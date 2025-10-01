Reece McAlear reveals ‘best part’ of life at St Johnstone

Reece McAlear has revealed what drives him as a St Johnstone player.

The 23-year-old has become a key part of Simo Valakari’s Saints side since arriving from Livingston in the summer.

McAlear’s presence, power and dynamism alongside Jason Holt in the heart of midfield has been part of the foundation for the table-topping Perth side’s unbeaten start to the season.

He is loving life in Saints blue.

And he believes the fans’ obvious delight over their side’s early-season success is big part of why.

McAlear told the St Johnstone website: “The main thing is that you enjoy doing this. There is no point in playing if you don’t enjoy it.

“The best part of all this is when you get those three points on a Saturday and then look at the fans with smiles on their faces.

“Then you go home and your family are happy for you. It’s the best feeling ever.

“My family come to pretty much all of the games. They love it and have been everywhere with me. I wouldn’t be where I am without them.

“It’s another reason why you play – to impress and make your family proud.

“They would be happy with whatever I was doing in life. But I like to give back to them and hopefully they enjoy the journey as much as I do.”

He added: “I’m loving it at Saints. The fans and the people inside the club are great – and there is a terrific buzz about the place.

“Yes, we have made a good start but there are plenty of games to go. It is a marathon, not a sprint, and we need to remain focused.”