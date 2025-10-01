Simo Valakari lifts lid on ‘dark moments’ and cultural reset at St Johnstone on anniversary of Perth appointment

Simo Valakari has spent little time in the middle ground in his first year as St Johnstone’s head coach.

The Finn’s 365 days in Perth have been blacks and whites, not shades of grey.

And, by his own admission, those have included “dark moments”.

The football side Valakari took charge of following Craig Levein’s sacking has, for the most part, either been bottom of one league or top of another.

And wrapped up in the package of being a heart-on-sleeve leader of a club and of a team is that personal emotions are taken to similar extremes.

Relegation wasn’t in Valakari’s grand plan when he replaced Levein 12 months ago.

But all the anger and frustration that accompanied St Johnstone dropping out of the top-flight for the first time in 16 years, not to mention the personal soul-searching, has strengthened his resolve to see a regeneration job through to a successful conclusion, wherever the ceiling for that may be.

And it’s also strengthened his bond with those people whose purpose and desire matches his – club owners and staff who have empowered and believed in him, a new group of players who are worthy of his faith, and supporters who are eating out of the palm of his hand, turning McDiarmid Park back into the vibrant stadium of the Alex Totten era.

“One year?” said Valakari. “Time goes quickly.

“A lot of things have happened since I arrived.

“The main thing for me is I am as proud and happy to be St Johnstone manager now as I was on my first day.

“I still really want to be here.

“This is a good club with a rich history.

“We’re building from the ground up after the really big disappointment of last season’s relegation.

“My connection to the club is even stronger because of the extremes of emotions over this last year.

“I wanted so much to get back to Scottish football and I’ve never once questioned my decision to come here.

“In dark moments, I questioned whether I could get this team and club moving in the right direction – that happens when you lose matches.

“But I’ve never once thought: ‘I don’t want to be here, I’d rather go somewhere else’.

“That feeling has made me work even harder to try and get things right.”

Dressing room change

Valakari’s summer reflections on the St Johnstone slump he was unable to arrest in time to preserve its Premiership status informed his squad building for the attempted one-season bounce-back.

Viewers of the recently released fly-on-the-wall documentary about that calamitous campaign will have seen his patience snap with Barry Douglas during the half-time break of Saints’ third last game of the season against Ross County.

There isn’t a follow-up series charting the club’s fortunes this term but if the dressing room cameras were still in place, they would capture a contrast.

“Trying to punish players and blaming them for mistakes is not my way of doing things,” said Valakari.

“When I came here, we had a very experienced group of players who I thought would understand the meaning of being a professional footballer.

“Looking back, in some moments I would have made different decisions. Tougher decisions.

“I will use an example from the documentary.

“In one moment, I was very angry at half-time and that was because we were not behaving in the right way.

“We were not showing in our body language that we wanted to do everything for the team.

“Last Saturday at Queen’s Park (when a one-goal lead had been let slip again, as against County in April) the players were trying to do everything they could but we were not connecting our passes and our first touch was off.

“There was no point in me screaming or shouting in that moment – that would not help somebody have a better first touch.

“It was football problems – positioning for second balls, better angles to receive a pass, that sort of thing.

“The players were trying.

“If I see bad attitude, selfishness or being soft, then I get angry.

“Last year there were times when I saw people looking for excuses. It was someone else’s fault. We were not owning our mistakes.

“This year it’s different.

“Players and staff are the first to admit when things aren’t good enough. We all want to be better.

“They know that when we have video meetings and things like that, I’m not criticising them.

“It’s about making corrections so they can be better players and enjoy their football more.

“This year they have understood that better.”

From negative to positive spiral

Expanding on the need for a total cultural reset at McDiarmid, Valakari said: “When a manager comes in the middle of a season after a manager loses his job it’s the most likely reason that something has not gone right and it’s a negative spiral.

“That was the case at this club.

“You need a bit of luck and results at the right time otherwise negativity takes over.

“We made as much of a clean start in the summer as was possible.

“Even little things like painting the walls to make the players’ environment feel different was important.

“We’ve had moments of luck and results, like I talked about, and this time we’ve created a positive spiral.

“In the end, everything in football is logical.”

Two clubs came down from the Premiership in May and only one of their managers is still in post five months later.

That in itself spells out the importance of a fast start post-relegation.

A broad-brush vision was all well and good, but Valakari knew his team had to deliver early to foster the level of buy-in from the terraces that sustains title-winning bosses.

Solid foundations, or indeed enduring coaching tenures, aren’t built on the promise of jam tomorrow, however charismatically packaged.

“Definitely,” he said. “I needed results.

“I know how football works – I didn’t have any credit from last year.

“It would have been easy to say: ‘It was not my team’.

“But I had enough time to change it, and I didn’t manage to do that well enough.

“I had a transfer window in January.

“There were reasons we didn’t get the results we needed but they are not excuses.

“If we hadn’t got good results at the start of this season the negativity would have come back so easily and so quickly.

“That’s why it was so important that I got results that gave more power to my message that we needed to stay together and push together.

“I needed these results to give positivity to our project.

“I know that football has a short memory but the best thing about this start (seven wins and a draw out of eight league games) is that we now have these points in our locker.

“They can’t be taken away, even if a sticky patch comes.

“I’m really enjoying the energy our fans are bringing to the stadium now.

“The players are enjoying it as well.

“We have played some good football and, at times, have had to show our character.

“Let’s try to keep it going together.”