Partick Thistle boss delivers confident message after closing gap on St Johnstone

The Jags have won one of their games in hand.

By Eric Nicolson
Mark Wilson applauds the Partick Thistle fans.
Partick Thistle boss, Mark Wilson. Image: SNS.

Partick Thistle are exactly “where they want to be” as they seek to mount a title challenge to St Johnstone, according to Firhill boss, Mark Wilson.

The Jags manager watched his team win their fifth league game in a row on Tuesday night.

As Saints had done a few days earlier, they beat Queen’s Park at the City Stadium.

Thistle have moved into second place in the Championship table, six points behind Simo Valakari’s men, with a game in hand.

Both sides have drawn with Morton so the only result that separates them is Saints’ 5-1 victory when they met on day one of the season.

Mark Wilson and Simo Valakari shaking hands.
Mark Wilson and Simo Valakari were in opposite dugouts on the first day of the season. Image: SNS.

Thistle are at home to Arbroath on Saturday, while Ayr United travel to McDiarmid Park.

“We came under a bit of pressure but sometimes you need to win like that,” said Wilson following the 1-0 win over the Spiders.

“When I first came in a lot of people wouldn’t have thought we’d have started as well as we have and managed to get that flow.

“But I believed we could.

“It’s early but we’re up where we want to be – near the top.”

Saints faced the best version of Queen’s Park on Saturday but, by their own manager’s admission, it was a different story for the all-Glasgow encounter.

“It’s the most disappointed I’ve been since taking over,” said Sean Crighton. “We didn’t turn up in the first half.”

Conversation