when you’re back.

“But credit to the medical department, they have been pushing him very hard.

“I think we are all waiting to get him out on the field because that’s where he lives, that’s where he does his work.

“It’s been a very difficult time for him as a young player who has come to a new club and country.

“We had already seen on the training field that he can score goals.

“It’s getting closer now.”

