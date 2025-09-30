St Johnstone make striker decision on loan deadline day

St Johnstone haven’t added an extra striker to their squad on the last day of the extended window for Scottish loans.

Rivals Ross County brought in THREE extra recruits on the Championship’s second deadline day of the season.

But it has been quiet at McDiarmid Park.

Boss, Simo Valakari, and head of recruitment, Gus MacPherson, have kept an open mind about taking advantage of the extra few weeks available to lower league clubs to make a loan signing from the Premiership.

However, the decision was made that none of the deals that could have been done would improve Valakari’s centre-forward options.

Saints do, of course, have a co-operation agreement in place with Hearts, so, in theory, a door remains open there.

And free agents can still be picked up.

But it appears highly probable that Adama Sidibeh, Uche Ikpeazu, Jamie Gullan and Louis Lloyd will be the central striker options until the transfer market opens again in January.

Lloyd has yet to kick a ball for Saints after moving from Wales in the summer but is now stepping up his comeback from a broken foot and is back running.