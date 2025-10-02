St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals why he didn’t sign extra striker – despite Premiership options

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals why he didn’t sign extra striker – despite Premiership options

The Perth club will soon be without two of their number nines.

By Eric Nicolson
Simo Valakari.
Simo Valakari. Image: SNS.

Simo Valakari’s decision not to bring in a loan striker should be seen as a show of faith in his St Johnstone attackers.

When the summer transfer window closed, the Perth boss pledged to keep an open mind about centre-forwards who could yet become available as free agents or be farmed out by Premiership clubs before the end of September.

Valakari confirmed that several options were put to them by top-flight sides ahead of the lower league deadline day.

But he wasn’t convinced that any of them would enhance his squad.

“I was very comfortable with what we have,” he explained.

“It was important, as has been the case all along, that we didn’t start panicking and just bring numbers in.

“We couldn’t find anything we believed would really help us and be different to what we have.

“It needed to be someone who would make our team better.

Adama Sidibeh runs to Simo Valakari after scoring.
Simo Valakari congratulates Adama Sidibeh on his recent goal against Raith Rovers. Image: SNS.

“For me, this was not the moment to force something.

“I was very happy with what we have here.

“It would more affect our team the wrong way rather than a positive way.

“I could not be as sure as I wanted that if we brought someone in, it would help us.

“We were offered a few Premiership players.

“There were some good names, good players but no one who was right for us.”

International absences

After Saturday’s clash with Ayr United, Saints will be without their two main number nines against Ross County – Adama Sidibeh and Uche Ikpeazu, called up by their countries for World Cup qualifiers.

It’s one game at a time for Valakari, who will have to mix things up in the African duo’s absence.

“As we always say, it’s only this game that counts now,” said the head coach.

“Then we see after the game where we are for next week.

“We will have options. Kai (Fotheringham) has played there, and Jamie (Gullan) has played there.

“But that’s a thing for next week.

“For now we have Adama and Uche available and I’m very happy about that.”

Goals spread across the team

Neither of those centre-forwards has been prolific to date.

They both have just one league goal to their name.

Saints are still comfortably the highest scorers in the Championship, though.

“I’m comfortable with our goals coming from different places,” said Valakari.

“But you want your strikers to score as well.

“They are goalscorers and live for that to get their satisfaction.

“They will score.

Uche Ikpeazu in action against Queen's Park.
Uche Ikpeazu in action against Queen’s Park. Image: SNS.

“But the important thing is we wouldn’t have our other players scoring goals if those guys weren’t working so hard – making the space.

“Adama is a good example, helping us to defend.

“Same with Uche as he drags two players on him and makes the space for others.

“They are not scoring so much but they are doing so many other things for the team.

“When they are not here, we need to somehow compensate how we do that.

“But that’s for next week.

“I know our strikers will start scoring again because they do the right things.”

