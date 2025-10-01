St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes three-game week admission

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes three-game week admission

The Perth side have just come through a challenging schedule.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari admitted that a change to the rhythm of his team’s season affected their performance level on Saturday.

Weekend to weekend had previously been Saints’ normal routine in the Championship.

A July 22 League Cup clash with Raith Rovers was their only midweek fixture until last Tuesday night’s trip to Airdrie.

Tiredness wasn’t a factor in the 2-1 win over the Lanarkshire side – but it kicked in during the first half of their game against Queen’s Park four days later.

The fact that his team eventually negotiated that obstacle successfully pleased Valakari greatly.

And he believes they’ll now be better acclimatised for a similar test next time it comes around.

“This was our first three-game week in the league,” said the Finn.

“Your body needs to get used to playing games.

“What we noticed in the first 45 minutes on Saturday was we made a lot of uncharacteristic errors, unforced errors, with our passing or our first touches.

“That told me we weren’t as sharp as we might have been – in our head and body.

“But, as we saw, we were able to push all the way until the 90th minute of the match (when Josh McPake scored the winner).

Simo Valakari at Queen's Park.
Simo Valakari at Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

“So, it wasn’t all about being tired and leggy.

“It just took us 45 minutes to get this rhythm.

“The opponent came with big energy, and we couldn’t match it from the start.

“But they were not able to handle the whole 90 minutes at that energy level.

“So that evened up and we were able to play.

“Three games in a week, we have felt it.”

Recovery process

Valakari added: “The top teams in the world, for many months, play three games a week.

“So, you need to be able to handle it.

“It becomes not so much what you do here but what you do away from the field.

“What kind of recovery protocols you do, what you sleep and eat, and how you look after your body.

“That’s about becoming the best player. You can be.

“Players love playing and there won’t be many times this season when we play three games a week.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Stevie Mallan with a cup of tea before a game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals big Stevie Mallan injury news
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone make striker decision on loan deadline day
Scott Brown points from the touchline.
Have Scott Brown or other candidates given St Johnstone cause for regret one year…
Jack Baird has impressed St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
How St Johnstone stars like Jack Baird have made Simo Valakari love working with…
Louis Lloyd during a training session.
Simo Valakari on Louis Lloyd struggles as St Johnstone boss makes comeback revelation
Jason Holt applauds the St Johnstone fans.
St Johnstone boss makes eye-catching Jason Holt comparison - and gives verdict on looming…
Kai Fotheringham points after scoring St Johnstone's opening goal.
St Johnstone star Kai Fotheringham offers insight on late goal importance
Josh Fowler knee slides after scoring against St Johnstone.
Is Josh Fowler the striker St Johnstone should be seeking to buy in January?
St Johnstone players celebrate at full-time.
'Devastated' Queen's Park boss believes St Johnstone made a Championship statement
2
Josh McPake after scoring a late winner.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari hails Josh McPake for late goal heroics again

Conversation