St Johnstone boss Simo Valakari reveals why he didn’t sign extra striker – despite Premiership options

Simo Valakari’s decision not to bring in a loan striker should be seen as a show of faith in his St Johnstone attackers.

When the summer transfer window closed, the Perth boss pledged to keep an open mind about centre-forwards who could yet become available as free agents or be farmed out by Premiership clubs before the end of September.

Valakari confirmed that several options were put to them by top-flight sides ahead of the lower league deadline day.

But he wasn’t convinced that any of them would enhance his squad.

“I was very comfortable with what we have,” he explained.

“It was important, as has been the case all along, that we didn’t start panicking and just bring numbers in.

“We couldn’t find anything we believed would really help us and be different to what we have.

“It needed to be someone who would make our team better.

“For me, this was not the moment to force something.

“I was very happy with what we have here.

“It would more affect our team the wrong way rather than a positive way.

“I could not be as sure as I wanted that if we brought someone in, it would help us.

“We were offered a few Premiership players.

“There were some good names, good players but no one who was right for us.”

International absences

After Saturday’s clash with Ayr United, Saints will be without their two main number nines against Ross County – Adama Sidibeh and Uche Ikpeazu, called up by their countries for World Cup qualifiers.

It’s one game at a time for Valakari, who will have to mix things up in the African duo’s absence.

“As we always say, it’s only this game that counts now,” said the head coach.

“Then we see after the game where we are for next week.

“We will have options. Kai (Fotheringham) has played there, and Jamie (Gullan) has played there.

“But that’s a thing for next week.

“For now we have Adama and Uche available and I’m very happy about that.”

Goals spread across the team

Neither of those centre-forwards has been prolific to date.

They both have just one league goal to their name.

Saints are still comfortably the highest scorers in the Championship, though.

“I’m comfortable with our goals coming from different places,” said Valakari.

“But you want your strikers to score as well.

“They are goalscorers and live for that to get their satisfaction.

“They will score.

“But the important thing is we wouldn’t have our other players scoring goals if those guys weren’t working so hard – making the space.

“Adama is a good example, helping us to defend.

“Same with Uche as he drags two players on him and makes the space for others.

“They are not scoring so much but they are doing so many other things for the team.

“When they are not here, we need to somehow compensate how we do that.

“But that’s for next week.

“I know our strikers will start scoring again because they do the right things.”