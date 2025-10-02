St Johnstone v Ross County green light development

St Johnstone’s game against Ross County next weekend is set to go ahead as planned, when the Championship leaders will have to do without two strikers while their opponents will have their star man unexpectedly available.

Perth forwards Adama Sidibeh and Uche Ikpeazu have been called up by The Gambia and Uganda.

The last time there were internationals a few weeks ago, Makenzie Kirk was still a Saints player.

Then the McDiarmid Park club requested, and were granted, a postponement on the back of the three-player rule for lower league sides.

On-loan full-back, Adam Forrester, hasn’t been selected for the Scotland under-21s and Courier Sport understands a Victor Griffith recall for Panama isn’t anticipated.

So, Simo Valakari will have to tinker with his frontline a week on Saturday to fill the number nine gap left by Sidibeh, who has started every league match, and Ikpeazu, who scored the winner when Saints last faced County.

The Dingwall side’s main goal threat, Ronan Hale, will be in Tony Docherty’s squad.

He was overlooked by Northern Ireland for their upcoming World Cup qualification double-header against Slovakia and Germany.