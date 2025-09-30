How St Johnstone stars like Jack Baird have made Simo Valakari love working with Perth squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

How St Johnstone stars like Jack Baird have made Simo Valakari love working with Perth squad

Baird embodies a key characteristic of Valakari's Saints side.

By Eric Nicolson
Jack Baird has impressed St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Jack Baird has impressed St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

Simo Valakari loves that his St Johnstone squad is full of players willing to go outside their comfort zone.

And few embody that characteristic as strongly as Jack Baird.

Since starting Saints’ first Championship clash against Partick Thistle in place of the suspended Morgan Boyes, Baird has held onto his central defensive starting spot.

Valakari wants his rear guard players to be strong in possession, as well as with the more physical demands of the position.

And while the Saints boss admits Baird may have arrived at McDiarmid Park as a “defend first, play second” type, he is full of admiration for the way the 29-year-old has adapted to the demands of life at McDiarmid Park.

Jack Baird wins a header while playing against Queen's Park.
Jack Baird, pictured in action against Queen’s Park at the weekend, has done more than just win header at St Johnstones. Image: SNS

“One of the key things we’ve been successful with so far is that we have players ready to challenge themselves,” said Valakari, who has also praised captain Jason Holt for taking his game to the next level.

“Jack Baird is another example.

“Maybe no one has asked him to play as much as this with the ball.

“He might be happy just defending.

“But he is challenging himself – look, I can build up, I can find these passes.

“That’s why I really enjoy working with this group of players.”

Conversation