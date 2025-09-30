Have Scott Brown or other candidates given St Johnstone cause for regret one year into Simo Valakari’s reign?

Wednesday will be the one-year anniversary of St Johnstone appointing Simo Valakari as their head coach.

The Finn had been working in Latvia, where the top-flight season was about to end.

The Perth club had taken their time to make sure they got the right man to replace Craig Levein.

It was the first managerial appointment of the Saints in America ownership era, with all the symbolism and significance that goes with that.

There were a few twists and turns in the road before Valakari was unveiled, first for an in-house interview at a hotel near Edinburgh airport and then at McDiarmid Park to the wider media.

Even though Valakari couldn’t keep Saints in the Premiership (and didn’t try to evade responsibility for his part in it) there was never any suggestion that chairman Adam Webb had lost faith in him.

So far, that judgment call seems to have paid off handsomely.

Saints got the fast start to the Championship season they craved and the fanbase has been re-engaged and re-energised.

Last September there were alternative candidates informally sounded out, officially interviewed and, in two cases, seriously considered for the post.

Valakari’s reputation is arguably stronger 12 months after St Johnstone concluded their recruitment process.

Courier Sport explores whether the same can be said for the other candidates.

Scott Brown

Ayr United being St Johnstone’s opponents three days after this anniversary is laced with irony.

Talk at the time of Somerset Park boss, Scott Brown, being offered the manager’s job following Levein’s dismissal was inaccurate.

There was always a suspicion that Brown believed it wouldn’t be a good look to abandon ship at Ayr around eight months after arriving.

It was no shock at McDiarmid that he ended up signing a contract extension.

However, Brown was the early frontrunner and, had talks moved beyond the initial finding out about each other stage, the former Scotland captain could well have become the preferred candidate, and then the Levein replacement, without the net being cast wider.

Brown didn’t get a new deal bounce at Ayr – they went on a run of just two wins in seven games.

Reaching the play-offs was the base aim for the season, given the money that had been invested on the playing squad, but losing 2-0 at home to Partick Thistle in the second leg of the quarter-final meant the campaign had to be viewed as a failure.

A slow start to this season has been followed by a recent upturn – defeating Dunfermline and Airdrie in their last two games.

But even if Ayr end Saints’ unbeaten run on Saturday, the gap between the sides will still be nine points.

It will take a stunning run of form for there to be any Scott Brown ‘if only’ regret in the McDiarmid boardroom.

Peter Leven

Out of the candidates to be formally interviewed, the Aberdeen coach was the least likely to get the job.

Saints still had a good shot at preserving their Premiership status at the time and choosing a man who had only ever been a caretaker as a number one for 34 days would have been a huge gamble.

Also, as with Brown, there was never any certainty that Leven was wholly committed to the prospect of giving up a comfortable (and well paid) post to move to Perth.

Jimmy Thelin’s star was in the ascendancy (how times change) and so too was Leven’s by association.

It spoke volumes that when Thelin’s trusted assistant, Emir Bajrami, returned to Sweden for personal reasons in January, there was no replacement appointment and Leven’s responsibilities grew.

Whether his stock will fall now that Aberdeen are performing so catastrophically, time will tell.

He hasn’t been linked with another manager’s job since St Johnstone.

Tiernan Lynch

Then Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch, was a name put on the shortlist having been recommended to Saints’ new owners.

The attraction was obvious – he had masterminded the transformation of the Northern Irish club that won back-to-back league titles and qualified for European group stage football under his stewardship.

It would be churlish to undermine Lynch’s impressive work but the rise and rise of Larne was bankrolled by an unprecedented cash injection from a wealthy owner.

It is understood that his wage demands were way above the level Saints were willing to go to, so pretty much within a day of advanced talks beginning, they were abandoned.

We now know that Lynch was serious about leaving Larne, as around two months later he took over at another big-spending club, this time in the League of Ireland, Derry City.

Derry finished fourth in 2024 before his appointment and are currently sitting second.

Lynch, however, has recently had to address rumours of squad unrest and the possibility of him leaving.

After a draw with Drogheda a few days ago, the Derry Journal reported: “From early Friday afternoon the WhatsApp groups started pinging with news of training ground bust-ups, players refusing to board the team bus and Lynch’s hasty departure.”

The man himself said: “Look, if there’s any critics or if there’s any mumbling or rumours or whatever, I don’t think I need to come out and say anything. I think they do their talking on the pitch.”

When speculating about the St Johnstone we might see today had Valakari not been hired, Lynch’s name is the most relevant, as he came closest to landing the job.

The Irishman is no stranger to a big rebuild – at Larne and now Derry.

And he, like Valakari, would have been able to lean upon Gus MacPherson for his summer recruitment.

But Saints needed reinvigorated as a club as much as a team.

It’s inconceivable that Lynch, a manager who is said to be no great lover of media duties and lacks Valakari’s charisma, would have been able to create a McDiarmid Park feelgood factor in the manner in which the Finn has achieved.

The breakdown of St Johnstone-Lynch negotiations is a sliding doors moment that becomes increasingly impactive with every passing week.

The others

All manner of managers and coaches applied or unofficially let it be known they would want to be considered.

None of the leftfield candidates, including one now working in the Saudi Pro League, have caused eyebrows to be raised at McDiarmid.

Timing is everything, of course.

Had Levein been sacked at the end of the 2023/24 season, rather than a few months into the following campaign, Rhys McCabe would have been the man of the moment in Scotland.

But, after unexpectedly taking Airdrie into the play-offs while Saints were narrowly escaping them, McCabe struggled to continue their progress and the Diamonds lost five and drew one of their first seven league fixtures in August and September.

He’s currently out of work, having left the club early in the current season.

One man who ticked a lot of boxes was Jim Magilton.

Saints didn’t enter into talks with Cliftonville in the end, but he was (is) an experienced manager, whose team played (play) attractive football.

It is understood Magilton was close to making the shortlist.

With Taylor Steven in his squad on loan for the first few months of last season, Tommy Wright’s former Northern Ireland team-mate ended up guiding the Reds to a cup final and European qualification.

This time around, they’re sitting sixth of 12 sides after nine games.