How St Johnstone stars like Jack Baird have made Simo Valakari love working with Perth squad

Simo Valakari loves that his St Johnstone squad is full of players willing to go outside their comfort zone.

And few embody that characteristic as strongly as Jack Baird.

Since starting Saints’ first Championship clash against Partick Thistle in place of the suspended Morgan Boyes, Baird has held onto his central defensive starting spot.

Valakari wants his rear guard players to be strong in possession, as well as with the more physical demands of the position.

And while the Saints boss admits Baird may have arrived at McDiarmid Park as a “defend first, play second” type, he is full of admiration for the way the 29-year-old has adapted to the demands of life at McDiarmid Park.

“One of the key things we’ve been successful with so far is that we have players ready to challenge themselves,” said Valakari, who has also praised captain Jason Holt for taking his game to the next level.

“Jack Baird is another example.

“Maybe no one has asked him to play as much as this with the ball.

“He might be happy just defending.

“But he is challenging himself – look, I can build up, I can find these passes.

“That’s why I really enjoy working with this group of players.”