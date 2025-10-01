Reece McAlear reveals ‘best part’ of life at St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Reece McAlear reveals ‘best part’ of life at St Johnstone

The Saints midfielder is loving life at McDiarmid Park.

By Sean Hamilton
Reece McAlear is delighted to be a St Johnstone player this season. Image: Mark Scates/SNS
Reece McAlear is delighted to be a St Johnstone player this season. Image: Mark Scates/SNS

Reece McAlear has revealed what drives him as a St Johnstone player.

The 23-year-old has become a key part of Simo Valakari’s Saints side since arriving from Livingston in the summer.

McAlear’s presence, power and dynamism alongside Jason Holt in the heart of midfield has been part of the foundation for the table-topping Perth side’s unbeaten start to the season.

He is loving life in Saints blue.

And he believes the fans’ obvious delight over their side’s early-season success is big part of why.

McAlear celebrates with Steve Mallan after the latter made it 3-0 against Arbroath. Image: SNS

McAlear told the St Johnstone website: “The main thing is that you enjoy doing this. There is no point in playing if you don’t enjoy it.

“The best part of all this is when you get those three points on a Saturday and then look at the fans with smiles on their faces.

“Then you go home and your family are happy for you. It’s the best feeling ever.

“My family come to pretty much all of the games. They love it and have been everywhere with me. I wouldn’t be where I am without them.

“It’s another reason why you play – to impress and make your family proud.

“They would be happy with whatever I was doing in life. But I like to give back to them and hopefully they enjoy the journey as much as I do.”

He added: “I’m loving it at Saints. The fans and the people inside the club are great – and there is a terrific buzz about the place.

“Yes, we have made a good start but there are plenty of games to go. It is a marathon, not a sprint, and we need to remain focused.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Mark Wilson applauds the Partick Thistle fans.
Partick Thistle boss delivers confident message after closing gap on St Johnstone
Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari makes three-game week admission
Stevie Mallan with a cup of tea before a game.
St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals big Stevie Mallan injury news
St Johnstone boss, Simo Valakari.
St Johnstone make striker decision on loan deadline day
Scott Brown points from the touchline.
Have Scott Brown or other candidates given St Johnstone cause for regret one year…
Jack Baird has impressed St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
How St Johnstone stars like Jack Baird have made Simo Valakari love working with…
Louis Lloyd during a training session.
Simo Valakari on Louis Lloyd struggles as St Johnstone boss makes comeback revelation
Jason Holt applauds the St Johnstone fans.
St Johnstone boss makes eye-catching Jason Holt comparison - and gives verdict on looming…
Kai Fotheringham points after scoring St Johnstone's opening goal.
St Johnstone star Kai Fotheringham offers insight on late goal importance
Josh Fowler knee slides after scoring against St Johnstone.
Is Josh Fowler the striker St Johnstone should be seeking to buy in January?

Conversation