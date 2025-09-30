St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals big Stevie Mallan injury news

St Johnstone star Stevie Mallan is stepping up his comeback, Simo Valakari has revealed.

And by the end of this week the Perth boss should have a clear picture of how soon he can expect the former Hibs and St Mirren playmaker to be back in his squad.

“With Stevie, it’s been a little bit over four weeks since his (ankle) injury,” said Valakari.

“We were talking eight to 12 weeks out at the time, although he said six!

“With these kind of injuries, it’s always when you start running, which Stevie will do this week, that you really understand and feel where you are with the injury.

“It will be a big week to see what the next step now is after the next few days.”

Mallan sustained a high ankle sprain when Saints played Morton at the end of August.

Before that he’d been a key part of Valakari’s side.

Liam Smith, who made his debut in the same match, and hasn’t featured since either, is also back running.