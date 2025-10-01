Partick Thistle boss delivers confident message after closing gap on St Johnstone

Partick Thistle are exactly “where they want to be” as they seek to mount a title challenge to St Johnstone, according to Firhill boss, Mark Wilson.

The Jags manager watched his team win their fifth league game in a row on Tuesday night.

As Saints had done a few days earlier, they beat Queen’s Park at the City Stadium.

Thistle have moved into second place in the Championship table, six points behind Simo Valakari’s men, with a game in hand.

Both sides have drawn with Morton so the only result that separates them is Saints’ 5-1 victory when they met on day one of the season.

Thistle are at home to Arbroath on Saturday, while Ayr United travel to McDiarmid Park.

“We came under a bit of pressure but sometimes you need to win like that,” said Wilson following the 1-0 win over the Spiders.

“When I first came in a lot of people wouldn’t have thought we’d have started as well as we have and managed to get that flow.

“But I believed we could.

“It’s early but we’re up where we want to be – near the top.”

Saints faced the best version of Queen’s Park on Saturday but, by their own manager’s admission, it was a different story for the all-Glasgow encounter.

“It’s the most disappointed I’ve been since taking over,” said Sean Crighton. “We didn’t turn up in the first half.”