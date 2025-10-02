St Johnstone v Ross County green light development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone v Ross County green light development

Two Perth strikers have been called up for their countries.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari shakes hands with Nicky Clark.
Simo Valakari will be seeing Nicky Clark again next weekend. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s game against Ross County next weekend is set to go ahead as planned, when the Championship leaders will have to do without two strikers while their opponents will have their star man unexpectedly available.

Perth forwards Adama Sidibeh and Uche Ikpeazu have been called up by The Gambia and Uganda.

The last time there were internationals a few weeks ago, Makenzie Kirk was still a Saints player.

Then the McDiarmid Park club requested, and were granted, a postponement on the back of the three-player rule for lower league sides.

On-loan full-back, Adam Forrester, hasn’t been selected for the Scotland under-21s and Courier Sport understands a Victor Griffith recall for Panama isn’t anticipated.

Uche Ikpeazu celebrates his winning goal in Dingwall.
Uche Ikpeazu celebrates his winning goal in Dingwall. Image: SNS.

So, Simo Valakari will have to tinker with his frontline a week on Saturday to fill the number nine gap left by Sidibeh, who has started every league match, and Ikpeazu, who scored the winner when Saints last faced County.

The Dingwall side’s main goal threat, Ronan Hale, will be in Tony Docherty’s squad.

He was overlooked by Northern Ireland for their upcoming World Cup qualification double-header against Slovakia and Germany.

