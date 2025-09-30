St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals big Stevie Mallan injury news

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals big Stevie Mallan injury news

The playmaker has been out since August.

By Eric Nicolson
Stevie Mallan with a cup of tea before a game.
Stevie Mallan hasn't played since the end of August. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone star Stevie Mallan is stepping up his comeback, Simo Valakari has revealed.

And by the end of this week the Perth boss should have a clear picture of how soon he can expect the former Hibs and St Mirren playmaker to be back in his squad.

“With Stevie, it’s been a little bit over four weeks since his (ankle) injury,” said Valakari.

“We were talking eight to 12 weeks out at the time, although he said six!

“With these kind of injuries, it’s always when you start running, which Stevie will do this week, that you really understand and feel where you are with the injury.

“It will be a big week to see what the next step now is after the next few days.”

Stevie Mallan, lying on the ground after getting injured.
Stevie Mallan was injured against Morton. Image: SNS.

Mallan sustained a high ankle sprain when Saints played Morton at the end of August.

Before that he’d been a key part of Valakari’s side.

Liam Smith, who made his debut in the same match, and hasn’t featured since either, is also back running.

