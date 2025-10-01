St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes three-game week admission

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari admitted that a change to the rhythm of his team’s season affected their performance level on Saturday.

Weekend to weekend had previously been Saints’ normal routine in the Championship.

A July 22 League Cup clash with Raith Rovers was their only midweek fixture until last Tuesday night’s trip to Airdrie.

Tiredness wasn’t a factor in the 2-1 win over the Lanarkshire side – but it kicked in during the first half of their game against Queen’s Park four days later.

The fact that his team eventually negotiated that obstacle successfully pleased Valakari greatly.

And he believes they’ll now be better acclimatised for a similar test next time it comes around.

“This was our first three-game week in the league,” said the Finn.

“Your body needs to get used to playing games.

“What we noticed in the first 45 minutes on Saturday was we made a lot of uncharacteristic errors, unforced errors, with our passing or our first touches.

“That told me we weren’t as sharp as we might have been – in our head and body.

“But, as we saw, we were able to push all the way until the 90th minute of the match (when Josh McPake scored the winner).

“So, it wasn’t all about being tired and leggy.

“It just took us 45 minutes to get this rhythm.

“The opponent came with big energy, and we couldn’t match it from the start.

“But they were not able to handle the whole 90 minutes at that energy level.

“So that evened up and we were able to play.

“Three games in a week, we have felt it.”

Recovery process

Valakari added: “The top teams in the world, for many months, play three games a week.

“So, you need to be able to handle it.

“It becomes not so much what you do here but what you do away from the field.

“What kind of recovery protocols you do, what you sleep and eat, and how you look after your body.

“That’s about becoming the best player. You can be.

“Players love playing and there won’t be many times this season when we play three games a week.”