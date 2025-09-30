Simo Valakari on Louis Lloyd struggles as St Johnstone boss makes comeback revelation

Life as a St Johnstone player has been “very difficult” for Louis Lloyd so far, head coach, Simo Vakakari, has admitted.

The young Welsh striker was denied the opportunity to hit the ground running after signing in the summer, having broken his foot on the training ground in the build-up to Saints’ final League Cup group game.

That’s meant two months on the sidelines for the 21-year-old, whose comeback progress was interrupted by a post-operation wound infection.

Valakari believes Lloyd will benefit in the long-term from the gym work he has been restricted to.

But in the short-term, the frustration of being injured side while his new team-mates have made a flying start to their Championship promotion campaign has been inescapable.

“We cannot wait to get Louis running because that will speed things up so much,” said Valakari.

“He has been so frustrated to be inside.

“Getting out on the field is a big step for him.

“Louis has been working a lot on other aspects – even though he’s not been very happy with it!

“That’s because he wants to play football, wants to score goals.

“Sometimes it’s hard to get your head around that – the idea that you need to do things that will make you a better player when you’re back.

“But credit to the medical department, they have been pushing him very hard.

“I think we are all waiting to get him out on the field because that’s where he lives, that’s where he does his work.

“It’s been a very difficult time for him as a young player who has come to a new club and country.

“We had already seen on the training field that he can score goals.

“It’s getting closer now.”